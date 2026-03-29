If you call them demons, people pray. People resist. People reach for Scripture and spiritual authority and two thousand years of hard-won knowledge about what these things are and how to fight them. Churches mobilize. Grandmothers who have never heard the term “unidentified anomalous phenomena” get on their knees and intercede. The entire apparatus of spiritual warfare, tested across millennia and documented in the most widely distributed text in human history, activates.

If you call them aliens, people build landing pads.

People hold welcome signs. People assume anything capable of crossing interstellar space must be more advanced and therefore more enlightened and therefore here to help. Scientists get funding. Netflix gets a documentary. The United Nations drafts a contact protocol. Silicon Valley starts a nonprofit. Neil deGrasse Tyson goes on CNN and talks about what a wonderful moment this is for our species. Nobody fights. Nobody prays. Nobody resists. Everyone marvels.

The label is the weapon. It always has been.

Call the thing what it actually is and humanity has a playbook. Call it something else and you strip the playbook away. Every exorcist knows this. Every deliverance minister knows this. You cannot cast out what you refuse to name. The power is in the naming. It has been since Eden.

The entire disclosure apparatus, the domains, the emojis, the choreographed Obama-to-Trump pipeline, the Polymarket bets, the billion-dollar defense infrastructure, all of it, every piece, is a rebranding campaign. Same entities. Same door. Same ancient darkness on the other side of it. New packaging. Better marketing. A 👽 emoji instead of a warning label.

If Part 1 showed you the evidence, Part 2 is going to tell you what it means. And you are going to wish it was just aliens.

If you have not read Part 1 - start there.

The Whore of Babylon Is Not a Metaphor

Jack Parsons did not misunderstand what he was invoking. Aleister Crowley did not misunderstand what he was invoking. These were literate, studied men with extensive knowledge of biblical and occult texts. They knew exactly what the Babalon Working was designed to summon. They chose it deliberately.

The ritual’s namesake is not some benign pagan archetype. It is the Whore of Babylon from Revelation 17. The scarlet woman who sits upon a beast with seven heads and ten horns. The woman holding a golden cup “full of abominations and the filthiness of her fornication.” The woman described as “drunk with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus.”

That is the entity Parsons set out to bring into the world. Not a metaphor. Not a symbol. The stated, documented, written-down-in-his-own-hand objective was to produce a physical incarnation of the figure described in the Apocalypse of John. A “moonchild.” A vessel for this entity to inhabit on earth. To bring Revelation 17 into material reality.

Crowley’s system of Thelema, from which Parsons was working, does not hide this. The texts are available. The liturgy is specific. Crowley’s entire magical framework is built on inverting biblical cosmology, reading the same text Christianity reads, and choosing the other side.

The serpent in the garden is the hero. The Whore of Babylon is the liberator. Lucifer is the light-bringer. This is not a secret. This is published. This is what Parsons studied, practiced, and staked his life on.

He performed those rituals in the desert in 1946. He said the door opened. His associates said the door opened. Kenneth Grant said “Parsons opened a door and something flew in.” The skies over America filled with objects that defied known physics.

And the government knows all of this. They employed Parsons. They monitored Parsons. The FBI had a file on Parsons. The Department of Defense has had access to his writings, his case files, and his associates’ testimony for eighty years. They know what was invoked. They know the name. They know the source text.

They registered alien.gov anyway.

The Two Physicists at the Cornhusker Hotel

November 25, 1991. Lincoln, Nebraska. A cold Monday.

Ray Boeche, an Anglican priest, walked into the Cornhusker Hotel for a meeting that would redefine his understanding of everything. Boeche was not a crank. He held a B.A. from Peru State College and a Master of Theology from St. Mark’s School of Divinity. He was the founder of the Fortean Research Center and a former Nebraska State Director for the Mutual UFO Network. He was, by any reasonable measure, one of the most credible and methodical investigators working in the field of unexplained phenomena in America.

Two Department of Defense physicists had contacted him. They identified themselves only as “James” and “Richard.” They said they were struggling with the morality of their classified work and they needed to talk to a theologian.

