The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Jordan Wayne's avatar
Jordan Wayne
6h

Between my wife and I, our longest living grandparent is grandpa Bob. Grandpa Bob was a used car salesman, smoke, drank, and knew most the hookers in NorthWest Arkansas. Grandpa Bob loves to fish, lives to fish..... and so do his 2 sons who take him fishing all the time. He is as happy as can be with a beer in one hand and a rod in the other surrounded by his boys. He will be 94 soon and still going stong even though he should have been dead probably 20 years ago.

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Rachel Mogging's avatar
Rachel Mogging
7h

This was great! 😄

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