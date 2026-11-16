My mom called me a few hours ago absolutely terrified. The people on her Facebook had informed her that the power was about to go out across the whole country and society had collapsed (the posts were a little fuzzy on whether that already happened this morning or was penciled in for later in the week) and she wanted to know exactly one thing. How was she supposed to get her Social Security check next month if there wasn’t any society left to mail it?

Moms have a gift for skipping right past the end of the world and going straight to the part that affects their mailbox. Honestly that’s a healthier relationship with the apocalypse than anything you’ll find on cable news. So Mom, for the record, the federal government will keep those checks moving right up until the last congressman gets airlifted to his bunker. Old people vote and even a guy hiding in a bunker wants to get re-elected.

Facebook told her society collapsed. Facebook did not say who’d be delivering the mail afterward.

The thing is she wasn’t hallucinating all of it. Something really did break on Monday and the ninety-day number lighting up her timeline came from somewhere a whole lot scarier than a church prayer chain.

Four Thousand Angry Chase Customers Can’t All Be Wrong

Around nine in the morning Eastern the outage tracker Downdetector started lighting up like a Christmas tree in a fireworks warehouse. Chase took the worst of it with more than 4,000 reports by early afternoon while Bank of America and Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank and Capital One and Truist all piled on behind it. People couldn’t log in or see their balances or move their money. At one branch a teller told the customer in front of him that the system was down. That might be the most honest thing a bank has said out loud since 2008.

Then the statements rolled in the way they always do. A Chase spokesperson called it a technical bug and not a cyber issue while JPMorgan assured everybody that customers still had access to their accounts and funds (a bold thing to say about accounts that thousands of people were at that exact moment unable to access). Wells Fargo said it was working to resolve a technical issue. Zelle announced its own network was running just fine and the trouble was all over at the banks. That’s the corporate version of a kid pointing at his little brother while holding the broken lamp.

Your money is perfectly safe, according to the bank you currently can’t get into.

If the banks were the only thing that broke this week I’d chalk it up to a bad Monday and go back to my coffee. Problem is Microsoft Outlook crashed across a huge chunk of the country on Thursday and on Friday the FAA called a nationwide ground stop that froze air travel for a little over four hours. That’s three major systems falling over in five days and nobody in charge has explained a single one of them.

Friday at the airport, where the only thing taking off was everybody’s blood pressure.

So What’s Really Breaking Everything?

When nobody official will tell you why the lights keep flickering, Americans do what Americans do best and start guessing. My mom’s Facebook has its theories and so does the guy writing this in a tinfoil hat.

The trendiest theory says some rogue AI slipped out of containment and is now loose in the plumbing of Western civilization. I’ve given this real thought and I keep getting stuck on the fact that a superintelligence capable of literally anything chose to spend its first day of freedom keeping retirees out of their Wells Fargo accounts. That’s less Skynet and more of a hall monitor with a grudge. Honestly an AI that breaks free and goes straight after Wells Fargo is an AI I’d at least hear out. The closest thing we’ve ever had to a real machine uprising came in July 2024 when one bad software update from a cybersecurity company called CrowdStrike crashed millions of Windows computers in a single morning. Airlines grounded flights and banks and hospitals went sideways and nobody needed artificial intelligence to pull it off because good old-fashioned natural stupidity got the job done all by itself.

That’s exactly why I don’t laugh off the darker theory as fast as Chase did. Every company says not a cyber issue on day one because the alternative is admitting somebody’s been living rent-free in your servers since spring. You don’t even need hackers to put Americans in the dark. Back in December 2022 somebody shot up two electrical substations in Moore County, North Carolina and roughly 45,000 customers sat in the dark with some of them waiting five days for the lights to come back. That took no nation-state and no supercomputer, just a couple of rifles and a free evening.

Then again sometimes the enemy is just the people we pay to run things. Bank executives aren’t technically public servants (we just bail them out like they are) but the freaking FAA sure is. Nobody has explained Friday’s ground stop yet. The last big one I could find came in September 2025 when the FAA froze every flight at both Dallas airports for about five hours because fiber optic cables got cut and a contractor never made sure the backup system actually worked. The FAA’s own statement blamed its outdated infrastructure. When a federal agency starts trash-talking its own equipment in a press release you know the thing is held together with duct tape and prayer.

