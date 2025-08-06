Republicans face rowdy town hall meetings across the US as senators and congressmen are confronted by angry constituents.

At a recent town hall in Nebraska, something remarkable happened. GOP Rep. Mike Flood tried to sell Trump's agenda to slash Medicaid and cut food assistance to the crowd. Instead of applause, people erupted in boos and shouted "Vote him out!"

Then this genius asked what he thought was a rhetorical trap: "Do you think 28-year-olds who refuse to work should get free healthcare?"

The crowd shouted back without hesitation: "YESSSSSSSSS!"

Flood was stunned. His gotcha question had backfired completely. Then came the moment that exposed everything: a woman stood up and asked, "How much do taxpayers have to pay for a fascist country?"

Mike Flood was left speechless. Because that woman understood something he doesn't: we're living in a system where healthcare profits matter more than your life.

Your Life Is Getting Shorter by Design

Here's the terrifying truth they don't want you to know: U.S. life expectancy has declined to 76.4 years, the shortest it's been in nearly two decades. While you're paying more for healthcare than anyone else on the planet, you're actually living a shorter life than your parents did.

In 2014, U.S. life expectancy peaked at 78.8 years. During the next several years, it fell modestly before tumbling downward in 2020 and 2021. And it's going to get worse: Life expectancy in the US is set to increase over the next 30 years, but at a slower rate than other countries, causing the country's global ranking to drop from 49th in 2022 to 66th in 2050.

You're not just imagining that healthcare is getting worse. It is. And it's killing you.

The Engineered Crisis

Let's be crystal clear about what's happening here. The people at the top make billions from healthcare, and they do not want to see a working healthcare system because it will cost them money. This is all being engineered.

When politicians talk about cutting Medicaid and slashing food assistance, they're banking on a simple assumption—that we can judge people's worth based on their employment status. But here's what they don't want to examine: we have no idea what's actually happening with these American citizens who aren't working.

That "28-year-old who refuses to work" might be battling severe depression that's never been properly diagnosed. They might have an autoimmune disorder that leaves them exhausted and in pain, but because our healthcare system now relies heavily on nurse practitioners without the extensive training needed to recognize complex conditions, they're told it's just stress. They might be trapped by insurance companies that require patients to "fail" basic treatments before approving referrals to specialists who could actually help.

These are American citizens we're talking about. People born here, raised in our communities. And they're suffering while the medical industry gets richer.

The Numbers Don't Lie: America Is Being Robbed

Here's the reality that politicians and their pharmaceutical masters don't want you to know: Americans spent $13,432 per person on healthcare in 2023, which was over $3,700 more than any other high-income nation. In 2022, the United States spent an estimated $12,742 per person on healthcare — the highest healthcare costs per capita across similar countries. For comparison, Switzerland was the second highest-spending country with $9,044 in healthcare costs per capita.

We're paying almost 50% more than the next most expensive country, and what do we get for it? Americans have a lower life expectancy than people in other rich countries despite paying much more for healthcare. The U.S. has just 2.7 practicing physicians per 1,000 residents, compared to an average of 3.9 among peer nations. We pay more, get less, and die younger. That's not a healthcare system—that's a wealth extraction scheme.

Every other first-world nation on the planet provides universal healthcare to its citizens. Every single one. They spend less money, cover everyone, and their citizens live longer, healthier lives. But America? We're too busy making insurance executives and pharmaceutical CEOs rich while shortening your lifespan.

The Lobbyist Machine That Owns Your Politicians

Want to know why nothing changes? Follow the money. In 2024, pharmaceuticals and health products industry lobbyists in the United States reported spending 294 million U.S. dollars. Lobbyist spending for the first three quarters of 2024 hit $562 million, up from $553 million in the same period last year.

In 2021, health care companies spent nearly $700 million on lobbying, the highest ever reported in a single year. These aren't donations to charity—this is money spent to buy politicians and kill any meaningful healthcare reform that might actually save your life.

Anyone with basic common sense can see something’s deeply off when three vaccine manufacturers rake in record profits from a drug that was effectively mandated worldwide by the very governments backing them. That’s not just coincidence — it’s a red flag.

The cozy relationship between politicians and Big Pharma became impossible to ignore during the vaccine rollout. Republicans and Democrats alike have shown they care more about getting on their knees for pharmaceutical companies than protecting Americans' health. The timing was particularly telling—the richest people in America all happened to invest in the big three vaccine makers months before COVID even hit. When you follow the money, something shady emerges, and Americans should be furious enough to march on Washington by the millions instead of just complaining online.

Thirty Years of Lies: From Clinton to Today

We've been hearing about healthcare reform since the Clinton administration. Thirty years later, nothing has changed. It's actually more broken now than ever. You cannot get decent care in the USA unless you're an illegal immigrant in a large city in a blue state or rich. The average American is suffering. They are sick. They cannot afford decent healthcare.

