The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Joan Luiz's avatar
Joan Luiz
2h

I've been following the "Cult of the Lamb" YT channel since a week or two. I enjoy your articles, sometimes I don't have the time to read, this is a good way for me to stay up-to-date.

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Wenda's avatar
Wenda
1h

The Frog ( according to this article I read 2 yrs ago & explained it in detail) used the board, its timestamps to summon a spirt/demon. Kek the frog. It is actually ancient. I surmise Q opened a quantum digital portal through language & timestamps. Unfortunately I don't remember the details of how the ritual was done. But the spirit was Kek.

Trump posted 37x in one hr o Truth Social last night. Odd stuff. All self- grandiose.

I think this may be open use of veiled black magic.

Algos & timestamps, words & images. Imo may be what is going on & it is f'in spooky now.

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