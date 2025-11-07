The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Nov 7

Where do you even find the time to write something this long Lily? Remember, Substack limits the length so I had to remove a few of your images. Next article aim for about half this length. Great article nonetheless.

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OGRE
Nov 8

Nothing would surprise me at this point.

All I know for sure is that everything to do with space aliens is complete and total nonsense.

If there's some strange beings like that, they're already here somewhere. They didn't fly across the stars to come visit.

And the whole Comet 3I/ATLAS slowing down, speeding up, and it being "potentially controlled" is all nonsense. Too many strange events all at the same time, and all leading towards some "event." C'Mon, that's just too convenient.

Nothing screams mass manipulation more than that.

On a side note: it's interesting that when some of Jesus' disciples (Paul and Barnabas) were in Lystra performing miracles, people thought they were Zeus and Hermes!

Now why would they believe that? Is it possible that in the not too distant past (from that time) there were "people" with similar abilities?

Who knows?

Like I said, nothing would surprise me at this point.

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