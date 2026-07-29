The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
Jul 29

Nicely written. Welcome to the cash economy. I was one of those borrowers early in life dreaming of this perfect credit score so I could borrow more. I knew tough times were ahead; and decided it would not be wise to borrow ahead of my unemployment years ago. Could have borrowed six figures to weather the storm and recover, but decided it was risky. Anyway, your truth about 40 Trillion of debt and penalized citizens who don’t join the game will stick with me for a bit.

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Gee Whiz's avatar
Gee Whiz
Jul 29

If you haven't tried, look up For Rent By Owner. Those people are often understanding and happy to take cash.

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