The world is ending again, so naturally I made coffee.

Your phone buzzes a little before noon and the banner says Chase customers across the country can’t reach their money after a massive cyberattack. By lunch Apple Pay is dead at every register in America and somebody on X is posting a screenshot of a checking account that held forty grand yesterday and shows a big fat zero today. Billions of dollars have simply evaporated and nobody at the bank will say where they went. Every plane in the country is parked on the ground with no explanation from anyone. The NSA’s classified network goes silent and staff are told to stay home while the government tries to figure out who is inside the building. Somewhere around three in the afternoon a guy with a ring light and a sponsorship deal for freeze-dried lasagna announces that Iranian drones just hit Washington out of nowhere and the power grid is next and you should probably buy his lasagna while there’s still time.

So you do what any reasonable American does. You fill the bathtub and drive to Costco and stand in the canned goods aisle wondering whether your family would actually eat creamed corn for a month (they would not, and they would hold it against you at Thanksgiving for the rest of your natural life).

Your family will not eat creamed corn for a month, and they will bring it up at every Thanksgiving until you die.

Yeah, none of that is about to happen (probably), so go ahead and put the creamed corn back on the shelf.

What makes the nightmare work is that pieces of it really did happen this week. Microsoft’s email and Teams went down for the better part of two days starting November 12. The FAA grounded every departing flight in the country on Friday the 13th because the universe has a sense of humor and it is not a subtle one. Chase had a meltdown on Monday that rippled out to Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Zelle. Then this morning Apple’s services fell over on the same day the NSA’s internal network went dark. Stack all of that on top of October, when hackers really did hit hundreds of companies and broke into freezers on American military bases to spoil the food, and it’s not crazy that people are nervous. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t check my own bank app twice.

Twelve thousand canceled flights, and not one Iranian drone in sight.

Every One of These Has a Boring Explanation

Start with Microsoft, which says somebody pushed a network configuration change that choked the system handling secure connections. Its servers started dropping like drunk uncles at a wedding and Outlook complaints on Downdetector peaked somewhere around a hundred and thirty-one thousand. The company rolled the change back and spent a day and a half mopping up while the UK’s health service went back to paper.

The FAA story is somehow dumber. A contractor called L3Harris was installing a NEW ROUTER at a radio site in El Dorado, Arkansas as part of an upgrade from old copper wiring to fiber. Something started slamming the network with roughly a thousand connection attempts every four or five seconds and the legacy equipment at 17 of the FAA’s 22 regional control centers pretty much had a panic attack. The investigation is still open and a radar site in Amarillo is also on the suspect list. Still, the leading theory for why air traffic control in the most powerful nation on Earth fell over for four hours and change is a single new box in Arkansas. About 12,462 flights got canceled that day.

The most powerful nation on Earth, brought to its knees by one box in Arkansas.

Chase blamed a software bug in its own systems and says nobody’s money went anywhere. The NSA hasn’t said much (shocking, I know) but a source told the Wall Street Journal the outage traces back to software patches. Apple hasn’t given a cause at all yet. Its own status page showed a 49 minute outage for subscription purchases and a handful of other problems that were mostly cleaned up by early afternoon.

Now you’re probably yelling at your screen that of course the companies would say it wasn’t hackers. Fair enough. I’ve spent years refusing to take powerful institutions at their word and I’m not about to start now. But on the FAA problem the White House Situation Room pulled in the FBI, the Pentagon, the Director of National Intelligence, the NSA and CISA to hunt for an attack. They came up empty. A coordinated strike big enough to ground the country would leave fingerprints all over the place, and five agencies that can’t agree on lunch would have a very hard time hiding it.

The Internet Breaks Constantly and You Just Don’t Hear About It

The part nobody puts in the breaking news banner is how often this stuff goes down. ThousandEyes, which monitors internet traffic around the world, counted about 450 network outage events in just the first week of November. A site called LiveOrDown has logged more than four hundred major outages across popular services so far this month. Most of them never make the news because nobody cares when a payroll app in Ohio is down for an hour.

Clusters happen too, kinda constantly. Last fall Amazon Web Services crashed on October 20, then Microsoft’s cloud went down nine days later, and Cloudflare took a quarter of the internet with it on November 18 (including Downdetector, the website whose whole job is telling you what’s down). In July 2024 one bad CrowdStrike update grounded airlines and knocked hospitals offline worldwide. Nobody invaded anybody. Big systems fail in bunches because chance is lumpier than people think.

Coverage is the other half of it. Once the FAA story hit, every outage after it got written up as the latest in a series. Today’s Apple outage peaked at a couple thousand reports. On a normal Tuesday that earns a three-paragraph post on a tech blog. This week it was a red BREAKING banner on cable news because of what came before it.

That doesn’t mean this week was totally normal. Nationwide ground stops are RARE. This was only the third one ever, after 9/11 and a computer failure in 2023. The NSA’s network going down in public is rare too. So we got two genuinely weird events dumped in a pile of ordinary ones, and our brains do what brains do and draw a line through all of them.

So Why Did I Say Yet

Because the actual scandal is scarier than the conspiracy theory and it’s been sitting in plain sight the whole time. Every explanation this week has the same shape. Somebody updated something, the update broke something else, and the something else turned out to be holding up half the country. One contractor’s router can stop American air travel. One settings change at Microsoft can make hospitals in two countries go back to paper charts and clipboards. Congress handed the FAA $12.5 billion to modernize air traffic control last year and parts of the system still run on equipment older than a lot of the people using it.

October’s attacks were real. The next serious attacker will go after exactly those weak points, the same ones that collapse when a guy in Arkansas plugs in the wrong box. So skip the panic and skip the freeze-dried lasagna guy. Keep a little cash and some water in the house like the British government told its people to do last month, and get mad at the folks who built a country this fragile and called it efficient. When the real thing comes it won’t look like a bad week for Outlook. Until then, breathe, ya know?

If the internet does finally collapse for real, the giant media companies have backup data centers and armies of IT guys to bring them back online. We have a laptop, two people with bills to pay, and a wolf typing from a motel room. Lily finished her journalism degree and spends her summers teaching kids at camp how to tell a real story from a ring light sales pitch. One day we’d like a newsvan so we can actually drive out to the next disaster instead of reading about it on Downdetector. Every paid subscription is a tiny backup generator for independent journalism, and unlike Microsoft’s servers, we promise not to push any updates on a Thursday.

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Sources

FAA, Nationwide Ground Stop: Questions and Answers (November 15, 2026)

Fortune, Americans fear the worst after Pentagon doomsday prepping, Black October cyberattacks, stock crash, spy scandal, Microsoft outage, and airport chaos (November 15, 2026)

Wikipedia, 2026 Microsoft outage

TechRadar, Microsoft outage live coverage (November 2026)

USA Today via Yahoo News, Is Apple down? Thousands report problems accessing services (November 17, 2026)

PhoneArena, Apple resolves App Store outage that prevented users from installing apps (November 17, 2026)

Engadget, iCloud and other Apple services are down in an apparent outage (November 17, 2026)

Beinsure, NSA down: Classified US intelligence network suffers major outage (November 17, 2026)

BlackRising Intelligence Brief, Kevin Barron, citing CBS News on the Chase outage (November 16, 2026)

Network World, 2026 network outage report and internet health check (week of November 2 to 8)

LiveOrDown, November 2026 Outage Report

Tom’s Guide, The 10 most impactful outages of 2025