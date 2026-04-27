They made you watch a man in a dress read books to children to alienate you from your grandfather’s politcal party. Then they watched you leave. That was the POINT. Not the reading. Not the dress. The LEAVING.

That was always the goal. Every moment that made you cringe, every policy that made you feel like a stranger in your own political home, every story that made you turn to whoever was standing next to you and say “what in the actual hell is happening to this country,” was not an accident. It was not the left going too far. It was not progressivism run amok. It was a CAREFULLY ENGINEERED PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATION designed to be exactly as clownish, exactly as offensive, exactly as cartoonishly over-the-top insane as necessary to drive the working class Democrat, which is YOU, out of the party that had represented your family for a hundred years.

They needed you gone. So they built something you could not stay in.

Think about the specific absurdity of what you watched happen. Drag shows on military bases. Generals testifying before Congress about white rage. The Army making soldiers non-deployable for a year while the military missed recruiting targets by catastrophic margins. Schools sending home materials that would have gotten a teacher arrested in 1985. Corporations replacing “Christmas party” with “winter celebration” and then spending the other eleven months doing absolutely nothing about the wages that did not cover rent. Every institution in America simultaneously performing a politics that roughly four percent of the population actually lives while the other ninety-six percent watched from their kitchen tables and felt, correctly, like they had woken up in a country they did not recognize.

You did not wake up in a new country. You were PUSHED out of your old one. The absurdity was the mechanism. Normal people do not respond to absurdity by sitting down and carefully analyzing it. Normal people walk away from whoever is performing it. Walking away from the Democratic Party meant walking somewhere.

That somewhere was already built, already waiting, already staffed with a billionaire in a red hat telling you he was one of you.

He was not one of you. He was part of the same operation. The exit ramp was built by the same people who built the thing that drove you off the road. And you need to know who those people are.

Before we go one sentence further, you need to know who “they” are, because I am TIRED of articles that do this vague shadowy elite thing where they gesture meaningfully at the general direction of power and then never name anybody. We are going to name them.

“They” are the Jeffrey Epstein class.

You know that name. You know the island. You know the plane. The man who was running a child sex trafficking operation for the most powerful people on earth got broken out of federal custody by the same class of people who were his clients, because that is what that class of people does when one of their own is about to talk. They faked a suicide, left a body nobody could definitively identify, jammed the cameras, put the guard to sleep, and the same media apparatus those people own ran the story for forty-eight hours and then moved on. The files documenting who flew on that plane are now being managed by people whose names are IN those files. That is all you need to know about who is running this country and what they think of you.

These are the people. Billionaires. Politicians. Royalty. Tech founders. Finance executives. The names span both political parties because THAT IS THE WHOLE POINT. They are not on teams. The teams are for you. The teams are the product they sell you so you spend your political energy fighting the person in the next income bracket instead of looking up at the people who own the bracket system itself.

These are the same people whose money flows through the investment networks and the dark money foundations and the media companies and the political action committees that engineered the psychological operation that was run against your vote, your party, and your family’s political home for fifteen straight years.

They did not accidentally make the left so insane that you fled it. They MADE it insane ON PURPOSE so you WOULD flee it. And they built the exit ramp you ran down. And the man at the bottom of that ramp, telling you he was your champion, appears in those same documents.

Not once.

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of times.

This is not a conspiracy theory. Conspiracy theories require secret underground bunkers. This required money, patience, and a population too busy trying to make the car payment to notice that the terrain around them was being deliberately rearranged. You were that population. The car payment was real. The rearrangement was also real.

Here is exactly what they did to you.

You Were Not Radicalized By the Left. You Were Expelled On Purpose By People Who Needed You Gone.

Your grandfather voted Democrat. Your father voted Democrat. You voted Democrat until sometime around 2012 or 2016 when the party that had represented your family for a hundred years started to feel like it was being run by people from another planet who spoke a language you had never heard and who looked at you, the person who built things and drove things and fixed things and grew things, like YOU were the problem that needed to be solved.

That feeling was manufactured.

The feeling itself was REAL. The alienation was real. But the CAUSE of the feeling was engineered by people who needed you to have exactly that feeling at exactly that moment in American history, because a specific billionaire was waiting on the other side to catch you… time after time.

