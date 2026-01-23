Dan Rather spent 60 years confronting Presidents and exposing war crimes while modern journalism became billionaire-funded propaganda with better lighting.

Oh, what a night…

I’ve just spent two hours reading comments from people who think Dan Rather is some kind of controlled opposition operative because of one story from 2004. If you’re using the National Guard documents controversy to dismiss Rather’s entire career, you’re doing exactly what the people who wanted him destroyed hoped you’d do. You’re repeating talking points from the same apparatus that needed Rather gone because he asked uncomfortable questions about power.

Dan Rather is not working for the darkside. He’s one of the last real journalists this country produced before the profession got gutted and replaced with corporate actors reading teleprompters for billionaire owners.

The 2004 National Guard Story: What Actually Happened

In September 2004, right before the presidential election, Rather ran a story about George W. Bush’s Vietnam-era service in the Texas Air National Guard. The report used documents allegedly written by Bush’s commander claiming Bush received preferential treatment and didn’t fulfill his obligations. Within hours, the documents were challenged. They appeared to be created in Microsoft Word, not a 1970s typewriter.

Rather defended the story for 12 days. The source, Bill Burkett, eventually admitted he misled CBS about where he obtained the documents. Rather apologized on September 20, 2004: “We made a mistake in judgment, and for that I am sorry. It was an error that was made, however, in good faith.” He stepped down as CBS anchor in March 2005. Producer Mary Mapes was fired. Several executives lost their jobs.

The substance of the story was never disproven. The documents were discredited, but the actual content - that Bush got preferential treatment to avoid Vietnam - was never shown to be false. This was an engineered attack on his credibility.

Bush absolutely got moved to the front of a 100-person waiting list for the “Champagne Unit” of the Texas Air National Guard. Bush’s father was a Congressman with connections. Working-class kids were getting shipped to die in rice paddies while rich kids with connected fathers got cushy stateside assignments. This is documented historical fact.

The documents could have been authentic information someone retyped to preserve deteriorating originals. This happens constantly with old records. Someone has a deteriorating 1973 memo, they retype it to preserve the content, and suddenly it’s a “forgery” even though the information is completely accurate. The media spent weeks obsessing over font kerning and superscript formatting instead of asking whether the President dodged the draft.

When Rather showed the documents to Dan Bartlett before airing, the White House didn’t challenge their authenticity. They even posted the documents on the White House website. If they were obvious forgeries, why didn’t the administration say so immediately?

This happened four months after Rather’s team broke the Abu Ghraib torture story in April 2004. That was one of the biggest scandals of the Bush administration, exposing systematic abuse and torture of detainees. Suddenly Rather makes one mistake in September and his entire career gets destroyed? That’s not accountability. That’s retaliation.

How They Bury Uncomfortable Truths

You don’t deny uncomfortable truths directly. You just change what the story is about until everyone forgets the original question.

The story should have been: “Did the son of the former CIA Director and Vice President use family connections to avoid Vietnam?” Instead it became: “Did Dan Rather use fake documents?”

Mission accomplished. The uncomfortable question about Bush got buried under manufactured outrage about typography. Pundits who depend on favorable treatment from political power suddenly became document authentication experts. And a journalist who had been holding power accountable for decades got taken out.

Six Decades of Holding Power Accountable

This is the man who reported JFK’s assassination from Dallas in 1963. Rather was there, on the ground, when the President was murdered. He broke the news that Kennedy was dead before the official announcement.

Dan Rather risked his life to report from the front while the rich hid behind Daddy’s money to avoid going to war.

This is the man who brought the Vietnam War into American living rooms. Rather did actual combat reporting in Vietnam. He showed Americans what was really happening while the government was lying about body counts and progress.

This is the man who stood up to Richard Nixon during Watergate. In 1974, Rather confronted Nixon at a press conference. When the crowd applauded, Nixon said “Are you running for something?” Rather shot back: “No sir, Mr. President, are you?” He didn’t back down when a corrupt President tried to intimidate him.

This is the man who anchored the CBS Evening News for 24 years. From 1981 to 2005, Rather was one of the most trusted voices in American journalism. He reported on the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Gulf War, Oklahoma City, 9/11, and countless other defining moments.

This is the man who broke the Abu Ghraib torture story. In 2004, Rather’s team exposed the systematic abuse and torture of detainees at Abu Ghraib prison. The Bush administration tried to bury that story. Instead it became one of the defining scandals of the Iraq War.