Obamacare was a sham—a gift to insurance companies disguised as reform. Instead of universal coverage, we got mandatory insurance payments to the same companies that were already bankrupting families. The system played us perfectly while your life expectancy continued to drop.

When the System Destroys Even the "Successful"

My grandparents worked blue-collar jobs their entire lives, invested wisely, and retired as millionaires. When my grandmother needed a liver transplant, her insurance refused to cover it because a doctor suspected "alcohol-induced" liver disease. The reality? My grandmother had been drunk exactly once in her life—as a teenager, when she stole some cordial from her aunt after reading Anne of Green Gables, wanting to be like the character who got drunk on blueberry cordial. She was not an alcoholic.

A single illness wiped out my grandparents' fortune, turning them from millionaires into paupers — and it could happen to you too.

But the healthcare system doesn't care about reality when there's money to be saved. Over five years, my grandparents paid over two million dollars out of pocket for her liver transplant and medications. They emptied their entire stock portfolio, cashed in bonds, and sold prized family heirloom antiques. After fifty years of working their fingers to the bone, they went from a five-bedroom house worth over half a million dollars to a doublewide trailer before they died.

This is American healthcare: get sick, and you're financially ruined unless you're worth twenty million dollars. This isn't an accident—it's the system working exactly as designed to extract maximum wealth while shortening your life.

Why Your Life Keeps Getting Shorter

COVID-19, drug overdoses, and accidental injury accounted for about two-thirds of the decline in life expectancy, according to the 2022 report. Other reasons included heart and liver disease and suicides. But here's what they don't tell you: many of these deaths are preventable with proper healthcare access.

People are dying from treatable conditions because they can't afford to see real doctors. They're dying from mental health crises because therapy costs $200 an hour. They're dying from drug overdoses because addiction treatment is rationed by insurance companies. They're dying from "accidents" that happen when people are too exhausted from working multiple jobs to afford basic healthcare.

Your shortened lifespan isn't a bug in the system—it's a feature. Dead people don't need expensive long-term care. Dead people don't collect Social Security for decades. Dead people are cheaper than healthy people.

The Distraction Machine

Notice something about our political discourse? Social media influencers and the news keep millions of Americans angry and engaged online, but they never organize actual protests. There's a reason for that. Real change happens when people gather in person, when their voices can't be ignored by those in power. But as long as people are venting their frustration in comment sections and sharing angry posts, they're not marching on Washington.

They are PAID TO KEEP YOU COMPLAINING ONLINE WHERE NO ONE WILL HEAR YOUR VOICE INSTEAD OF ORGANIZED PROTESTS IN PERSON. It's controlled opposition designed to keep you powerless while your life expectancy drops year after year.

This System Is Killing You

The woman in Nebraska who called out Rep. Flood understood what's at stake. When a government systematically denies basic care to its most vulnerable citizens, when it prioritizes corporate profits over human lives, when it allows insurance companies to make life-and-death decisions based on spreadsheets while your lifespan gets shorter every year—that's not capitalism. That's a death cult masquerading as healthcare.

We're living under a system where a small group of ultra-wealthy individuals control our healthcare, our politicians, and our lives. They've bought and paid for a system that extracts profit from human suffering while literally shortening your life.

Time to Fight for Your Life

American citizens deserve healthcare as a basic right, not a privilege that shortens your lifespan if you can't afford it. We deserve proper diagnostic care from qualified physicians, not quick consultations designed to minimize costs while maximizing your chances of dying young. We deserve insurance systems that prioritize keeping you alive over profit margins.

Most of all, we deserve to live as long as people in every other developed country instead of watching our life expectancy drop while our medical bills skyrocket.

We need to FIGHT BACK IN PERSON. We need to ORGANIZE. Stop complaining online and start organizing offline. March on Washington. Occupy congressional offices. Make it impossible for politicians to ignore us while they literally shorten our lives for profit.

The medical industry is counting on us staying divided, staying online, staying powerless while we die younger than our parents. Prove them wrong.

Tell Your Story

If the American healthcare system has failed you or your family, I want to hear from you. Share your story in the comments below. Tell us about the diagnoses you couldn't get, the treatments you couldn't afford, the loved ones you lost to medical bankruptcy or delayed care. Tell us how this broken system has affected your health and your family's wellbeing.

Your voice matters. Your story matters. And together, we can expose this system for what it really is: a machine designed to shorten your life while emptying your wallet.

Share this article. Forward it to everyone you know. Let's start the conversation about why Americans are dying younger while paying more for the privilege.

The time for polite discourse is over. It's time to fight for your life—literally.

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