Are echoes of the first murder still reverberating through human myth to this day?

I’ve spent twenty years reading strange texts. Comparative mythology, occult manuscripts, ancient religious documents. You do this long enough and patterns start showing up in places they shouldn’t. Here’s one that won’t leave me alone.

Three stories from completely different cultures tell what looks like the same tale. Cain kills Abel in Genesis. Set murders and dismembers Osiris in Egyptian mythology. The Fisher King bleeds from a wound that won’t heal in Arthurian legend. On the surface they’re unrelated. Different time periods, different religions, different narrative purposes. But strip away the cultural dressing and you get an identical skeleton underneath. Brother kills brother. The righteous one’s bloodline gets severed. The land itself goes barren in response. Something broken waits centuries for restoration that can only come through divine intervention.

This isn’t proof of anything. I’m not clai…