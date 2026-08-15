CNN published an article on their website this week telling you that watching your wife having sex with some random black guy half your age is going to be good for your marriage. That’s not me exaggerating. That’s what they’re selling. They call it cuckolding and they say it can be positive for some couples.

Yeah… If your goal is divorce maybe.

In the real world when you start letting your wife have sex with every muscular, good looking guy that slides into her DMs you aren’t going to have a wife much longer. You’re going to have an ex wife and a child support payment and a revolving door of other men she met on Tinder raising your kids.

They put a mega-cringe picture with it. A white man on a couch looking soft and tired. His arm around a woman who won’t look at him.

She’s staring with wide eyes at the black man next to her. All but ignoring her own husband. The guy she swore to honor and obey. ‘Til death do us part and all that.

Everybody in that photo knows what’s going on. Everybody that sees the photo knows what is going on.

And CNN put a caption under it saying that acting on adulterous fantasies might make your marriage stronger.

This is sick. Plain and simple.

The study they’re leaning on is a joke. They found 580 GAY MEN. That’s the whole sample. Five hundred and eighty men who read Dan Savage’s sex advice column. You know the kind of people who read that column. People who spend their time thinking about weird kinks and writing erotic fiction about it.

They filled out a survey with a grand total of ZERO straight, married couples.

Nobody who represents you or your family or anybody you know. And CNN turned that into a headline about couples as if they’d studied real marriages and found out that sharing your wife is good for you.

The way they did this study wouldn’t pass a high school statistics class. They ran it anyway.

And look at that photo they picked. The white guy is out of shape. He looks beaten down. The woman next to him is pretty and she won’t look at him. The black guy is fit and he’s looking right at her. They picked that photo on purpose. Every part of it sends a message. The white man is supposed to be humiliated. And you’re supposed to be fine with it. You’re supposed to think it’s normal. Maybe even healthy.

They’ve been working on white men for decades. Telling you your history is evil. Your faith is backwards. Your instincts are dangerous. Now they’ve moved to the last step. They want you to get off on losing. The cuckold is what they want every white man to become. There but not really ‘ there ’. Watching. Paying the bills. Smiling while your wife’s attention and your culture’s future and your nation’s inheritance all go somewhere else. And CNN says this can be healthy. ‘Good for the relationship.’ Bullcrap! What relationship? The one between a man and his own destruction.

Christians used to understand sex. It’s not a hobby. It’s not something you do for fun like bowling. It’s how families get made. It’s what holds a marriage together. It’s how a people keeps itself alive in body and in soul. The Christian teaching on sex is the Western teaching on sex and it’s the only one that ever built anything worth keeping.

Sex belongs in marriage. Marriage is one man and one woman. And staying faithful isn’t a burden. It’s a wall. Walls keep the bad stuff out. Walls keep the good stuff in. A home without walls isn’t a home. It’s a parking lot. It’s a sewage treatment facility. It’s a garbage dump.

The extreme left has spent the last fifty years knocking that wall down. No fault divorce. Birth control as a right. Abortion called healthcare. Porn called harmless fun. Every time they told you it was freedom. Every time it left more broken homes and more lonely men and more women who think being unhappy means something is wrong with marriage instead of something being wrong with what they’ve been taught to want.

Now the wall is gone and they’re telling you the rubble is actually a garden.

That a man who watches another man take his wife isn’t a victim. He’s just got ‘old fashioned’ expectations. That his disgust is the problem. That his jealousy is weakness. That wanting your wife to yourself means you’re insecure instead of it being the most normal thing in the world for a man who knows what belongs to him.

They do this with everything. You want to protect your family? Toxic. You want to protect your people? Racist. You want borders? Xenophobic. You want your wife to yourself? Insecure. Every normal male instinct gets called a sickness and every twisted act of surrender gets called growth. The man who fights is the problem. The man who watches is the good citizen.

Who wins from any of this? Not couples. The study can’t say anything about couples because there were no couples in it. No women but women are being told by the article that being unhappy in a normal marriage means normal marriage is broken instead of being told that a culture of constant stimulation has trained them to never be satisfied with anything. And definitely not kids. You notice how these articles never mention children? They can’t. The second you ask what happens to a kid growing up in a house where dad watches mom sleep with other men the whole thing falls apart. So they never ask.

