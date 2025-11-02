The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
Nov 2Edited

I've been thinking about giants. I have infant grand children. They come up to my knees. To them I am a giant. Though only a year old and won't "remember" this time of their life they dream worlds that will be with them forever. Grown men dream of giants because they were once surrounded by giants! A few grown people eat their children. Most protect their children with their lives. Thus we have terrifying satanic cabals and we have the forgiving God and loving Christ. It is all being exposed. The war is spiritual. The war is real.

Reply
Share
Alex Cioranic's avatar
Alex Cioranic
Nov 3

So scary and yet so true. Glad to have found your Substack, Wise Wolf.

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture