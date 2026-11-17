Your humble correspondent pointing at the dumbest real estate decision in human history.

Somebody built the trigger for WORLD WAR THREE and parked it eighty miles off the coast of communist China. That trigger is Taiwan. The people who run this planet turned that one little island into the microchip breadbasket of the entire world and they did it BECAUSE Beijing has spent decades swearing it will take the island back by force.

When China finally moves the chips go dark and every economy on Earth goes down with them in the same week. America goes to war with China over it. Russia piles in on China’s side because Putin already signed a no limits partnership with Xi and put his name behind Beijing’s claim on Taiwan. North Korea and Iran fill out the rest of the villain lineup Hollywood has been rehearsing us on for twenty years. That isn’t a trade spat or a regional dustup. That’s the third world war. I believe it was designed this way on purpose a long time ago by people who intend to use it.

You don’t have to take my word for any of that. Just answer one question and then try to tell me I’m wrong.

Why in the hell is 90 percent of the world’s most advanced chip making sitting eighty miles from the country that isn’t allowed to buy the chips and has sworn for decades to invade?

There is no sensible answer to that and believe me I went looking. Every official explanation gets dumber the longer you stare at it. Once you strip them all away you’re left with the one possibility nobody in a suit will say out loud, which is that somebody built it this way because they wanted a world war with a ready-made excuse sitting on the shelf.

Bait Wrapped Around a Bomb

Picture the most valuable thing human beings make right now. It isn’t oil anymore and it sure isn’t gold. It’s the tiny slab of silicon running your phone and your truck and your bank and your hospital’s MRI machine and every missile and satellite and fighter jet the Pentagon owns. Almost all of the most advanced ones come out of a single company called TSMC on a single island.

If you actually wanted to protect something like that you’d spread it around like a farmer spreads seed. You’d put plants in Ohio and Texas and Germany and Japan and you’d keep the whole operation as far from your biggest rival as the globe allows. Any kid who ever carried eggs back from the henhouse understands this without being told.

What our geniuses did instead was stack nearly all of it on an island Beijing calls a runaway province. Then starting a few years back Washington slapped export controls on advanced chips and the machines that make them, so China legally can’t have the good stuff being cranked out within sight of its own beaches. You build the treasure in a guy’s front yard and you remind him every morning he can’t touch it. That isn’t a supply chain. It’s bait.

Eighty miles of water is the entire security plan for the most important factories on Earth (the tinfoil is mine).

And bait is only half of it. Once the whole world depends on that island the island stops being a local problem. A Chinese move on Taiwan stops being some regional squabble over a disputed province and turns into an attack on every phone and every paycheck and every power grid on Earth. No other target on the planet could get a war-weary American public to sign off on fighting China in a single afternoon. This one could do it before lunch.

Every Excuse They Hand You Falls Apart

The defenders of this arrangement have a few stock answers ready for anybody who asks and each one is dumber than the last.

The first is that it was cheaper over there. Sure it was, back in the eighties. Cheap is a fine reason to buy socks from overseas but it’s a lousy reason to park the single most important industry on Earth in a future war zone and then leave it there for forty years while the danger grows every single year. Nobody keeps the nation’s gold reserves in a discount vault across the street from the bank robber’s house.

The second is that Taiwan just got really good at it. Taiwan got good at it because the West handed over the keys. When Morris Chang went looking for partners to build TSMC in the mid-eighties Texas Instruments told him no and so did Intel. The only company that signed on was Philips out of the Netherlands, which put up the money and handed over its production technology and patents. Within a year Intel turned around and became TSMC’s very first American customer. So the American giants wouldn’t build the thing and wouldn’t invest in the thing but they sure couldn’t wait to make it the center of the universe once somebody else did. For the next forty years every big Western chip company followed them across the Pacific and shut down factories at home to do it.

My grandfather got checks from the federal government for NOT planting crops on more than one occasion. I thought about him alot while I was digging into this one. Washington has always been happy to pay for an empty field at home as long as somebody it likes ends up holding the harvest. With chips that somebody turned out to be an island our own Navy would have to cross an ocean to defend.

The third excuse is my favorite because it’s a flat lie and I can prove it. They say nobody saw the risk coming. In 2021 the U.S. Army War College published a paper called Broken Nest that argued Taiwan should threaten to DESTROY TSMC’s factories if China ever invades. The authors even floated an automatic trigger for the destruction and compared it themselves to the doomsday machine in Dr. Strangelove. It was the most downloaded paper the War College put out that whole year. One of its loudest fans is a guy named Elbridge Colby. Trump went and picked him to run policy at the Pentagon. Then in 2024 Bloomberg reported that ASML (the Dutch company that builds the bus-sized machines TSMC can’t run without) had assured its own government it could switch those machines off by remote control if China invaded.

So they saw it alright. They saw it so clearly they wrote down how to blow it up and installed an off switch. The one thing they never did was move the eggs.

