Beauty is Skin Deep but Diane Yap's Ugly is to the Bone
Exposing an entitled nepo-baby, sociopathic, fascist for what she really is—human garbage.
Diane Yap, a mathematician with an advanced degree and a racist right-wing pundit, recently went viral for suggesting that the SNAP program be replaced with nutriloaf, the tasteless punishment food served to prisoners in solitary confinement. Yap is a nepo baby whose millionaire parents paid for her education in Hawaii and financed her easy life. She has never struggled, yet she believes the 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP, including 16 million children, are freeloaders who deserve to suffer for being poor.
The Bible says “Whoever oppresses the poor shows contempt for their Maker” (Proverbs 14:31).
Diane Yap is not just proposing bad policy. She is spitting in the face of God by demanding we punish the hungry for the crime of being hungry.
The irony is painful. This woman has a math degree but cannot do basic arithmetic. If she could, she would know that her idea would cost far more than SNAP ever has. Replacing food stamps with nutriloaf would require building tens of thousands of cafeterias across the country, hiring cooks, buying equipment, setting up transport for the elderly and disabled, and delivering meals every day. It would be an economic disaster that would burn through taxpayer money while humiliating the people who need help most.
This was never about saving money or improving policy. Diane Yap wants the poor to suffer. She believes poverty is a moral failing and that her wealth makes her superior. Her proposal is not reform, it is punishment.
It is the worldview of a spoiled sadist who mistakes cruelty for virtue and privilege for merit.
Christ had words for people like this. He called them hypocrites, whitewashed tombs, vipers. He saved his harshest condemnation not for sinners, not for the broken and struggling, but for the self-righteous who looked down on others while claiming to know God’s will. Jesus ate with tax collectors and prostitutes. He touched lepers. He fed thousands without asking if they deserved it. And he made it clear: “whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me” (Matthew 25:45).
Diane Yap proves that a math degree does not make you intelligent or moral. She is living proof that someone can understand complex equations and still fail the simplest test of all: basic humanity.
Remember those WWJD bracelets? “What Would Jesus Do?” We wore them as kids, a constant reminder to be kind, to be compassionate, to ask ourselves in every moment: what would Christ do?
So let’s ask that question now. What would Jesus do about SNAP? Would he look at 16 million hungry children and say, “Feed them nutriloaf in cafeterias like they’re prisoners”? Would he see a single mother working two jobs, still unable to afford groceries, and tell her she deserves to be humiliated? Would he turn the elderly and disabled away, telling them their suffering is a moral lesson?
No. Jesus fed the hungry. He broke bread with the poor. He said “whatever you do for the least of these, you do for me.” He didn’t ask if they deserved it. He didn’t check if they were trying hard enough. He fed them.
Anyone who thinks Jesus Christ would support starving children is not a Christian. They can call themselves whatever they want, but they do not follow Christ. They follow the flag. They worship nationalism. They bow down to the fake “American Jesus”—a cruel, money-obsessed imposter that fascists and idiots have created in their own image. That is not the son of God. That is an idol.
If you call yourself a Christian, prove it. Reject this cruelty. Defend the poor. Feed the hungry. And stop pretending your politics are holy when they look nothing like Christ.
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Thomas Jefferson warned us that the government that gives us everything is the government that can take it all away.
I’d argue that your idea of keeping the SNAP system going as it is, is oppressive to the poor.
Think about it. In what era have the poor ever been fat and grossly overweight, thus very unhealthy? This is an American phenomenon. The poor have traditionally been skinny as a result of not having enough to eat, thus malnourished. In America, they are still malnourished, but incredibly fat now. WTH?
chewing the cud with Chad had some excellent comments on what Jesus would say and do: https://open.substack.com/pub/curetsky/p/oh-snap?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email
What poor people need is hope and drive to earn a better living. The federal government should not be responsible for feeding the poor, but since we are, we could at least reform the system until we can wean the poor from dependency on the government through a warehouse type food distribution of HEALTHY food.
I was poor myself, working in all aspects of restaurants and catering (thus never starved, but when the restaurant was closed on Mondays, I had to eat a bagel to keep hunger at bay) so I don’t want hear the victim stories. Furthermore, I’ve seen too many EBT transactions made with people with expensive fake eyelashes, hair extensions and fake nails. It’s crazy!
When you first start working, you don’t have a lot of skills, but year after year, we do more, learn more, get a better a job, and so on.
Your mindsight is oppressing the poor, not so wise wolf.
At a minimum, get rid of snap cards and make people pick up their nutritious food (only) at a warehouse: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/well-snap-yall?r=76q58
Disgusting--she sounds demonic--probably not even human. Religious dogma, government dogma, satanic dogma-- they've all become one big, giant combined sh*tfest. Maybe the SNAP issue was created to be a psyop to create even more of a divide between the middle class and those who are financially struggling to the point where they're starving. Because what's going to happen and what's already happening are the sad stories on the news where people are feeling entitled to steal and hurt people under the guise that they're afraid they're going to starve. The media loves it because it points fingers at the middle class to solve an impossible issue that they did not create. The government wants to point to middle class Christians as the problem, as selfish hypocrites, when it's the government that's caused the hunger issues. They've culled farm animals, placed restrictive regulations on farms until they've had to shut down, created massive inflation, etc. etc. We've got to stop pointing fingers at each other and just help each other. Look up from your phones and just SEE and help every chance you get in real ways. And stop placing the burden of instantly creating solutions to impossibly confusing and involved issues on some random dude who you want to unleash your confusion and anger on. Chances are that random dude would give up their meal or give someone struggling a hand if the struggling person were right in front of them. It's such a hidden issue that all most people can figure out to do is donate to food banks and places where the money will actually go to those that need it. It's all so confusing and such a mess right now, and that's what the powers- that-be want. They want us at each other's throats blaming each other because then we don't see that THEY'RE a huge part of the problem. It's like a narcissist destroying someone's life and then acting like an innocent victim. It leaves the person who's life was destroyed feeling confused and gaslit, wondering if it actually maybe was their fault.