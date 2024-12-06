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Gypsy Queen's avatar
Gypsy Queen
Dec 15, 2024

I’m so happy to see this because since day one, I’ve said Luigi does not match the profile of the person, capturing the images of doing the assassination. I also didn’t believe that it was because there was some angry person who had been shafted by the healthcare industry.

It’s very clear that the healthcare industry had a lot of steak because the CEO of UHC was scheduled to testify in that fraud hearing… You know the one where he and several other healthcare executive dumped a lot of stock in advance with some bad news?

My thoughts were that it was another healthcare company that did the hit… To prevent the CEO from testifying

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Georgia Varnedoe's avatar
Georgia Varnedoe
Dec 10, 2024

“Believe only half of what you see and nothing that you hear”

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