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ralph's avatar
ralph
Nov 17

Thank God for Lilly Rose!

Great work, do not be deceived, they are atheists in the same way most people are Christian. The guys at the top read into the religion have a goddess. It's no match, and they know it. That's where the fear in their presentation comes from. Most of the tools of the future, are about 20 years old, it's a corporate takeover, and it can fail. This is a source of fear for the technocrats. No one in their sphere will ever show them mercy

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AlmostLastRepublicaninSeattle's avatar
AlmostLastRepublicaninSeattle
Nov 18

That is the plan. One World, One Country, One Digital Currency, and One God.

This has been spiritual warfare from the very beginning & GOD is ready.

There is nothing more important, right now, than to know JESUS, and continue to keep your eyes on HIM.

C.S. Lewis wrote “ Mere Christianity” after living as an atheist most of his life. The book is brilliantly written, simple, and powerful. It answers the tough questions & doesn’t preach at the reader. I highly recommend it!

If you are STILL on the fence about your salvation, it’s time to jump off.

( because the fence is a decision, and it’s not the best one. 😇 )

You can’t earn your way to heaven, it’s a gift. And we certainly don’t deserve it. This is your chance, right now, to change your future forever. And really piss off Satan & the evil globalists that are trying to control your soul. Will they win?

After you accept Jesus as your savior, the name of JESUS is a weapon that makes evil flee. I rebuke evil daily, in Jesus’ name, because this warfare is real. It’s not complicated & it’s not about “ religion.” It’s about LOVE.

If you could see the way God loves you, through His eyes, you would understand. It’s pure & perfect. HE made you perfectly. JESUS is coming back & I hope you get off the fence before that. There’s a revival happening, be part of it. 🥳💕💕

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