Here is how a psychological operation works against a domestic population. You identify the coalition you want to destroy. In this case, the working class Democratic coalition, which was built on the idea that the government should work for the people who actually work. Wages. Housing. Healthcare. Unions. The dignity of putting in a day’s labor and having something to show for it at the end of the week. That coalition was large and multiracial and it was the SINGLE GREATEST OBSTACLE to the complete oligarchic capture of American politics. As long as it held together, the billionaire class could not consolidate what it has now consolidated.

So they sent in the wrecking ball.

The wrecking ball was not gay rights. The wrecking ball was not feminism. The wrecking ball was not civil rights. Those are legitimate human movements that a lot of Americans came to support over time. What they sent in was a CARICATURE. An absurdist performance of those movements, specifically engineered to be as alienating as possible to the maximum number of working class voters, amplified to MAXIMUM VOLUME through every corporate media channel that the Epstein class happened to own, which is most of them.

What The Wrecking Ball Actually Looked Like Up Close

Let me be specific because the specifics are what the corporate media refuses to say out loud and the specifics are what make this either “organic cultural evolution” or “a deliberate operation.” There is no third option once you see the list.

Drag queen story hours on ACTIVE UNITED STATES MILITARY BASES. Not in San Francisco. On military bases. Ramstein Air Base in Germany. For children of service members. The Pentagon spending FIFTY-TWO MILLION DOLLARS of your tax money on gender transition surgeries and hormone treatments for soldiers. The Army issuing official written memos making soldiers undergoing gender transitions non-deployable for up to A YEAR while the military was missing its recruiting targets by catastrophic margins and running ads asking if you had considered bringing your “authentic self” to combat. The Air Force selecting combat officers through race and sex quota systems. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest-ranking officer in the United States military, sitting in front of Congress talking about the urgent need to understand “white rage.” The ENTIRE military standing down for a mandatory all-hands diversity training that included a PowerPoint presentation with a slide that asked the assembled soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen: “What is up with us white people.”

(The person who approved that PowerPoint is still employed somewhere in this country. I want you to really sit with that fact. Someone typed those words into a slide. Someone approved it. Someone sent it to every branch of the United States Armed Forces. That person has a LinkedIn profile. This is the government that has nuclear weapons. NUCLEAR WEAPONS.)

One hundred and eighty-five retired generals and flag officers signed a letter to Congress BEGGING them to stop. BEGGING. These are people who commanded armies and aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines. They were reduced to writing letters begging elected officials to save the institution they had spent their lives building because the institution had been converted into the most expensive progressive arts camp in the history of organized violence.

Now here is the question I need you to sit with: do you believe the people who approved those policies could NOT predict how a 54-year-old union electrician in Pittsburgh whose son was in the Army was going to react? Do you believe the political strategists and think tank operatives and foundation directors who designed these rollouts somehow FAILED to anticipate that putting drag shows on military bases was going to drive that electrician, and ten million people exactly like him, directly out of the Democratic Party and directly into the arms of the waiting billionaire?

Because if you believe that, you are saying these are the most catastrophically incompetent political operators in the history of democracy. People who somehow reached the highest levels of government and institutional power while being COMPLETELY unable to predict how normal human beings respond to things.

Or you can believe what the evidence actually supports: it was intentional. The POLICIES were the message. The message said: you do not belong here anymore. Now leave.

How You Know It Was A Performance And Not A Principle

Larry Fink runs BlackRock. Nine trillion dollars under management. Nine. Trillion. For seven years, from roughly 2017 to 2024, this man used that nine trillion as a weapon to force every major corporation in America to perform wokeness. He sent annual letters to every CEO on earth demanding social purpose alongside profit. He pushed diversity mandates. He pushed climate commitments. He pushed stakeholder capitalism. He was THE most powerful voice in global finance telling corporate America: go woke or lose access to nine trillion dollars. And corporate America, because corporate America will do ANYTHING to access nine trillion dollars, complied.

