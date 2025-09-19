Editorial Note: The Wise Wolf team is on a well-deserved pause from publishing today and is sharing one of our earlier archived pieces for your reading pleasure. This article was fully researched and authored by Miss Lily-Rose Dawson.
"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them." - Ephesians 5:11
An Ancient Evil in Modern America
On February 4th, 1987, Tallahassee police stumbled upon something that should shock every God-fearing American to their core: evidence of organized child exploitation and ritual abuse being protected by the very intelligence agency sworn to defend our nation. What they discovered wasn't just criminal neglect—it was evidence of pract…