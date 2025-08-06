The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Medical Truth Podcast
Aug 6, 2025

We live in a society where hard working tax paying citizens pay for all the goodies for illegal aliens because of corrupt politicians! That is the RepubTurds and DemonRats! It's called taxation without representation! Our founding fathers warned us about these types of politician's!

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1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
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SHug
Aug 6, 2025

So, you want to give free healthcare to "28-year-olds who refuse to work", so they can what, play video games all day while I work my a** off? Die sooner from the horrible healthcare we do have? You are fighting 2 separate battles in your article. Emergency rooms are required to treat anyone. There - "Healthcare", such as it is.

I paid for my own healthcare since I was 18. I worked, a lot. I worked any job I could get so I could afford life., and between those jobs, I did babysitting, cleaning, schooling, training etc. My grandkids both got jobs as teens, to afford the things they needed and wanted. So, why would I vote to volunteer my tax dollars for people too lazy to work? Especially those people who do not belong here and have no business (except illegal business) being here. EU is going under, Britain is going under, Canada is going under. Their countries are broke. Their "free" social services are bleeding the taxpayers dry, especially as more and more illegal 'immigrants' flood their shores and suck the blood of those countries and their peoples. This "Free healthcare" is not "free", just means someone else paid for it. You think it's hard to find a home to afford now? Just wait and see what happens when 40+% of your income is turned over to the government for that "free healthcare for all". The state is not your mommy or daddy. You already had your opportunity for a basic education. Not my fault if you pissed it away. Get off your bum and find work; doesn't matter if it is as a trash collector, sweeping floors or a tech. Go to night school if you need to - after your job! Millions before you have done it too.

There are welders and others in towns all over the US teaching their trades - for free or just for materials. Seniors who can't physically do the job anymore, etc. The welder I know of in my town even gives certifications once you pass his classes. He even supplies the safety equipment and the practice materials. That is the best offer you're going to find.

Healthcare in the US would still be affordable for all if it hadn't all been bought out by corporations and big pharma. Those old country doctors who took chickens or a dinner for payment really were a thing. But with Rockefeller "medicine", they can no longer afford to set up shop on their own. Rules and regulations they got their bought politicians to push through, hoops to jump through, insurances... it's all too much to put onto one or two peoples' shoulders. Now, many rural hospitals will close, because it's not "profitable" enough for big business. It's a rotten system and will fail completely at some point, but probably after those countries with all the "free" social services fail and fall. What do you think is going to happen to all those people who were paying the taxes there? Those invaders (cause that is what they are) will turn on them even faster than they already are. Their governments already have.

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