John D. Rockefeller, oil tycoon and the creator of the ‘modern’ medical industry said, ‘A patient cured is a customer lost’ almost 100-years ago and we have been sick ever since.

A hospital stay in 1970 cost around three hundred dollars. Today, the average is over fifteen thousand. That is a fifty-fold increase in five decades while wages have barely doubled. Your grandfather could pay for a week in the hospital with a month’s salary. You would have to sell your car and empty your savings to cover the same stay. Nobody in the mainstream media is asking why this happened because the same billionaires who own the media own the hospitals and the insurance companies and the pharmaceutical corporations that are bleeding you dry.

My grandmother told me stories about growing up in the 1940s and 1950s when doctors would come to your house to treat you. She said her mother would often pay their family doctor in eggs and homemade canned goods because that was what they had and the doctor accepted it because he cared more about healing people than getting rich. Medicine was about medicine back then. Doctors knew their patients by name. They delivered babies and treated infections and set broken bones and then sat down at the kitchen table for a cup of coffee because they were part of the community, not corporations extracting maximum revenue from human suffering.

That world is gone and the people who killed it did so deliberately.

The Rockefeller Doctrine

John D. Rockefeller, the oil baron who became one of the richest men in history, had a saying that should make your blood boil: “A patient cured is a customer lost.”

Read that again and let it sink into your skull. The man whose foundations reshaped American medicine in the early twentieth century, whose money funded medical schools and hospitals across the nation, whose influence determined what would and would not be taught to generations of doctors, believed that curing patients was bad for business. He was not hiding this philosophy. He was stating it plainly because he knew that by the time you figured out what he meant, it would be too late to stop what he had built.

Modern medicine is not designed to make you healthy. It is designed to keep you sick enough to require constant treatment but functional enough to keep working and paying for that treatment until you die.

The entire system, from the food you eat to the drugs you take to the insurance you cannot afford, is engineered to extract maximum value from your body before it gives out. They do not want cures. Cures end the revenue stream. They want treatments. Treatments you need forever. Treatments that cost more every year. Treatments that keep you coming back month after month until you have nothing left to give.

The Cancer Cure That Disappeared

About a decade ago, I was living in a small city in the rust belt when a story broke that should have changed the world. A local inventor named John Kanzius had built a machine that used colloidal gold nanoparticles and radio waves to target and destroy cancer cells without harming healthy tissue. It was all over national news. Researchers at MD Anderson Cancer Center, one of the most prestigious cancer institutions on earth, were testing his device and publishing papers about the results. People were saying this man had just cured cancer.

Companies flew in from all over the world trying to buy his patent. He refused to sell because he wanted the technology to help people, not make billionaires richer. He was a retired broadcast engineer who built the machine in his garage after watching his wife suffer through chemotherapy, and he did not care about money. He cared about making sure no one else had to watch someone they loved be poisoned by treatments almost as brutal as the disease.

Kanzius received international coverage for his cancer-curing machine and after he died, it was quietly buried.

Then John Kanzius died of cancer. The very disease his machine was designed to cure. Something is not adding up here.

After his death, a Chinese company acquired the patent and the technology vanished. You can look this up. The Journal of the National Cancer Institute published a piece about the Kanzius Machine in July 2008. The research was real. The results were promising. And then it all disappeared down the memory hole like it never existed because a cure for cancer would destroy a multi-trillion dollar industry that depends on your suffering to turn a profit.

This is not the only example. This is one of dozens, maybe hundreds of promising treatments that get bought up and buried because they threaten the income of the medical mafia running this country. Every time someone gets close to a real breakthrough, the same pattern repeats. The research gets defunded. The inventor gets discredited or dies under suspicious circumstances. The patents get acquired by corporations that have no intention of ever bringing the product to market. And you keep paying five hundred dollars a month for pills that manage your symptoms while the cure sits in a vault somewhere gathering dust.

They Are Making You Sick On Purpose

A growing number of people are starting to ask a question that would have sounded insane twenty years ago:

Are we being deliberately poisoned to generate customers for the pharmaceutical industry?

I used to dismiss this as paranoid conspiracy thinking. I do not dismiss it anymore because the evidence is too overwhelming to ignore.

