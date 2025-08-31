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Medical Truth Podcast
Aug 31, 2025

Great Article and interesting observation with data to back it up!!

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Amii
Aug 31, 2025Edited

Shared! 👍This is very interesting! I guess we'll all see what happens! Honestly, I'm not afraid! This world has gotten 2 fucked up for its own good, so who knows???🤷‍♀️ There's just 2 much hate going on in this world nowadays and anything filled up with so much hate usually won't last long!

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