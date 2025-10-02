Today I’m launching something new (and possibly reckless): The Wise Wolf Subscriber Chat, a private den for my most dedicated readers. Think of it as a mix between a group chat, a confessional booth, and a digital lion’s den.

This is only for subscribers. In here, you can:

Bitch and moan about how my “alternative” interpretations of Scripture are totally wrong.

Tell me I’m headed straight to hell for calling the King James Bible a mistranslated, politically-motivated dumpster fire.

Or, if you are one of the rare saints, pop in just to say you like the work and want more weird occult stories, satanic cult exposés, and other bizarre wonders we uncover through our unapologetically Christian lens.

I will drop questions, updates, and off-the-record thoughts. You get to jump in, argue, debate, laugh, or pray for my soul.

Subscriber only. No lurkers. No filter. Enter at your own risk.

Join chat