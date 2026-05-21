My grandmother bought me a computer game called Doom when I was a kid and back then the premise seemed like the wildest science fiction anyone had ever conceived. Space marines on Mars, scientists running experiments that accidentally ripped a hole straight into Hell, demons pouring through that portal equipped with robotic body parts and cybernetic weapons systems.

I thought it was just an incredibly creative horror game. Demons plus robots plus technology equals nightmare fuel for a little kid.

Thirty years later I’m watching Silicon Valley billionaires build exactly what Doom depicted, and I finally understand it wasn’t creative fiction. It was predictive programming. Mystery school occultists putting their actual plans into a game so that when they build it for real, it seems like life imitating art instead of what it actually is. Art revealing the plan.

Two data centers the size of Washington DC are under construction right now. One is called Stratos. One is called Hyperion. And when I show you what those names actually mean in ancient Greek and biblical texts, you’re going to understand that Doom wasn’t predicting the future, it was showing you the blueprint.

Demons fused with technology. Portals opened by scientists. Hell’s armies unleashed on Earth.

They’re building it. Right now. And they named the facilities after the demons.

Billionaires don’t randomly choose corporate names. Companies spend millions on branding consultants to pick names that carry symbolic meaning and convey specific messages. When you’re building a facility the size of a city and you choose to name it after demons and fallen angels from ancient texts, that’s not an accident. That’s not marketing thinking it sounds cool. That’s intentional. That’s a message. That’s them telling you exactly what they’re building and who they serve.

The Etymology Nobody Bothered to Google

Stratos comes from the ancient Greek “Archestratos.” Archon means demonic ruler. Stratos means army.

In Ephesians 6, Paul uses the word archons to describe “the rulers, the authorities, the powers of this dark world and the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” That’s biblical Greek for demons. The principalities running the fallen world system.

They’re building a city-sized facility and naming it Demon Army Ruler and somehow I am not only the first person to notice but apparently the only one that gives a damn enough to try and stop it. (God’s Lonely Man indeed…)

Hyperion means “the high one” or “watcher from above” in ancient Greek. In the Book of Enoch, the Watchers were fallen angels who came to Earth before the Flood, took human wives, taught humanity weapons and sorcery, created the Nephilim, and corrupted creation so completely that God drowned the entire planet.

Mark Zuckerberg is building his AI data center and naming it after the entities that were responsible for God sending the Flood.

If you do not think that is strange, you’re delusional or stupid or both. (Probably both.)

In plain English: These tech billionaires are naming their robot control centers after demons and fallen angels that the Bible specifically warns about. The same entities that God sent the Flood to destroy. That’s not a coincidence and it’s not just cool-sounding names. They’re telling you what they’re building.

But sure, probably just a coincidence. Like how Palantir (Peter Thiel’s surveillance company) is named after the seeing-stone Saruman used to communicate directly with Sauron—Tolkien’s whitewashed version of Satan. Or how Oracle was literally named after divination and communicating with spirits through occult means to gain forbidden knowledge. These billionaires who studied classical philosophy and occult texts at elite universities spend millions on branding consultants, but we’re supposed to believe they just randomly picked demon names and occult terminology because it sounded neat.

What 62 Square Miles of Servers Actually Means

When I say these facilities are the size of Washington DC, I mean 62 square miles of computer servers. Each powered by nine nuclear power plants. One nuclear plant powers a city of 750,000 people. These facilities need nine.

You don’t need that kind of power to store your vacation photos.

Boston Dynamics builds combat robots. DARPA funds machines that kill without human permission. The Pentagon spends billions on AI that makes battlefield decisions faster than humans can think. These facilities will train those systems. Target identification. Attack coordination. Kill decisions without humans in the loop.

In plain English: These data centers are being built to teach artificial intelligence how to control robot armies. Robots that can hunt people, identify targets, and kill without waiting for a human to approve it. That’s what this much computing power is for.

Robot armies controlled by AI, trained in demon-named data centers that are being built right now. Just like Doom predicted, except this time the portal to Hell is in Utah and there’s no BFG 9000. (And yes, I know showing Jesus with a weapon in the thumbnail will make another 50 people unsubscribe. Apparently most Christians have never read Revelation where Christ returns with a literal sword to slaughter armies. But whatever. I’ve already lost 200 subscribers since I started writing about demon-named data centers. Turns out people prefer their faith without any actual warnings about demons.)

Speaking of Grandfathers Who Wanted to Destroy Freedom

Elon Musk’s grandfather Joshua Haldeman ran Technocracy Inc. in Canada during the 1930s. Not joined. RAN. Technocracy Inc. wanted to abolish democracy and replace it with rule by engineers. No voting. No representation. Human beings as managed assets in a technological system.

Canada banned them. You have to be spectacularly anti-democratic for Canada to ban you.

Haldeman fled to apartheid South Africa and raised Elon believing democracy was broken. Now Elon owns the satellite network, the brain implant company, the AI company, the space program, and Twitter. He’s not disrupting the system. He’s building his grandfather’s technocracy.

In plain English: Elon Musk’s grandfather wanted to replace democracy with rule by engineers and scientists. No voting. No freedom. Just experts controlling everything. Now Elon controls more technology infrastructure than most governments. He’s not trying to help you. He’s building the system his grandfather wanted.

And you think he’s on your side because he posts funny memes…

The Pattern You’re Not Supposed to Notice

Stratos. Hyperion. Palantir. Oracle. They’re telling you what they’re building using terminology from demonology and ancient texts about corrupted angels. This is Satan’s plan to enslave humanity with technology and they’re naming the infrastructure after demons because they know you’re too distracted by TikTok to ever connect the dots.

