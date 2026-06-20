The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Julie Booras's avatar
Julie Booras
6h

I have been asking the same question about trans kids for years. If your little boy feels like a girl why not look at and adjust his MALE hormones? And vice versa. We live in clown world.

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Vanessa G's avatar
Vanessa G
6h

Oh I did laugh 🤣 so loud in fact I woke my cat up. He was not pleased. That "doctor" should be reported

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