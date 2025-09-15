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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
Sep 15, 2025

When the Khazers converted to Judaism,they jumped all over the Babylonian Talmud Money Magic.

For the longest time Usery (interest)was banned in Europe and punishable. Shakespeare touches on that in his Merchant of Venice with Shylock the Jew being the center piece.

I like how the Jew gets outjewed because the courts rule that Shylock is entitled to his pound of flesh by contract but no blood. Checkmate..

Of course Shylock was Ashkenazi Khazer. Absolute debt slavery..

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
Sep 15, 2025

"Now time grows short. History will not allow the people of Shem additional centuries, or even decades, to come to their senses and realize what is going on. Just as they have been victims of massacres and genocides for centuries, the people of Shem now face the determination of the Canaanites to exterminate them utterly and finally. a goal they hope to achieve by the end of the millenium." The Curse of Canaan.... Eustace Mullins 1987

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