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Suzy Shultz's avatar
Suzy Shultz
4h

Brutal insight to alternative reality. No one wants their life as they know it. turned upside down and inside out. Why expect any of this thinking break through to the indoctrinated?

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Patricia Behan's avatar
Patricia Behan
3h

This is an EXCELLENT, AMAZING, eloquent post. Thank you, Wise Wolf!

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