Outdated is the word that ties a lot of this together and the banks are no exception. A big chunk of American banking still runs on COBOL. That programming language dates to 1959 and the guys who understand it best are mostly retired to Florida or dead (and in Florida the line between those two is kinda blurry). Banks have spent decades bolting slick phone apps onto the front of that old code like a spoiler on a 1987 Buick and every so often the Buick wins.

The Facebook Crazies Got the Number Right

That leaves the theory that sent my mom running for the phone. The folks on her Facebook keep insisting a ninety-day blackout is coming and I hate to be the one to break this to you but they didn’t pull that number out of thin air.

Back in October Fox News Digital reported on a Pentagon plan called FORTRESS that would require every major military base in the continental United States to keep running for at least NINETY DAYS without outside electricity or water or fuel or supplies. The plan calls for portable nuclear reactors and big battery storage and microgrids that let a base unplug itself from the civilian grid entirely. Right now those bases get about 99 percent of their electricity from the same commercial grid that powers your toaster. The Army’s old default was to plan for two weeks of energy and water when nobody had set a mission length. Ninety days is a pretty big jump for an organization that swears it isn’t expecting anything. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth put it this way himself when he said they aren’t looking for a war but they’ll be ready if one shows up.

Glenn Beck posted about it on X on October 26 and from there it rolled straight onto every aunt’s timeline in America with a picture of a skull attached. Across the pond the British government had already launched a campaign called Be Ready on October 22 telling every household to keep three days of water and food and cash on hand. Their Defence Secretary named cyberattacks as one of the reasons. The Kremlin’s spokesman responded that Britain’s stockpiling push was adding fuel to the fire. We have officially reached the point where Moscow considers a tin of British soup an act of aggression.

So to everybody on my mom’s Facebook I’ll say you got the number right and the audience wrong. The Pentagon never told YOU to get ready for ninety days without the grid. It’s too busy shopping for nuclear reactors so IT can make it ninety days. The plan for the rest of us appears to be a Downdetector page and a shrug.

A base built to survive ninety days without the grid. Your version is a flashlight from the junk drawer.

Nobody Builds a Fortress for Fun

I can’t prove that Monday’s bank outage was anything more than a bad update and I’m not going to pretend I can. What I can tell you is that nobody spends what analysts figure could run into the hundreds of billions turning every military base into its own island because they expect a quiet decade. You build a fortress when you think the mainland is going to get hit.

The war in Ukraine is still grinding along and European capitals keep reporting drones buzzing places drones have no business being. Britain just dusted off its old government War Book and told its people to buy canned food. My read is that we are watching the staging for the next world war. This week’s outages were a free preview of exactly what those planners are bracing for. Picture a country where the money and the planes and the email all stop on the same morning and nobody can tell you why.

Every system that fell over this week has one thing in common with every fortress the Pentagon wants to build. They all run on microchips. Most of the world’s most advanced chips come out of a single island that China considers a runaway province. If you’re planning for a war that knocks out the grid you’d better believe somebody across the Pacific is working off the same calendar. Tomorrow we follow the chips and I promise that story is a lot uglier than a Chase app that won’t load.

That’s tomorrow’s fight. Tonight my mom still wants to know what she’s supposed to actually do. I’m guessing a lot of you are wondering the same thing.

Ninety Days on Two Hundred Bucks

Most of us don’t have a Pentagon budget or a bunker in New Zealand and we definitely don’t have a portable nuclear reactor. Whatever regular broke people do has to fit in a trunk and a closet.

Water comes first since you’ll die of thirst long before you starve. If you live in a city you need to store as much as you have room for. The usual guidance runs about a gallon per person per day and if you stretch that across ninety days for a whole family you’re basically trying to keep a backyard pool in your coat closet. City folks should stockpile what they can and fill every pot and the bathtub the minute the lights start flickering. If you’re out in the middle of nowhere like me the water is already sitting out there in the creek and the pond and the rain barrel. What you need is a filter. A cheap squeeze filter or a gravity bag turns pond water into something that won’t turn your intestines into a crime scene for about what you’d spend on a decent pizza.

