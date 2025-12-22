The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Sebastian
Dec 23

Jennifer said “nice piece” …this instantly reminds me of ADAM & EVE.

Adam was created from the dust of the earth.

Even was fashioned from a “piece” of Adam.

Adam means man and Eve means to live.

So your piece that you shared here is wisdom. It’s like your Peace of Mind.

They hated Jesus for one reason… He told them the truth. He gave them a “peace’ of His mind and they hated what He had to share. Did you know that Benjamin is a ravenous wolf yet he is a remnant believer with the smallest mustard seed tribe?

He captures the lost sheep of true Israel at night when it’s darkest and he saves them one by one from being devoured by Satan. He then discerns all his wisdom in the morning daylight and offers them up to God. He thinks about and knows God every evening and morning the first and last of the day, he goes skipping like a stag from dark to light 💡 he is blessed.

Wise Wolf 🐺

Jennifer Londry
Dec 22

Nice piece!

