The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Vee Office's avatar
Vee Office
3h

You can heal thyself. Here is a couple of links. https://deeprootsathome.com/4-nebulizer-treatments-we-can-do-at-home-to-stay-out-of-the-hospital/

If you do not have the money for this: https://medicalrite.com/products/resp-o2_nebulizers

send me your PayPal and I will send you the funds for it.

Pharmaceuticals are a modern day attempt to do what Humans have been doing naturally for thousands of years. Not saying all man made drugs are bad but you need to give your body what it needs to heal itself. I get the lack of funds make you decide eat healthy or eat cheaper but trying to wait out your current infection while not feeding your body nutrients is a dangerous thing. Its also dangerous to the mind as you have experienced for the last two weeks. Get Lilly to bring you some jewish penicillin, chicken noodle soup with lots of pepper. Maybe where she is working have it on the menu. Hope you feel better!

Cheers,

Vee

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Rosa Maria's avatar
Rosa Maria
2h

Not been to a doctor in the last 20-odd years. Only to the ER if a patient hurts me or for a mammography.

Though the small monster looks cute, to me, this means big congestion. A pity you cannot take your brain and squeeze it, before rinsing the interior of your skull.

I didn't annul my subscription, worry not. You deserve it. Drink nourishing liquids, your kefir, urinate as much as possible to flush the inflammation.

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