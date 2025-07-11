A heartbroken American farmer stands to lose his farm, driven out of business by China's government-subsidized crops flooding the market at prices too low to compete with, threatening the heart of U.S. agriculture.

The American agricultural system, once a global symbol of resilience and self-sufficiency, is under siege. China, through strategic land acquisitions, subsidized crop exports, and confirmed acts of biological sabotage, is positioning itself to control the U.S. food supply. The U.S. government’s inaction—coupled with foreign entities like Brazil’s largest meat producer buying up American agricultural assets—points to corruption and a betrayal of national security. This is a silent war on America’s farmers, threatening millions with starvation and crippling the nation’s ability to resist aggression.

China’s Strategic Land Grab

Chinese entities have significantly increased their ownership of American farmland, controlling over 383,934 acres by 2023—a tenfold increase from a decade ago. While this is less than 1% of U.S. farmland, the strategic placement of these purchases, often near military bases, has sparked concern. A 2021 Chinese company purchase near an Air Force base in Grand Forks, North Dakota, raised bipartisan alarms over potential surveillance risks. Posts on X estimate Chinese ownership at 349,442 acres, up 82% in three years.

China’s motive is clear: food security is national security. With only 7% of the world’s arable land but 21% of its population, China faces chronic food production challenges. By acquiring U.S. farmland, China gains leverage over America’s food supply chain, potentially enabling price manipulation or supply disruptions during crises. Former Vice President Mike Pence warned in 2021, “America cannot allow China to control our food supply,” yet no federal ban on Chinese land purchases exists, and enforcement of the 1978 Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act remains weak.

Subsidized Crops: Economic Warfare

China’s agricultural strategy extends to flooding the U.S. market with subsidized crops. Beijing’s 2024 food security law heavily subsidizes grains, soybeans, and other crops, allowing Chinese exports to undercut American farmers, who face higher costs without comparable support. In 2024, U.S. agricultural exports to China dropped 14% to $26 billion, while China boosted imports from Brazil and others, signaling a deliberate shift. This isn’t about profit—it’s about market dominance. By driving U.S. farmers out of business, China could secure enough market share to disrupt food supplies, causing shortages and price spikes. The USDA acknowledges these risks, yet no significant countermeasures have been enacted.

Biological Sabotage: A Clear Act of Aggression

In June 2025, two Chinese nationals, Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, were arrested for smuggling Fusarium graminearum, a crop-destroying fungus, into the U.S. Liu was caught at Detroit Metropolitan Airport with samples hidden in his backpack, intended for research at a University of Michigan lab where Jian worked. The FBI confirmed the samples contained DNA sequences to propagate the fungus, which causes Fusarium head blight, a disease that devastates wheat, barley, maize, and rice, costing billions globally. Jian, funded by the Chinese government and expressing loyalty to the CCP, had been smuggling the pathogen since 2022, including via a textbook shipment in January 2024.

The Justice Department labeled Fusarium graminearum a “potential agroterrorism weapon” due to its ability to wipe out crops and cause health issues like vomiting and liver damage in humans and livestock. Despite this, no sanctions were imposed on China. Liu was deported, and Jian faced only federal charges for conspiracy, smuggling, false statements, and visa fraud. This leniency is incomprehensible—an act of biological sabotage targeting the food supply should be treated as a declaration of war, yet the U.S. response was tepid.

Foreign Acquisitions: Brazil Joins the Fray

Brazil-based JBS, the world’s largest meat producer, is crushing U.S. farmers, pushing thousands toward bankruptcy as its cheap foreign labor and massive cargo ships flood the market with low-quality meat American producers can’t compete with.

Brazil’s largest meat producer, JBS, has been aggressively acquiring U.S. meat companies, including Swift & Company and Pilgrim’s Pride, consolidating control over the American meatpacking industry. These acquisitions reduce competition and raise concerns about price manipulation. The U.S. government has allowed these deals with minimal scrutiny, further eroding domestic control over food production. This mirrors China’s strategy: foreign entities gaining footholds in critical U.S. industries while regulators look the other way.