Look at what they put in your food. Processed garbage loaded with chemicals that did not exist a century ago, preservatives and dyes and artificial sweeteners and high fructose corn syrup pumped into everything on the grocery store shelves. Look at the obesity epidemic that exploded in perfect correlation with the rise of processed food. Look at the diabetes epidemic and the heart disease epidemic and the cancer rates that keep climbing year after year despite all the money we supposedly spend on research. Look at children developing conditions that used to only appear in middle-aged adults.

Big Farma, the food industry, and Big Pharma, the medical industry, work hand in hand to ensure you become a profitable asset to them.

The food makes you sick. The medicine keeps you alive but never cures you. The insurance companies take their cut at every stage of the process. And the government that is supposed to protect you is bought and paid for by the same corporations that are poisoning you, so nothing ever changes no matter which party wins the election.

They do not care if you live a long healthy life. They care about extracting maximum value from your body before it breaks down completely. And when you finally die, bankrupted and broken, someone else gets sick to replace you. The machine never stops. The revenue stream never ends. The only thing that changes is whose body is being fed into the grinder this year.

Your Doctor Is Not Your Friend

I know this is hard to hear because we grow up trusting doctors. We are taught that medicine is a noble profession, that the people in white coats are dedicated to healing the sick and saving lives. And maybe that was true once. Maybe it was true when my grandmother was paying her doctor in eggs and he was grateful for the trade. It is not true anymore.

Your doctor is an employee of a system designed to maximize profit, not health outcomes.

He has fifteen minutes to see you because the hospital administrators determined that is the most efficient use of his time. He prescribes the medications that the pharmaceutical representatives push on him because that is what he was trained to do in a medical school funded by pharmaceutical money. He does not have time to discuss your diet or your lifestyle or the root causes of your illness because there is no billing code for actually getting to know a patient and the system punishes anyone who tries.

The good doctors, the ones who still remember why they went into medicine, are burned out and leaving the profession in droves. Shout out to the good doctors our there in our audience. This article does not apply to you. Thank you for your service to America.

The ones who stay learn to keep their heads down and follow the protocols because fighting the system is a career-ending move. And the system keeps grinding forward, processing human beings like products on an assembly line, extracting wealth from suffering at industrial scale.

How To Fight Back

You cannot fix this system by voting for the right politician because they are all bought. You cannot fix it by writing letters to your congressman because he answers to donors, not constituents. You cannot fix it by trusting the FDA to protect you because the FDA is run by former pharmaceutical executives who will return to pharmaceutical jobs after their government service ends. The regulatory agencies are captured. The politicians are captured. The media is captured. You are on your own.

But that does not mean you are helpless. It means you have to take responsibility for your own health because no one else is going to do it for you.

This is what food is supposed to look like.

Stop eating processed garbage. Everything that comes in a box with forty ingredients you cannot pronounce is poison designed to make you sick and keep you buying more.

Eat lean meats. Eat fresh vegetables. Cook your own food from ingredients that your great-grandmother would recognize. If it has a television commercial, you probably should not be putting it in your body.

Get at least twenty to thirty minutes of low impact cardio every day. Walk. Swim. Ride a bike. Move your body the way human beings were designed to move before we started sitting in chairs staring at screens for sixteen hours a day. If you can handle it, lift weights three times a week for thirty to forty minutes at a time. Build muscle. Build strength. Build a body that can fight back against the diseases they are trying to give you.

Drink water. Actual water, not soda loaded with sugar or diet drinks loaded with chemicals that are somehow even worse. Avoid sugar entirely if you can manage it. Sugar is poison. It feeds cancer cells. It causes inflammation. It wrecks your metabolism and makes you crave more sugar in a cycle designed to keep you addicted and sick.

Big Farma and Big Pharma want you fat and diabetic and dependent on medications you will need for the rest of your shortened life.

Every healthy choice you make is an act of rebellion against a system that profits from your illness.

Every pound you lose, every medication you no longer need, every year you add to your life through diet and exercise is money taken directly from the pockets of the people who want you sick.

This is a war, America, and your body is the battlefield. The billionaire class has been winning for decades because most people do not even know they are under attack. They think their health problems are bad luck or genetics or just the natural consequences of aging. They do not realize that they are being systematically poisoned for profit by corporations that see them as nothing more than revenue streams with pulses.

Wake up. Fight back. Take control of the only thing they cannot buy: your own choices about what you put into your body and how you treat the only vehicle you have for getting through this life.

They want you sick. Refuse to cooperate.