I connected the dots. Then I got shadowbanned by Substack’s algorithm (because I am right.)

You don’t get banned for talking about Scripture. Tons of people are doing that on Substack. You get banned for explaining that Silicon Valley tech bros bought the US government and systematically gutted it to remove anyone who could stop their takeover when these data centers go online and the robot soldiers deploy.

I used to reach hundreds of thousands. Now I have 67,000 subscribers and can’t get 200 to share an article about their grandchildren’s future. Because you’d rather scroll past than look weird at church.

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The Part Where I Explain Technocracy While You Look at Photos of Your Kids

Look at the photos on your wall. Your kids. Your grandkids. Those children in those frames.

Here’s what technocracy means: they won’t keep all of you alive. They’ll keep people with useful skills. Engineers. Programmers. People who maintain systems. The rest get eliminated. Resource optimization. Human beings as managed assets. If you’re not useful, you’re gone.

In plain English: When the robot armies are operational and AI is making the decisions, they’re going to kill most people. Not enslave them. Kill them. They’ll only keep people who have skills they need to maintain their systems. If you can’t program computers or maintain robots, you and your family are marked for elimination. That’s what technocracy means.

That’s the system Elon’s grandfather designed. That’s what’s coming once these demon-named facilities go online and coordinate millions of autonomous robot soldiers.

And you’re sitting there thinking “what can I even do?”

What Teenagers in Nepal Did With Just Discord

Some kids in Nepal organized on Discord and overthrew their corrupt government. Not with violence. Not with billions. With coordination, relentless pressure, and refusal to quit. Regular teenagers with no money changed their entire country because they actually tried.

You have more resources than they did. Representatives who need your votes. Construction permits requiring public input. Environmental review processes. Churches with thousands of members. You have everything needed to stop two data centers.

But you have to do something instead of nothing.

Edmund Burke said it centuries ago: the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. That’s not dramatic. That’s reality. You’re watching evil win in real time because you’ve convinced yourself that powerlessness and inaction are the same thing. They’re not.

The Smallest Actions That Actually Work

Share this article. That’s it. Click share. Post it on Facebook even though Zuckerberg will throttle it. Send it to your church group. Tag your representatives. Tag local news. Make one person see it. That’s how the Nepal kids started.

Make one phone call. Five minutes. “I’m calling about the Stratos and Hyperion data centers. I want investigations and public hearings into why city-sized AI facilities are named after demons.” Hang up. Done. You just did more than 99% of people reading this.

Send this to your church. Forward to your pastor. Your Bible study. Let them decide if they care that Satan is building robot army infrastructure named after fallen angels. If they don’t respond, you know what kind of Christians they are.

Show up to one city council meeting if you’re near these sites. Stand up. “I oppose the Stratos data center and demand environmental review and public hearings.” Sit down. That’s it.

That’s the floor. Share, call, email, show up once. If you won’t do even that, you’re choosing to let evil win. You’re choosing to watch your grandchildren die or be enslaved because clicking a button was too hard.

This is war. You either fight or surrender. There’s no middle ground. Autonomous weapons don’t care you were busy. Robot armies don’t care you felt powerless. Your grandchildren won’t care you didn’t want to look weird.

The window is right now. Once these facilities go online, once AI coordinates millions of robot soldiers, it’s over. No revolution. No voting your way out. Machines don’t care if you’re sorry.

So what will you choose?

The Most Effective Weapon We Have

Look, maybe I’m wrong about the biblical stuff. Maybe these names really are just coincidences and I’m reading too much into ancient Greek etymology. Maybe there’s no Satan and no demons and this isn’t spiritual warfare.

But I’m not wrong about the robot armies. I’m not wrong about the AI warfare systems. I’m not wrong about technocracy and what happens when billionaires control the infrastructure of civilization. And that should terrify you even if you think the demon angle is crazy.

Legal challenges are what actually stop construction projects. Environmental lawsuits. Constitutional challenges. The right attorney filing the right motions can halt work for months or years while forcing public hearings, environmental reviews, and discovery that makes everything visible.

I’ve talked to attorneys. The kind who specialize in constitutional law and have experience shutting down massive corporate projects. The kind who know how to fight billionaires and win. They’re expensive. Tens of thousands expensive. And I can’t even afford a car right now.

But here’s what I can do: I have 67,000 subscribers on Substack. If even a small fraction of you pool resources like the Nepal kids did, we can hire the legal firepower that actually stops these facilities before they go online.

If you can afford it, become a paid subscriber. It costs less than a cup of coffee from your retirement fund. That money goes directly to funding legal opposition to Stratos and Hyperion. Real attorneys. Real challenges. Real attempts to stop construction before it’s too late.

If you can’t afford it, SHARE THIS ARTICLE. Post it everywhere. Tag your representatives. Tag media outlets. Tag your church. Make it impossible to ignore. The algorithm suppresses this content but you can overpower the algorithm if enough people force it into the conversation.

I know people are unsubscribing since I started writing about data centers and Technocracy Inc. Yeah, it’s scary. I get it. But ignoring scary things doesn’t make them go away. It just means you’re not prepared when they arrive.

And if you do nothing, if you just scroll past and assume someone else will handle it, your kids and grandkids are going to suffer. Silicon Valley will turn the planet into their private paradise while the people you love live in whatever scraps they decide to leave behind.

You’ll have no one to blame but yourself.

So what will it be? A paid subscription to fund real legal opposition? Sharing this article to break through the algorithm? Or scrolling past and hoping it all works out while billionaires build demon-named robot control centers that will enslave or eliminate your family?

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