The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
4h

this comment was only made because the current comment count was at 33 and a i hate that freaking number for obvious reasons discussed in this article and others

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Hilda Page's avatar
Hilda Page
5h

So-called "Aliens" are demons. Offspring of nephilim hybrids. Bluebloods. 'They' do not qualify for eternal life through Jesus' sacrifice once The Cross.

God placed a firmament over our planet that nothing, not even nuclear weapons, can penetrate. One day soon HE will penetrate it at His coming and destroy 'them' along with all the wicked. Until then, seek Jesus while He may be found, for 'then' will be too late!

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