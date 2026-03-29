The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Warrior's avatar
Warrior
4h

Thank you for this very informative post! Had new information I was not aware of, that supports much of what I am aware of. Keep on keeping on!

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Christine's avatar
Christine
3h

Truth is stranger than fiction and the Spiritual war still rages since time began. The Word is our weapon against the darkness and the unseen evil. But BE OF GOOD CHEER, Christ Jesus/ YESHUA HAMASHIAC has already overcome the darkness and will not leave us to fight this battle alone. I'm staying focused on My King of Kings and Lord of Lords

WE WILL OVERCOME!!

Thankyou Wise Wolf 🐺🫶💫🌈🪽💫✨🐦‍🔥💨🙏✨🫂💔❤️‍🩹

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