The last excuse is the fancy one. They call the whole setup the silicon shield, the idea being that the world needs Taiwan’s chips so badly nobody would ever let China take the island. Hey, Mr. Think Tank, come over here a second. A shield made out of the exact thing your enemy wants most is not a shield, it’s a piñata. You don’t hang a piñata in front of the biggest kid on the block unless you’re kinda hoping somebody takes a swing.

How You Build World War Three

Pretend for a minute you’re one of those guys in a suit. You want World War Three with China someday, the kind of war that resets the whole board for a generation and makes your friends richer than God. What do you need first?

You need a cause the public swallows without chewing. Oil won’t sell anymore since Iraq burned that one down to the studs and nobody’s falling for weapons of mass destruction twice. You need something every voter feels in their own kitchen the morning after it happens.

So you take the thing everybody on Earth depends on and you stack it all in one spot. You put that spot right next to your rival and you tell your rival it can’t have any. You spend years on TV warning everyone how catastrophic it would be if the rival ever grabbed it. Then you write up the plan for smashing the whole thing so nobody wins. Then you sit back in your leather chair and wait.

That’s not a hypothetical, folks. That’s the board as it sits right now.

The day Chinese troops land somebody flips the switch in the Netherlands or the charges go off in Hsinchu. Within weeks every carmaker and phone maker and hospital and weapons plant on Earth starts running dry of the one part nobody else can make. The registers at the grocery store start glitching while paychecks stall out and prices go straight to the moon. Every government from Washington to Tokyo suddenly has the easiest pitch for a WORLD WAR in human history because the war isn’t about some island anymore. It’s about YOUR job and YOUR phone and YOUR kid’s insulin pump.

They wouldn’t even have to invent a reason this time around. The reason would be sitting on every empty shelf in America.

Coming soon to an electronics store near you, roughly fifteen minutes after somebody flips the switch.

And it wouldn’t stay a two-country fight for long either. In February 2022 Xi and Putin stood up in Beijing and declared a friendship with no limits. In that very same statement Russia publicly backed China’s claim on Taiwan. So the cast is already assembled with China and Russia in the lead roles and probably North Korea and Iran in supporting parts. It’s the exact villain lineup Hollywood has been running in action movies for years, which is a real funny coincidence if you believe in those.

Keep the Dog Hungry but Never Starving

The detail that finally convinced me this isn’t plain old incompetence is what happened to the embargo itself.

If you truly wanted to keep chips away from China you would keep them away from China. Instead TSMC went and built its own factory inside mainland China in Nanjing, on top of another plant it already ran near Shanghai. Then in 2024 a teardown firm cracked open Huawei’s top AI processor (Huawei being a company TSMC is legally barred from supplying) and found a TSMC chip sitting right there inside it. Reuters reported TSMC could get hit with a fine north of a billion bucks over it.

So China gets told no and then gets just enough leaking through the back door to stay in the game while it stares across eighty miles of water at the factories making everything else. You don’t starve a dog you want to stay mean. You keep him hungry and you let him smell the steak.

And who owns the steak? Not Taiwan, not really. The Taiwanese government holds a little over six percent of TSMC while more than 70 percent belongs to foreign investors like BlackRock and Vanguard and sovereign funds out of Singapore and Norway. Those same index giants sit on the shareholder lists of pretty much every major American defense contractor too. Larry Fink, buddy, I gotta ask how that diversified portfolio is holding up. You own the target AND the guys who get paid when somebody shoots at it, which means heads you win and tails you also win.

Somebody Saw It Coming

No, I don’t have a signed memo from 1985 titled Operation Start World War Three in Taiwan. I’m a guy on an e-bike and not the NSA. The people who plan world wars don’t leave the memo where guys on e-bikes can find it. What I’ve got is a forty-year pattern that nobody in power has ever been able to explain. The most important industry on Earth got stacked on the most dangerous spot on the map and it stayed there for forty years. The people in charge never fixed it. They named it and wrote papers about smashing it and built a remote off switch for it while the money men quietly bought both sides of the bet.

When dumb lasts this long and pays this well it stops being dumb.

You’re probably holding a phone full of Taiwanese silicon right now. When the day comes some guy in a suit is gonna go on TV and tell you nobody could have possibly seen this coming, then ask you to tighten your belt and wave a flag and send your kids off to fight World War Three. Don’t you dare believe him. Somebody saw it coming so clearly they named the plan after a broken nest. I’m telling ya this basket got packed on purpose a long time ago by people who are just waiting for the right moment to drop it.

Same tinfoil hat with a new dress code, because nobody gets drafted into World War Three wearing an oxford.

Our Eggs, Your Basket

Unlike the global chip supply, The Wise Wolf keeps every egg it has in exactly one basket and that basket is you. Lily and I are two people with bills to pay running an independent outlet that isn’t cheap to keep online. We sure don’t have BlackRock on our shareholder list (we checked, they didn’t call back). Every paid subscription inches us closer to the newsvan so we can report from wherever the disaster everybody saw coming finally lands.

Every time you share this article a wolf living out of an extended-stay motel gets one step closer to a newsvan with no kill switch in it.

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