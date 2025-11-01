The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Nov 2

Another master piece .. thank you so much for this.

It does make a lot of sense and is so elaborate. Thanks once more

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Peter Wiggins's avatar
Peter Wiggins
Nov 2

This was an excellent connective piece thank you. I find now that I can read something and immediately know there’s a connection, a mental stirring or tingling that indicates something significant. I had that with this article! It’s like my mind is assembling a vast picture and another piece slotted into place, so thank you🙏🏻. What then started bubbling in my mind was a similarity with the created chaos of our ‘time’ (time is a debatable construct); the polluting of the bloodlines (vaccines), destruction of environments (through the greed of corporations), war, strife, conflicts, billionaires, oligarchs - and on and on. The same story being played out again and again, the purification needed, the awakening and resolution. It’s happening again I’m sure and the darkness is doing everything it can with its satanic hordes to prevent it. It’s so much clearer to me now😊

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