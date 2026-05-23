The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Amy Dinklenburg's avatar
Amy Dinklenburg
5h

Reread Genesis 6:4. It says that the nephilim were there in those days and also afterwards.

They were not completely wiped out.

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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
5h

Rock Solid! Why else are all people who oppose such data centers so viciously attacked?

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