So every HR department ran mandatory diversity training. Every company put out a rainbow flag every June. Every university administrator started speaking in a language that sounded like it was beamed in from a graduate seminar that nobody asked for and everybody was supposed to pretend to understand. And every working class voter in every swing state in America looked at this wall of institutional performance and felt, correctly, that the entire establishment had left them behind.

Trump won in November 2024.

By 2025, BlackRock had slashed its support for social and environmental shareholder proposals from over 40 percent down to UNDER 2 PERCENT. Larry Fink dropped the term ESG. Then dropped stakeholder capitalism. Then dropped sustainable investing. Then dropped climate language. The Wall Street Journal ran the headline “BlackRock’s Woke Era Is Over.” The entire apparatus, seven years of corporate woke performance, gone in eighteen months like it was never there.

YOU DO NOT ABANDON A MORAL CONVICTION IN EIGHTEEN MONTHS BECAUSE THE POLITICAL CLIMATE CHANGED. You abandon a STRATEGY when it has finished working. And it had finished working. The working class had been expelled from the Democratic coalition. The party that used to fight for your wages now won among households making over $100,000 and LOST among households making under $100,000. Mission accomplished. Strategy retired. See you at the next operation.

THE STRATEGY WAS DESIGNED TO GET YOU TO VOTE REPUBLICAN AND STAY VOTING REPUBLICAN AFTER THEIR FREAK SHOW DRAG QUEEN CLOWN SHOW PSY OP WAS OVER. YOU NOW BELIEVE THAT TRUMP AND HIS MAGA REPUBLICANS SAVED AMERICA FROM SEX PERVERT FREAKS LIKE THESE. THAT WAS THE PLAN ALL ALONG.

And while Fink was publicly crusading for woke capitalism, the Republicans who were attacking him on television were cashing his checks. Ten Republican members of the House Financial Services Committee took a combined money from BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street during the very election cycle they were publicly attacking those companies. They were performing outrage at woke capitalism for your benefit while depositing checks FROM woke capitalism in their campaign accounts. Both sides of the fight were funded by the same people. You were in the audience. They were on the stage. Nobody was on your side.

What Was Actually Done To You And What You Still Have Time To Do About It

You are not stupid. You are not a bigot. You are not a redneck. You are a PERSON WHO RESPONDED RATIONALLY TO A MANUFACTURED STIMULUS.

A normal human being watching their military turned into a DEI seminar with helicopters, watching their tax money pay for surgeries for soldiers who then cannot deploy, watching their kids come home from school with materials that would have gotten a teacher fired in 1995, watching a party that was supposed to represent them tell them their discomfort was the problem and not the policies creating the discomfort, does exactly what you did.

They left.

And the exit ramp was waiting. Built by the same people who built the thing that drove you out. Funded by the same investment networks. Promoted by the same media apparatus whose owners sit on the same corporate boards as the people who funded the woke operation you were fleeing.

The man on the exit ramp told you he was fighting those people. He was not. He was the OTHER DIVISION OF THE SAME CORPORATION. His cabinet is a BlackRock reunion. His technology czar named his surveillance company after the Dark Lord’s seeing stones. His Vice President was installed by the man who hosts Antichrist seminars with no press allowed. And his name is in the same Epstein documents as everyone else’s name. Not once. Dozens of times.

You did not escape the machine. You ran from one end of it to the other end of it. The gears are different. The output is identical. Neither party represents you. Both parties are owned. The difference is one of them USED to represent you and someone made absolutely certain that would never be allowed to happen again.

I am a Republican who votes Libertarian now not because I believe we will win anything but because I REFUSE to be a counted vote that lets these people tell themselves they have a mandate from the American people. They do not have my mandate. They will not get it.

The factory worker who voted Democrat in 1975 and the factory worker voting Republican today are the SAME PERSON. Same values. Same fears. Same paycheck that doesn’t quite reach the end of the month. They were told they are enemies. They were told this by people whose entire operation depends on them never figuring out they aren’t.

You just figured it out.

Now stop thanking them for it.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

Two people dug through federal court transcripts, FEC filings, congressional testimony, Pentagon memos, BlackRock shareholder reports, and DNC email leaks to write this. One of us left a career managing money for people who own islands to do journalism that actually matters. One of us takes the bus to work on it.

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