People keep asking the same question, usually late at night when the noise finally stops.

Why is it so hard to get ahead in life?

Why someone can work relentlessly, follow the rules, stay out of trouble, and still end up one missed paycheck or one medical emergency away from disaster. Why retirement now feels like a rumor rather than a destination.

From childhood we are told the system rewards discipline and effort. Show up, work hard, make responsible choices, and the world will meet you halfway. When that promise collapses, the blame is quietly reassigned. You chose the wrong career. You failed to plan. You mismanaged your money. You did not hustle hard enough. This lie is not incidental. It is structural. It redirects anger inward and shields the machinery that profits from exhaustion.

My grandparents did everything the way America claims it wants things done. Not in the motivational poster sense, but in the real sense that involves sacrifice without applause. My grandfather was an officer in the Army. He came home, became a diesel mechanic, invested conservatively, and bought a few oil leases, and spent the next ten years working a full-time job and tending his wells. 80 hours a week this man worked. They lived modestly, avoided debt, saved consistently, and planned decades ahead. By retirement, they had won the game as advertised. They owned a five bedroom house on a hill. They were financially secure. Independent. They were the proof case people like to trot out when defending the system.

Then my grandmother got sick.

The insurance company that had faithfully collected premiums for decades suddenly decided the surgery she needed was “experimental.” What followed was orderly financial execution. Years of treatments. Surgeries. Medications imported from Japan. Bills delivered with bureaucratic calm.

Over five years, nearly three million dollars was drained away. Assets were sold. Savings evaporated. The half-million dollar, Victorian-mansion on the hill was sold for a double-wide trailer.

That is where they died. Broke after a lifetime of hard work.

This story is often framed as the system failing them. That framing is dishonest. The system did not fail. It worked exactly as designed.

If the purpose of our economic order were prosperity or stability, the average person would earn a strong wage. People with money spend money. They support local businesses. They stabilize communities. This is not radical theory. It is basic economics. The reason it does not happen is simple. Prosperity is not the goal.

Trickle down economics was always a bedtime story for adults who wanted to believe power was benevolent. Wealth does not trickle down. It is extracted upward. All wealth is generated by labor. Not by executives. Not by boards. Not by hedge funds. Labor creates value. Ownership captures it. That arrangement exists to preserve hierarchy, not efficiency.

If those at the top cared about society, there would be no argument over a minimum wage. Employers would already be able to pay a living wage without being told to do so. If they cared about families, illness would not erase lifetimes of work. If they cared about the future, education would not require debt servitude before adulthood even begins.

But those outcomes weaken control, and control is the objective.

Crony capitalism is not a corruption of the system. It is the system. Scarcity is the leash. When people live one emergency away from ruin, fear becomes governance. Workers accept abuse they would otherwise reject. Families tolerate instability they should never endure. People are kept too tired to resist and too anxious to organize.

To maintain this order, attention must be continuously diverted. The public is pushed into endless cultural trench warfare while the economic machinery remains untouched. People are trained to scream at each other about pronouns, drag shows, bathroom policies, vaccine loyalty, flags, statues, and whether kids on food stamps are freeloaders. Meanwhile politicians on both sides quietly serve the same billionaire donors, the same banks, the same defense contractors, and the same international think tanks.

One party pretends to fight for the working class. The other pretends to fight for tradition and small government. Both live in million dollar mansions. Both fly private jets. Both enjoy five thousand dollar dinners in restaurants you could not enter if you waited five years. Both cash checks from the same people who profit from your exhaustion.

The poor are kept desperate. The middle class is kept anxious. The upper middle class is rewarded with high salaries and just enough authority to help manage everyone below them. This is how hegemonic control functions. You do not need chains when debt, shame, and distraction work better.

People are told they are free because they can choose which cheap Chinese product to buy at Walmart after a ten hour day for twenty dollars an hour. That is not freedom. That is anesthesia.

Freedom means getting sick does not destroy your life. Freedom means your children can go to college without being buried alive by debt before they even understand what adulthood is. Freedom means politicians cannot be bought and sold like collectibles to billionaires because money has lost its power to decide who eats and who starves.

The wealth that truly governs the world is not new money. It is old, institutional, and patient. It traces its lineage through Sumer, Babylon, Akkad, Persia, Rome, and every empire that learned the same lesson after the flood. Keep money scarce. Keep people divided. Finance both sides of every conflict. Control access to survival. Call it order. Call it stability. Call it freedom.

From a Christian perspective, this system is morally indefensible. Christ did not preach managed desperation, permanent indebtedness, or an economy where a lifetime of honest labor can be erased by sickness. He did not bless hoarded wealth or institutional cruelty. If He were here now, He would not be hosting fundraisers or delivering keynote speeches. He would be overturning tables.

The hardest truth is this.

The struggle most people experience is not the result of personal failure.

It is the intended output of a system designed to preserve power across generations. The wealth that truly governs the world is old, patient, and uninterested in your well being. It does not need your loyalty. It needs your exhaustion.

Once you see this, the question is no longer why life feels so hard. The question is why we were taught to blame ourselves instead of the architecture that profits from our fear.

And that is the moment when real freedom becomes possible.

