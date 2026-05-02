The Wise Wolf

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joannegucci's avatar
joannegucci
10m

Great story! Can you imagine what “tablets” and statues someone will find in four millennia from now ? Ones about trump & the files trump stole from white house from trump 01? And never forget the Epstein files, assuming they find those files aka ”tablets” 🤣

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Wayne Burden's avatar
Wayne Burden
34m

Hummm… it’s really lonely here. Maybe no one knows what this post means. I think we’re used to getting substandard copper… don’t really know what the good stuff looks like… so not even letters are generated.

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