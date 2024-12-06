Could Brian Thompson's murder have been a covert CIA-style assassination aimed at shielding Nancy Pelosi from prosecution over alleged insider trading?

Editor’s Note: Over the past year, the Wise Wolf team has received numerous death threats following our explosive revelation that the CIA created Bitcoin. If we cease publishing, we were murdered. This is the grim reality of a nation that has lost its moral compass.

The brutal murder of Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare CEO, has gripped Manhattan with shock and fear. Known as a dedicated leader, husband, and father, Thompson was fatally shot in a meticulously planned attack outside the Midtown Hilton Hotel. The masked assailant, captured on surveillance footage, approached with calculated calm before firing multiple shots into Thompson's leg and back. Investigators believe the shooter fled the scene on a bike and possibly stayed at an Upper West Side hostel.

Could this crime mark a disturbing revelation in modern assassination techniques while tying into a Washington stock scandal likely to be conveniently swept under the rug?

While the case is still unfolding, I explore a compelling theory suggesting the weapon was a 3D-printed replica of a British assassination pistol and used by a hired killer disguised in a hyper-realistic silicone mask.

Introduction: A Hit in the Heart of the Empire

Brian Thompson’s assassination is not just a murder; it’s a hall of mirrors reflecting the rot in America’s corporate and political soul. The CEO of UnitedHealthcare—one of the largest insurers in the country—was gunned down in Midtown Manhattan in a way that screams professional. The crime scene, meticulously staged, feels ripped from the pages of a spy novel. But this is no fiction. This is the grim reality of power plays at the highest levels, where life is cheap, and secrets are currency.

The public narrative says “brazen attack,” but let’s be honest—this wasn’t some mugging gone wrong or petty grudge. Thompson was a man who allegedly knew too much, embroiled in an ongoing DOJ investigation that threatened to upend powerful interests in Washington and beyond.

He was a domino, and his death keeps the others standing—for now.

Brian Thompson’s murder has sparked widespread speculation about possible motives, particularly regarding his entanglement in a Department of Justice investigation. As the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Thompson was reportedly under scrutiny for fraud, insider trading, and antitrust violations. The timing of his death, paired with whispers that he might have been preparing to cooperate with authorities in exchange for a plea deal, has fueled theories of a deeper conspiracy.

Nancy Pelosi's significant stock purchases have raised questions about whether she and other Washington insiders could have connections to broader controversies.

Some point to Congressional connections as a potential factor. Notably, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial purchase of Palo Alto shares in February 2024—just before a UnitedHealthcare security breach—raised eyebrows. Pelosi has long been linked to UnitedHealthcare lobbyists, and her financial moves suggest intimate knowledge of the company’s dealings.

Could Thompson’s cooperation with the DOJ have implicated powerful figures, threatening to expose a network of corruption?

The brutal and public nature of Thompson’s assassination—a masked gunman targeting him in Manhattan—raises further suspicions. Experts argue that such a high-profile attack suggests a message, possibly to silence Thompson before he could disclose damning evidence. With UnitedHealthcare’s monopolistic practices under investigation and its ties to Congressional favors under scrutiny, his death might be more than a murder—it could be a calculated move to protect entrenched interests.

In a politically charged climate, with former President Trump returning to prominence, some speculate this may be the start of a larger purge. If Thompson’s death is indeed tied to his knowledge and potential cooperation, it may foreshadow more dramatic events in the corridors of power.

The Crime: Blood on the Pavement

6:46 a.m., a chill December morning. Thompson steps out of his hotel, oblivious to the masked figure lurking behind a car. Two shots—one to the leg, one to the back—pierce the stillness. The assailant doesn’t run. They walk. Cool. Methodical. Not the panicked scuttle of a junkie but the gait of someone who’s done this before.

The crime scene presents itself like a noir painting: the killer fleeing on a bicycle, a discarded water bottle left behind like a calling card. The NYPD leans on clichés—an active manhunt, “no stone unturned.” But beneath this surface churns a darker story. That water bottle? What if it wasn’t a mistake? Some theorize it’s a deliberate red herring, planted with synthetic DNA to frame an innocent. After all, the dark web has democratized the tools of deception.