The people who win are the same people who always win when the family dies. The government gets more broken people who need handouts. The media gets more outrage and more clicks. And the porn industry gets more customers. Because that’s what cuckolding really is. It’s a porn category. It exists because porn exists. A generation of men watched so much porn that normal sex stopped working for them and they needed something more twisted to feel anything. Now CNN is dressing up a porn fetish as health advice.

That’s what they mean when they say the personal is political. Your bedroom isn’t yours. Your marriage isn’t yours. Even your disgust isn’t yours. It’s all territory to be taken over and handed back to you as a product. The man who would have once defended his home with his fists now gets handed a survey and told his answers will help science.

The guy behind this study is a sex therapist. That’s his credential. He’s not a scientist. He’s not a doctor. He’s a GAY man whose whole job depends on telling you that being unhappy with your sex life is a medical problem instead of a moral problem. Sex therapy exists to make what our grandparents called sin seem normal. The whole field is built on the idea that every desire is fine and the only question is how to satisfy it. Of course a sex therapist wrote an article praising cuckolding. It’s his job.

What should scare you is not that some sex therapist made this. What should scare you is that CNN ran it. Under a health banner. With a photo designed to humiliate. With a headline that lies about the study. This isn’t one man’s opinion. This is one of the biggest news companies on earth using its power to tell you your marriage would be better if you let another man sleep with your wife.

They’ll say they were just reporting on a study. That’s a lie. The study had no couples. No straight people. Nothing that supports that headline. If they were just reporting they would have said a survey of gay men who read Dan Savage found that some of them like cuckolding fantasies. That’s the truth. It’s also boring. And it wouldn’t have gotten the attention this article was built to get. So they didn’t write the truth. They wrote a lie and stuck a picture on it to make the lie feel real.

This is the machine. It doesn’t care about your marriage. It doesn’t care about your kids. It doesn’t care about your country. It cares about one thing: pushing the idea that every boundary is oppression and every tradition is superstition and every loyalty is bigotry and the only virtue is being willing to submit.

The cuckold is the perfect citizen of that world. He’s been trained to watch himself lose and call it growth. He’s been trained to feel disgust and call it insecurity. He’s been trained to see the man taking his place as a gift.

The Christian answer is simple. It’s the same answer it’s always been. Marriage is sacred. Faithfulness is not optional. Jealousy is not a sickness. It’s the normal reaction of a man who knows what’s his is being taken. And anybody who tells you different whether he’s wearing a lab coat or a byline or sitting on a therapist’s couch is not your friend. He’s not neutral. He’s not scientific. He’s a salesman. And what he’s selling is your own humiliation dressed up as freedom priced at everything your ancestors built.

Don’t buy it. And don’t sit there watching while other men do.

Wise Wolf Disclaimer: I need to clear up two things that keep coming up. Lily is not my wife or my girlfriend. She is my editor. She is half my age and we are not romantically involved and it makes both of us uncomfortable when readers assume we are just because we work together. Stop it. It creeps us both out.

Lily is not a bobblehead (obviously).

Second: She has stopped using real photos of herself in articles after one of our readers decided it was appropriate to send AI edited nude photos of her along with pictures of his penis recently.

She almost quit Substack over it.

So now you get bobblehead Lily because you can’t turn a bobblehead into nude photos with AI like some sort of stalker weirdo. (And for the record that guy was reported and his account got banned.)

A lot of you keep asking how to support The Wise Wolf outside of Substack so I spent three weeks building 3D models and found a supplier who can turn them into actual BOBBLEHEADS. One Wise Wolf and one Lily sold separately at about fifty dollars each so they can nod along in agreement while you read about the surveillance state. Tell us in the comments if you would buy one before I commit to a pallet of tiny nodding Lilys on nothing but a hunch. If fifty bucks is not in the budget then share this article instead because it costs you nothing and Lily wants to see one of her pieces hit a thousand restacks before the summer ends.

Restacks and shares she says and not likes since a like is a warm gesture that puts the story in front of exactly nobody.

(The restack button is below. It looks like the two circular arrows. Click that.)

And if you can swing it think about upgrading to paid because I want Lily full time in October and I would like to pay her more than a summer camp pays her to count canoes. You readers have changed our lives and we are not going to pretend otherwise.

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