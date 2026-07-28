The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
6h

We're all playing the game of loosh because it's a (predatory) male-designed world. Everything is male-designed - the crime colleges, the money system, the education system, the medical system and even the language itself. So we only get the words to speak from one side of our brain, one side of human perspective. And this is what inverts us and makes the ocean of inversion that we exist in. Now I'm not just speaking in terms of contempt because that's what I have for patriarchy nothing but contempt, but also I have "done the work" and understand how we can free ourselves from this. As yet, only about three people are ready to make internal changes that reflect onto external action. But the time will come because nobody can even "see" their way out of this one, especially not males because they designed it and it's designed to accommodate their materialistic drives.

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
1h

Actually there are consequences to your decisions. Live like GOD tells you to.

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