Note from Lily: The boss man has his nose shoved into half a dozen medieval manuscripts written by Catholic monks and effeminate French court poets about Alexander the Great and his fulfillment of the prophecy from the Book of Daniel and a host of other weirdness that gets left out of any university-level history class about Alexander. I’m talking giants, werewolves, ancient world robots, and just about every weird fantasy trope you’ve ever seen in your favorite Lord of the Rings knockoff or Japanese role-playing game so he won’t be joining us today. I was told to take over and crank out an article to keep your hungry minds fed and I decided to write about everyone’s least favorite subject - artificial intelligence and how it’s being primed to enslave mankind under the yoke of Satan-worshiping, Silicon Valley tech bros.

Yay!