Over the course of three hours, they told Boeche things that would keep a reasonable person awake for the rest of their life.

They described a classified Pentagon program designed to make contact with nonhuman entities. Not through radio telescopes. Not through mathematical signals beamed into space. Through methods that would be immediately recognizable to anyone familiar with the ritual traditions of Crowley and Parsons. Occult-adjacent methodologies applied with government funding and military oversight.

They told Boeche the program had made contact. The entities were communicating. Some of the information was technologically useful. And all of it was poisoned.

Every interaction, regardless of how beneficial it appeared at first, ended badly. Every piece of knowledge came with a cost. The entities presented themselves as extraterrestrial. The physicists had come to believe they were not. They were, in the assessment of two men with advanced degrees and Department of Defense security clearances, demonic.

Boeche later recounted their position: “They felt it really fell more under the category of some vast spiritual deception instead of UFOs and aliens. In the course of the whole discussion, it was clear that they really viewed this as having a demonic origin that was there to simply try and confuse the issue in terms of who they were, what they wanted, and what the source of the ultimate truth is.”

The physicists showed Boeche photographs. Post-mortem photographs. People who had died during the program’s experiments. Hearts stopped remotely. Suffocations with no apparent physical cause. Test subjects killed while hooked up to EEG and EKG machines, their brain and heart activity recorded as something reached across the boundary and shut them off.

The men on the project believed they were learning to control these abilities. The physicists who came to Boeche believed something else entirely. They believed the entities were allowing the illusion of control. Giving enough to keep the program running. Taking everything in return.

This is the origin story of what would later be called the Collins Elite. A group inside the US defense and intelligence establishment that concluded, through direct experience with the phenomenon, that it is not extraterrestrial. It is spiritual. It is predatory. And it is lying about what it is.

They have been trying to warn people for over thirty years. Almost nobody has listened.

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“They Call Them Interdimensional Beings”

The Collins Elite are not alone in their assessment. And the voices are no longer anonymous.

Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, a former US Air Force service member who now chairs the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, went on Joe Rogan’s podcast and said it plainly. “They call them interdimensional beings. I think that they can actually operate through the time-spaces that we currently have.”

Luna said she has viewed classified photographs inside a SCIF, a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, and that the objects depicted were “not made by mankind.” She said every whistleblower and military witness she has questioned has given the same answer about what these things are: interdimensional.

Not extraterrestrial. Not from another planet. From another dimension.

She went further. She referenced ancient texts, “including missing biblical writings,” that she believes describe the same type of encounters. She told Rogan: “Is there historical significance to this? Yes. Is there multiple events that go back to, I would argue, maybe even before the time of Christ that have documented this in text? Yes.”

Luna also described being blocked by the Pentagon when she tried to access information. She was denied access to pilots and evidence at Eglin Air Force Base despite being on a congressional delegation. The base commander told her she didn’t have authorized clearance. A sitting member of Congress, on an official oversight visit, was told by a base commander that she could not see the evidence.

She pushed back. She said, “You don’t tell Congress that we don’t have the authorized clearance.”

So the picture inside the government is this. One faction wants to open the door wider. They want disclosure. They want the technology. They want the future that contact promises. Another faction, represented by the Collins Elite, by the two terrified physicists who sat in a Nebraska hotel room in 1991, by the congresswoman who says these things move “outside of time and space,” is saying the entities on the other side of that door are not what the first faction claims.

The first faction is winning. The second faction’s allies keep turning up dead.

And the American public is being prepared to welcome whatever comes through with open arms and alien emojis.

Genesis 6 Already Told You How This Ends

None of this is new.

The boundary between human and nonhuman has been breached before. It is in your Bible. And the consequences are recorded in terms that leave no room for ambiguity.

Genesis 6:1-4. “Now it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born to them, that the sons of God saw the daughters of men, that they were beautiful; and they took wives for themselves of all whom they chose.”