Corruption and Complicity

The U.S. government’s inaction suggests corruption at the highest levels. Speculation on X and elsewhere points to Chinese influence, possibly through untraceable cryptocurrency payments, compromising politicians, senators, and even presidents. The CCP’s vast financial resources—trillions of dollars—enable it to buy influence, ensuring leniency on issues like farmland purchases, biological sabotage, and foreign acquisitions. The rich, loyal only to money, appear complicit. Meanwhile, American farmers face declining infrastructure, with 40% of rural counties losing agricultural jobs since 2000 and farm bankruptcies rising 20% annually from 2015 to 2020.

Sleeper Cells and Border Insecurity

Compounding the threat, the U.S. faces an influx of potential sleeper agents. Over the past few years, millions of illegal immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals, have crossed U.S. borders. Reports indicate some South and Central American migrants were trained by Chinese military instructors before entering the U.S. and vanishing. China tightly controls emigration, making the surge of Chinese nationals particularly suspicious. These individuals, potentially loyal to the CCP, could form sleeper cells ready to act in a crisis, further destabilizing the nation. The government’s failure to address this—coupled with minimal action from leaders like former President Biden—suggests either incompetence or complicity.

A Weaponized Food System

China’s actions—land purchases, subsidized crops, biological sabotage, and potential sleeper cell infiltration—form a clear pattern of weaponizing the U.S. food system. By controlling farmland and market share, China could disrupt supplies, causing mass starvation. The Fusarium smuggling case confirms the CCP’s willingness to escalate, yet the U.S. government’s response remains inadequate. Without a secure food supply, America cannot sustain its population, let alone defend against an invasion or internal chaos. This is a silent war, and the U.S. is losing.

Call to Action: Defend America’s Food Supply

As Napoleon Bonaparte warned, “An army marches on its stomach.” A nation without food cannot fight, let alone survive .

China’s silent war on America’s farmers, abetted by foreign powers like Brazil and enabled by a complicit U.S. government, is a national emergency. The CCP’s strategy—land grabs, economic warfare, biological sabotage, and potential sleeper cell infiltration—threatens to starve millions and leave the U.S. defenseless against invasion or internal sabotage. Immediate, aggressive action is non-negotiable:

Ban Foreign Ownership of Farmland: Congress must pass an immediate federal law prohibiting Chinese and other foreign entities from owning U.S. agricultural land, with no exceptions. States like Florida and Arkansas have set the precedent; the nation must follow. Sanctions and Retaliation for Biological Sabotage: The Fusarium smuggling incident demands crippling economic and diplomatic sanctions against China. Agroterrorism is an act of war—treat it as such with tariffs, trade restrictions, and international condemnation. Halt Foreign Acquisitions: Block JBS and other foreign companies from acquiring U.S. food production assets. Enforce antitrust laws with teeth to protect American farmers and prevent market consolidation by hostile actors. Fortify the Border: Deploy military forces to secure U.S. borders and stop illegal immigration. Screen all entrants, especially Chinese nationals, for CCP ties. Deport suspected sleeper agents and investigate foreign military training in South and Central America. Root Out Corruption: Launch a federal task force to investigate Chinese influence in U.S. politics, focusing on cryptocurrency payments, lobbying, and foreign donations. Prosecute senators, congressmen, and officials found complicit, regardless of party. Rebuild Agricultural Independence: Allocate $50 billion to revitalize rural farming communities, subsidize American farmers, and incentivize domestic food production to counter Chinese market dominance. Prioritize small and medium-sized farms over corporate agribusiness. Nationalize Critical Food Infrastructure: Consider temporary government control of key meatpacking and grain facilities to prevent foreign domination and ensure food security during crises. Public Awareness Campaign: Launch a nationwide campaign to educate Americans about the threat to their food supply. Mobilize public support to pressure lawmakers into action and expose foreign influence.

The stakes could not be higher. Napoleon’s words ring true today: without food, America’s armies, its people, and its future will collapse. China’s war on our farmers is a war on our survival. Congress, the President, and the American people must act now to secure our food supply, expel foreign influence, and reclaim our agricultural sovereignty.

Failure is not an option.

If this article on China’s silent war against American farmers struck a chord, I need your help to keep the truth alive! Substack’s algorithm has throttled my newsletter ever since I started exposing uncomfortable realities like the role of faith in our fight and the looming threat of a Communist invasion of the USA—topics that frankly terrify me as much as they should you. Your voice matters: comment with your thoughts, like this post, and share it far and wide to break through the censorship and wake up others to this crisis. Together, we can fight for our farmers, our food, and our future!