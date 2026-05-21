The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Jim Purvis's avatar
Jim Purvis
1h

I don’t “love” what you’re talking about. But I love that you’re talking about it.

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1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
Dan's avatar
Dan
2h

We either rise up as one against the demon spawn or our children become either trapped in their system of oppressive post modern serfdom or living on the fringe and hunted like wild animals. I’m not an alarmist nor being prophetic, I’m a realist and its beginning already. Think all of the Dystopian Genre films rolled into one. We still have chance if we act and soon!

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