This is the man who covered every major hurricane, often putting himself in danger to report from the storm.

This is the man who has held power accountable for over 60 years.

But sure, one contested story about documents totally erases all of that. You clearly know what you’re talking about.

How Investigative Journalism Actually Works

I work in journalism. When you’re reporting, you have sources. Contacts you’ve built relationships with over years. They bring you information. You verify what you can, you check with experts, you do your due diligence. Sometimes sources burn you. Sometimes information that looks legitimate turns out to be compromised. That’s the nature of investigative work.

If a source with credibility hands you documents that align with everything else you’re hearing from multiple other sources, and you get them authenticated by experts, and the White House doesn’t contest them when you show them before airing, you run the story. That’s journalism.

Making one mistake because a source deceived you doesn’t make you a liar. It makes you human. The question is whether you acknowledge the error and correct it, which Rather did. Or whether there’s a pattern of deception, which there absolutely was not.

The people trying to destroy Rather’s reputation over this ONE story are the same people who wanted him destroyed for breaking Abu Ghraib, for challenging the Bush administration, for asking uncomfortable questions that threatened powerful interests.

What We Have Instead of Journalism

Dan Rather risked his career to challenge Presidents. Modern cable news hosts won’t risk offending anyone who might affect their access or salary.

Dan Rather reported from war zones and hurricane zones. Modern TV “journalists” report from comfortable studios with $150,000 worth of cosmetic surgery, reading scripts approved by billionaire owners.

Dan Rather asked questions that made powerful people uncomfortable. Modern media personalities ask questions designed to generate clicks and maintain access.

Dan Rather cared more about truth than career security. Modern pundits care more about their contracts than their credibility.

Rather represents what journalism was supposed to be before it got completely captured by corporate interests and turned into propaganda with better lighting.

Why Rather Matters to Me

I became a journalist because of Dan Rather. Watching him hold power accountable, seeing him ask the questions others were afraid to ask, understanding that journalism was supposed to mean something more than entertainment - that’s what inspired me to pursue this profession.

I have bled for my craft. I was beaten half-to-death and set up on fake felony charges for attempting to expose the ritual murder of a young girl that was covered up by crooked cops. I’ve been stabbed in the New Mexico desert while investigating child trafficking. I’ve put myself in danger to get stories that matter. And I can’t get hired by a major news outlet because they don’t want real journalists anymore. They want actors who will read the teleprompter and not ask difficult questions.

Rather is from a generation that understood journalism wasn’t about making people comfortable. It was about telling them the truth even when they didn’t want to hear it. Especially when they didn’t want to hear it.

That’s why he’s a threat to power. That’s why they destroyed him over one mistake while protecting corporate media figures who lie systematically every single day. That’s why people who’ve been conditioned to trust institutional authority are so eager to dismiss him.

You’re Helping Bury the Truth

You’re doing exactly what the people who wanted Rather silenced hoped you would do. You’re repeating their talking points. You’re ignoring 60 years of exemplary journalism because of one disputed story. You’re helping bury uncomfortable questions about power under manufactured controversy about typography.

Dan Rather spent six decades reporting truth to power. He confronted Presidents. He exposed war crimes. He risked his safety to report from dangerous places. He asked the questions that needed asking even when it cost him.

One contested story about documents doesn’t erase that legacy. If you think it does, you don’t understand journalism, you don’t understand history, and you’re doing the work of the exact people Rather spent his career exposing.

We don’t have journalists like Dan Rather anymore. We have corporate spokespeople with journalism degrees reading scripts written by billionaires. We have access journalists who are terrified to ask real questions. We have an entire media apparatus designed to manufacture consent rather than challenge power.

Rather is a national treasure. He represents what journalism was before it died. And if you can’t see that, then you’re exactly the kind of person who would have dismissed Woodward and Bernstein because they got a source’s name wrong while exposing Watergate.

The man is 93 years old and still writing, still asking questions, still holding power accountable. Show some damn respect for what he’s contributed to this country, or at least have the intellectual honesty to understand that one mistake doesn’t erase a lifetime of exemplary work.

If you’re going to criticize a journalist’s entire career, at least have the courtesy to understand what you’re criticizing. Dan Rather earned his legacy. One contested story doesn’t change that, no matter how much you want it to.

