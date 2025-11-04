This horse-faced, millionaire’s daughter thinks little kids should eat prison punishment food to teach them the value of hard work.

Diane Yap, a mathematician with an advanced degree and a racist right-wing pundit, recently went viral for suggesting that the SNAP program be replaced with nutriloaf, the tasteless punishment food served to prisoners in solitary confinement. Yap is a nepo baby whose millionaire parents paid for her education in Hawaii and financed her easy life. She has never struggled, yet she believes the 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP, including 16 million children, are freeloaders who deserve to suffer for being poor.