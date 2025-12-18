The Bible Called Them the 'Synagogue of Satan' and History Shows They're Still Running the World
Inside the Theory That Elite Families Aren’t Quite 'Human'...
Before you start reading - do us a favor and restack this article or subscribe if you have not already. We are being censored by the algorithm and need your help breaking out of the box!
Editorial Note: This is a re-print from our paid archives published 6-months ago. One of our most viral articles in fact - even if you are not a ‘religious’ sort of person - you still need to read this. Call them ‘aliens’ if you need to in order to wrap your head around how strange this all sounds. The point is, you cannot ignore the truth.