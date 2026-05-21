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Pete Sterby's avatar
Pete Sterby
8h

Back in the 80’s after becoming a born again Christian we used to travel to South Bend IN to listen and be instructed by Dr. Lester Sumrall who commonly cast out demons through the use of spiritual authority In The Name of Jesus! He held a soul winning event that brought 100,000 into the Kingdom of God after rebuking and casting out a demon that literally bit an enslaved soul held captive in a padded cell. The government gave him free access to host a city wide revival after this spiritual victory was wrought. He taught that all “alien entities” including yet to manifest end time deception of UFO’s etc were simply demons which as you so aptly describe as interdimensional beings. Yes, I was recently describing to a friend the difference of a picture of a car driving on a road (2-dimensions) and actually driving a car on a road (3-dimensions) and you instantly understand the influence that a spiritual 4th dimension being, either angel or demon, can have on us earth situated people housed in a temporary earth suit. That said, King Jesus Who created all things visible and invisible (Colossians 1:16) sits on the throne and has given us His power as ambassadors to disrupt the realm of the invisible even as they attempt to deceive the multitudes. So In Jesus’ Name do not be deceived! Understand clearly what time it is and where things are quickly heading. The end battle is raging and things are ramping up. Look up for your redemption draws nigh!

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Vic's avatar
Vic
8h

More accurately, aliens are fallen angels. Fallen angels can take on any bodily form, a demon needs a body to posses.

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