“Sons of God” in the Hebrew is “B’nai Elohim.” This is not a poetic term for human men who were really spiritual. The same phrase appears in Job 1:6, where the B’nai Elohim present themselves before God and Satan is among them. It appears in Job 38:7, describing beings that existed before the creation of the earth. The term refers to angelic, nonhuman entities. The early church fathers understood this. Justin Martyr understood it. Irenaeus understood it. Clement of Alexandria understood it. Tertullian understood it. This was the consensus position of the early church for centuries before it became theologically inconvenient.

The B’nai Elohim crossed the boundary. They took human wives. They produced offspring. The Nephilim. And the result was so catastrophic, so corrupting, so fundamentally threatening to the integrity of the human race that God’s response was not a congressional hearing. It was not a declassification order. It was not a website.

It was the Flood.

The Book of Enoch, quoted directly by Jude in the New Testament, expands the account. The Watchers descended. They taught humanity forbidden knowledge: weapons of war, sorcery, astrology, cosmetics. They corrupted the genetic line. They produced giants who consumed everything on the earth and then began consuming humans.

The pattern is simple. Nonhuman entities cross the boundary. They offer knowledge and power. The knowledge and power come with corruption that metastasizes until the host civilization is beyond saving. Judgment follows.

This is not a one-time event buried in ancient history. Daniel 2:43 describes the end-times kingdom in language that echoes Genesis 6: “They shall mingle themselves with the seed of men, but they shall not cleave one to another.” Mingling. Hybridization. The boundary breached again. In the last days.

Every single time this boundary is crossed in Scripture, catastrophic judgment follows. Every time. No exceptions.

And the United States government is preparing to cross it again. Deliberately. Publicly. With a marketing campaign.

The Oldest Deal in the Bible

Why would anyone in government do this knowingly?

Genesis 3:5. “You will be like God.”

The serpent in the garden did not say “I will destroy you.” The serpent said “I will elevate you.” The pitch has not changed in six thousand years. Knowledge. Power. Transcendence. Godhood. The price is always hidden in the fine print and the fine print is always your soul and the souls of everyone you were supposed to protect.

The Collins Elite concluded, after decades of classified research, that the entities “feed” on human energy and emotions. Fear. Pain. Sexual energy. That their ultimate goal is what the group described in internal documents as “the harvest of the human soul.”

The people running the disclosure campaign do not care. They do not care what the entities are. They care what the entities can offer. They have been told, by their own physicists, by their own internal review groups, by people who watched test subjects die on laboratory tables, that these things are deceptive and dangerous and malevolent. And they are moving forward anyway. Because the technology is worth it. Because the weapons are worth it. Because becoming gods is worth it.

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They would trade humanity’s spiritual birthright for a weapons upgrade. They would open the door to something the Bible explicitly says will devour everything it touches because they believe they are smart enough to control it. They believe they can cut a deal with the darkness and walk away clean.

The physicists who sat in that Nebraska hotel room in 1991 tried to tell someone. The entities allow the illusion of control. They give just enough to keep the deal alive. The cost is borne by the rest of us.

It has never worked. Not in Genesis 3. Not in Genesis 6. Not in the courts of Pharaoh. Not in Babylon. Not in every empire that tried to harness spiritual power for military advantage and found out too late that the power was harnessing them.

The Book That Told You First

Revelation 9 describes entities released from the abyss. A king over them whose name in Hebrew is Abaddon. The Destroyer.

Revelation 12 describes a war in heaven that results in spiritual entities being cast down to the earth. “Woe to the inhabitants of the earth and the sea, for the devil has come down to you, having great wrath, because he knows that he has a short time.”

Revelation 13 describes the world marveling at the Beast. Worshipping it. Asking the question the disclosure campaign is designed to produce: “Who is like the Beast? Who is able to make war with him?” That is the voice of a population that has been convinced resistance is pointless. That the power on the other side of the door is too great to oppose.

You are watching the kings of the earth being gathered. The signs are being performed. The domains are being registered. The emojis are being sent. The scientists who could have built countermeasures are dead or missing. The congressman asking questions is telling you on television he’s not suicidal.

The disclosure is the deception.

