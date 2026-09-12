The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
9h

One of the best stories you have ever written.

You would do well in researching similar stories of ordinary men, women and children risking their lives for others😇

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Sylvia Domotor's avatar
Sylvia Domotor
9h

Thank you for sharing. I don’t know whether to cry or smile. A wonderful man, a true hero, selfless.

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