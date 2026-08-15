The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Lily-Rose Dawson's avatar
Lily-Rose Dawson
42m

hey wolf check your inbox. i emailed you something i found the other day. i gotta get back to work.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
18m

This part is so impactful:

“Sex belongs in marriage. Marriage is one man and one woman. And staying faithful isn’t a burden. It’s a wall. Walls keep the bad stuff out. Walls keep the good stuff in. A home without walls isn’t a home. It’s a parking lot. It’s a sewage treatment facility. It’s a garbage dump.

The extreme left has spent the last fifty years knocking that wall down. No fault divorce. Birth control as a right. Abortion called healthcare. Porn called harmless fun. Every time they told you it was freedom. Every time it left more broken homes and more lonely men and more women who think being unhappy means something is wrong with marriage instead of something being wrong with what they’ve been taught to want.”

Perfectly said. Society wants to destroy the family because the family is the weapon against society. Stronger families create stronger a human, and that society hates that.

Here are some article I’ve written on the attack on men and women.

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/what-kind-of-torture-makes-a-mammal

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-feminism-and-dei-destroy-humanitys

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-the-democrats-are-destroying

Thanks for this work!

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