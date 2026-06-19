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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
7h

Kudos.

21st century Hollywood Fascism

Made by Mossad paid by the Rothschilds

Hollywood acts like Predictive Programming that is between 12 and 24 years ahead of the plan softening the public for the plans they want to inflict upon Humanity.

It is all CIA.

Remember Terminator... Elysium... Chappie?

Coming into existenz now.

Somehow the occult has to tell us their plans in plain sight.

They did that with covid ( Stargate SG1 episode 2010 and 2001 respectively).

Elysium is the elite going underground (also Stargate). and scorching earth... which they do now.

Escape from NY... and LA... respectively with Kurt Russel as Snake plisken.

Star Wars is also based on a War in the Stars some 14000 years ago.

Planet of the Apes...

Funny I saw Dana White and Donald trump walking into UFC and I thought... man thesae look like Apes.

And... Ideocracy... Donald trump!

Hollywood Fascism.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/21st-century-hollywood-fascism

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🐺The Wise Wolf
5h

i had to make a comment because it was at 33 comments and i hate that number

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