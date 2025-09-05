I'm going to tell you something that might blow your mind, and I pray it opens your eyes to what's really happening in our world. That garbage show Ancient Aliens that's been poisoning minds for over twenty years? It's not just bad television. It's a deliberate CIA psychological operation designed to hide the truth about fallen angels and prepare the world for the greatest deception in human history.

I used to be one of the deceived. I watched every episode religiously, read Sitchin's books, thought maybe there was something to this ancient astronaut nonsense. The show seemed so credible with all its "experts" and fancy graphics. But then I made a decision that changed everything. I learned to read cuneiform myself.

Big mistake for them. Great awakening for me.