The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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JoeParrillo's avatar
JoeParrillo
5h

Loved your word about what Memorial Day really is about, WW. My father, too, fought in WW2, in the Philippines and Germany. And he lived to tell me some thrilling war stories. Now, if I were in the military, and got orders to storm the beaches of some foreign nation (like Iran) and lay my life down for Black Rock and pedophiles, I'd tell them to pound salt. If that ended up in my dishonorable discharge, so be it. I wish every soldier in every branch would so the same. Fighting wars on foreign fields is no longer about freedom. It's all about what you said, "We’re defending the financial interests of people who wouldn’t piss on a burning soldier if it meant missing their tee time." Piss on them!

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Walter Yanicki's avatar
Walter Yanicki
4h

You forgot us who were very unpopular after Vietnam was over and enlisted into the first All Volunteer Service. No... We didn't see any action per she but we were manning the Alert Barns with Interceptors (F-4's) until The Cold War ended.

We went out in public with 35-10 regulation haircuts and NOBODY liked us.

But we did it anyway.

So thanks anyway... Same thanks we received back then too.

Nowadays I hear people say Thanks for your service and I'm like Who Me?

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