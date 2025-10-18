The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Oct 18

Damn Lily weren't you the one telling me that I was a little morbid about all this New World Order stuff? This is dark kiddo.

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Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
Oct 19

"An evil enemy will burn down his own nation to rule over the ashes." Sun Tzu, "The Art of War."

Well, at least we know that the evil ones are committed.

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