Once the water’s handled the cheapest calories in America are rice and beans with some ramen mixed in for morale. A hundred bucks of dried rice and beans and ramen feeds a family of four for a month or one stubborn uncle for about four. A fifty-pound bag of white rice goes for twenty-some bucks at a warehouse club and it’ll sit in a sealed bucket for years without complaining. That means a single person covers the full ninety days on that hundred bucks with money left over. A family of four needs about three of those hauls to make the whole stretch. That’s still a lot cheaper than finding out the hard way.

Rice and beans do come with a catch. A fifty-pound bag of rice is just a very heavy pillow if you can’t boil water. Hang onto that thought for a minute. Ramen at least can be eaten dry straight out of the package like a sad salty cracker. Half the college kids in America already eat it that way and they seem fine-ish lol. Whatever’s left of your two hundred goes to the boring stuff that keeps you sane. That means a couple of lighters and a pack of candles and a cheap headlamp and spare batteries and a hand crank radio so you can hear the government explain on day forty that everything is under control.

If You’ve Got a Grand Instead

If your budget stretches past rice money the Wise Wolf recommends going solar. This is also the one time you’ll ever catch me saying something nice about China. Thanks to Chinese manufacturing a solar panel and battery setup that would’ve cost you five grand ten years ago runs about a thousand today.

My own rig is a 300-watt panel plus two 100-watt panels feeding a midrange Jackery battery that stores the power for later. I also have a hand crank generator I can hook up to a water wheel or a windmill. I am clearly not going to sit there cranking that thing for three hours straight just to charge my damn phone (my forearms formed a union and the union voted no). The real star of the setup is a BioLite CampStove 2+ and it is seriously sweet. You feed it sticks and it cooks your dinner while turning the heat from the fire into electricity that charges your phone through a USB port. Remember that fifty-pound pillow of rice? This is how it turns back into dinner.

Us regular poor folks don’t have the money to go full doomsday prepper Discovery Channel nutter with a missile silo and four thousand cans of beef stew. For about a thousand bucks we can make sure we’ve got food to eat and enough power to run our small electronics and keep a light on. That alone puts you ahead of most of the country and a good chunk of the federal government.

Gear only gets you so far without knowing what to do with it, and the Army has spent decades writing that part down. Your tax dollars already paid for it so you might as well read the thing. The classic is FM 21-76, the Army Survival Manual that every prepper uncle in America keeps a dog-eared copy of. Its modern replacement is ATP 3-50.21 and if you want something small enough to stuff in a go-bag there’s FM 21-76-1, the pocket guide to survival and evasion and recovery. All three are free and the links are waiting at the bottom of this article.

If you want more than a PDF I’ve got an idea. Jason Salyer runs On Three Survival over at goon3.com and he’s right here on Substack too. He’s been on a few TV survival shows including Alone: The Beast where he lasted thirty days with no tools at all. He’s also a Christian family man married to his high school sweetheart with three kids. He knows more about keeping a family alive off the grid than most of FEMA put together. So tell me in the comments. Would you want me to team up with Jason for a real in-depth survival guide that goes way past rice and beans?

Keep the Lights On Over Here

Running an independent outlet is a lot like prepping. You stock up on what you can and you pray the power holds. Around here the power runs on paid subscribers. Lily and I are two people with bills to pay and a newsroom that isn’t cheap to keep running. She graduated with her journalism degree and spends her summers teaching the next generation of reporters at camp. She’s living proof the truth ought to pay at least enough to cover a security deposit. Every paid subscription puts us one step closer to the newsvan, a rolling studio that can chase stories like this one on location and probably run off a Jackery in a pinch.

Every time you share this article somebody’s mom calms down a little and a wolf gets one bag of rice closer to that van.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

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Sources and Free Survival Manuals