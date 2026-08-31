The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Lily-Rose Dawson's avatar
Lily-Rose Dawson
17h

omg...

when i said write something positive this is NOT what i had in mind! and just because i told you i bought a taser during the ICE riots here in MN does not mean I sneak around parking garages stalking 'big sad wolves' to electrocute submission them into compliance!

lol

you are such a weirdo bossman.

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elie lichtschein 👽🛹's avatar
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
16h

hahaha slight change of pace, no complaints

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