In fact, you can buy a spray loaded with thousands of DNA profiles, rendering crime scenes a forensic nightmare. That water bottle was deliberately planted to throw detectives off the trail.

The Conspiracy Theory: Thompson was Gunned Down by a Hitman

This is where things take a sharp turn into the surreal. Forget ski masks and cheap balaclavas; the killer might’ve donned a hyper-realistic silicone mask, the kind that transforms identities with uncanny precision. These masks, once the stuff of Hollywood, are now available online for anyone with a credit card and a lack of scruples.

For less than a grand you can buy a Hollywood-level silicon mask that looks absolutely realistic. Imagine what a hitman with billions of CIA dollars behind him (or her) could do…

I bought one of these hyper-realistic masks to test my theory, and I was stunned by how lifelike it is. The silicone captures every muscle movement—whether you smile or frown—making it look incredibly real. If a teenage girl with aspirations of becoming an investigative journalist can pull this off, imagine what a trained assassin, backed by millions of dollars and decades of CIA know-how, could do to protect ‘Washington elites’ from facing justice before the "New World Order", totalitarian nightmare they’ve been planning takes hold. What you think that stuff is just some wacky conspiracy junk? Hell, I am 19 (almost 20) and not half-naïve enough to buy into the lies that this country is ‘free’. It’s ruled by the rich and the rich are EVIL…

Then there’s the murder weapon. Speculation points to a 3D-printed gun modeled after the British Welrod pistol. The Welrod, a relic of covert World War II operations, was designed for silent, up-close eliminations. Its modern digital blueprint, the VP22, is available to download with a few clicks. A plastic gun, untraceable and deadly. This is the brave new world of assassination tech—personalized, DIY murder kits for the discreet sociopath.

A 3-d printed ‘Vp22’ assassination pistol is easy enough for anyone to put together for less than $100. Complete with silencer and totally untraceable.

The Motive: It’s a ‘Dog-Ate-God-World’ Now…

But why would anyone want to kill Brian Thompson, a seemingly respectable CEO of UnitedHealthcare? On the surface, it seems like an ordinary case of crime—until you peel back the layers. Thompson's connections and potential whistleblowing on deep-seated corruption raise far more disturbing questions. Investigations into his financial dealings, including a possible Department of Justice probe into fraud and insider trading, suggest that Thompson may have stumbled onto a dangerous web of criminal activity that could shake the very foundation of Washington. Could his murder be a calculated attempt to silence him before he could expose powerful figures who were deeply involved in a scandal tied to the healthcare industry?

Washington's Ties: Follow the Money

Thompson wasn’t just any CEO. He was a key figure in an industry accused of monopolistic practices, insider trading, and fraud. And he was under investigation by the DOJ, which means he knew things—probably too many things.

Enter Nancy Pelosi. Earlier this year, Pelosi purchased Palo Alto stocks just before UnitedHealthcare’s security breach announcement, raising eyebrows among watchdogs and conspiracy theorists alike. Did Thompson have dirt on Pelosi or her allies? Was he ready to flip, to sing to federal prosecutors and expose a nexus of corruption linking Big Healthcare and Washington insiders? These are not idle questions. You don’t put two bullets into the CEO of UnitedHealthcare unless you’re playing for high stakes.

My Opinion: The Shadows Behind the Curtain

Brian Thompson’s murder is a harbinger of things to come. We’re entering an age where the lines between government, corporations, and organized crime blur into a seamless machine of control. Assassinations are no longer the domain of rogue nations and spy agencies. Now, they’re corporate tools, surgical strikes to eliminate threats and maintain the balance of power.

America is not what it seems. The media, owned by the same oligarchs pulling the strings, won’t tell you the truth. They’ll sell you the narrative of a lone killer or a random act of violence. But peel back the layers, and you see a machine—a system designed to preserve the elite at any cost.

This is not a call to paranoia but to vigilance. The real war is not fought on battlefields but in boardrooms and backrooms, where decisions are made that shape the lives of millions.

The murder of Brian Thompson is not just a story; it’s a warning. And if we’re not careful, the shadows will consume us all.

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