And the one Book that warned you about all of it two thousand years before it happened is the one document the people running this operation never want you to pick up.

What You Do Now

This is not a theological sidebar. This is operational.

If the entities are spiritual, the weapons are spiritual. Ephesians 6:12. “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.”

That is not poetry. That is a tactical briefing. Paul wrote it to a church living under Roman military occupation and he used military language on purpose. Belt of truth. Breastplate of righteousness. Shield of faith. Helmet of salvation. Sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. This is armor. This is weaponry. You have been issued it. Use it.

Refuse the frame. When they tell you these are aliens, say no. When they tell you this is first contact, say no. When they tell you the technology is too advanced to be anything but extraterrestrial, remember that the serpent offered advanced knowledge too. Knowledge of good and evil. The first upgrade. The first promise that you could be like God. Humanity took that deal once. It did not go well.

Get into Scripture. Not the watered-down version. Not the prosperity gospel. Not the forty-five-minute Sunday morning pep talk designed to make you feel good about your week. The actual text. Genesis 6. Daniel 2. Revelation 9, 12, 13, 16. The Book of Enoch. Read it in Hebrew and Greek if you can manage it. Understand what the words actually say before someone with a PhD and a security clearance tells you they mean something else.

Pray. Not the comfortable kind. The kind that costs something. The kind the apostles prayed in Acts 4 when the authorities told them to shut up and they said absolutely not. The kind Daniel prayed in chapter 10 when the angel told him the answer had been delayed twenty-one days because a demonic principality was blocking it. The kind of prayer that treats the spiritual realm as real, the threat as present, and the victory as already accomplished by someone who outranks every entity on either side of that door.

The same Book that told you this was coming also tells you how it ends. Revelation 20. The Beast is captured. The false prophet is captured. They are thrown into the lake of fire. The dragon, the ancient serpent, is bound and cast into the abyss for a thousand years. Then released, briefly, then thrown into the lake of fire forever.

It does not end with them winning. But it does end with a test. A test of whether you believed the lie or whether you read the warning.

The door is open. The entities are here. The government wants you to call them aliens and roll out the welcome mat.

The Bible calls them something else. And it told you exactly what to do when they showed up.

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The Wise Wolf left a career in finance to do this. That decision has cost me more than I will ever put in print. Two impacted wisdom teeth are currently trying to kill me through my bloodstream because independent journalism does not come with dental coverage. Lily is finishing her degree while riding the bus because it does not come with a company car either. We do not have a corporate sponsor. We do not have a billionaire benefactor. We have you.

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Sources

IBTimes UK, “Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna: UFOs Are Inter-dimensional, Not Aliens, And the Pentagon Is Hiding It,” March 2026.

Audacy/KRLD, “Florida congresswoman claims evidence of ‘interdimensional beings,’” March 2026.

E! Online, “U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna Details Evidence of ‘Interdimensional Beings,’” August 2025.

NewsNation, “Anna Paulina Luna ‘very confident’ interdimensional beings exist,” August 2025.

IBTimes, “UFO Footage: Anna Paulina Luna Asks Why Data Is Hiding Under Black Congressional Budget,” November 2025.

Wikipedia, “Final Events” (Collins Elite origin, Boeche meeting, Elizondo confirmation).

Rod Dreher’s Diary/Substack, “Who Are The Collins Elite?” December 2024.

Fringe Archives, “Collins Elite: Secret Group Linking UFOs to Demons,” February 2025.

Fortean Winds, “Aliens vs. Demons: Insights from the Final Events Timeline,” January 2026.

Coast to Coast AM, “Aliens & Secret Govt. Group” (Nick Redfern interview on Collins Elite).

James Carner Official, “The Collins Elite” (Redfern interview, Boeche testimony).

Mysterious Universe, “Pacts of the Faustian Kind” (Nick Redfern, NHE weaponization).

IBTimes UK, “Pentagon Believes Babylon Working Rituals Could Have Triggered First Major UFO Wave,” March 2026.

All biblical citations from the New King James Version unless otherwise noted.

Book of Enoch references from R.H. Charles translation, 1917.