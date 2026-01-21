The year is 2030. Elon Musk and a handful of other Silicon Valley trillionaires have built thousands of data centers across the globe. These facilities consume so much electricity that the existing power grid couldn’t keep up. Thousands of methane turbines and nuclear power plants had to be constructed just to keep the servers humming. Your power bill has tripled. Your water tastes like chemicals. The air in most cities is barely breathable without filtration masks.

And what are these data centers doing with all this power? They are training AI chatbots to generate edgy jokes. They are building robot sex dolls with emotional intelligence. They are creating autonomous weapons to maintain the peace, which is a polite way of saying crush dissent before it can organize. They are turning the beautiful planet into a giant buzzing machine so billionaires can feel like gods, because no amount of money or power is ever enough for men whose egos exist in inverse proportion to their humanity.

We could have stopped this. We should have stopped this. But we sat back and did nothing while the technocrats took over, and now Earth looks less like a garden and more like the dystopian hellscape from Blade Runner, except Blade Runner had better aesthetics.

Except This Is Not Science Fiction

That nightmare I just described? We are not heading toward it. We are already living in it. The only difference is the year is 2026, not 2030, and most people have not noticed yet because they are too busy scrolling through feeds while tech oligarchs quietly build their empire of silicon and methane.

Let Youtuber Benn Jordan tell you about Colossus.

In the Boxtown neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, Elon Musk has constructed a massive data center with one primary purpose. Training Grok, his edgy AI chatbot that he claims will challenge political correctness. Colossus sits right next to the Memphis water recycling facility and the Mississippi River. This is not a coincidence. The facility uses up to five million gallons of water per day.

The power grid in Memphis was never designed to support anything like this. So what does the richest man in the world do when a major American city cannot supply enough electricity to run his toy that generates racist memes and child abuse material disguised as edge?

He installs methane gas turbines. Dozens of them.

Here is the problem. Using methane turbines to power data centers is illegal. It violates the Clean Air Act. Why? Because methane turbines emit enormous quantities of nitrogen oxide into the air, a pollutant well documented to cause cancer and asthma.

And it just so happens that the nearby community of Boxtown, predominantly Black and predominantly working class, has drastically higher asthma rates than the national average. Their cancer risk is four times higher than what the EPA considers acceptable.

Just hours before I started writing this, the EPA confirmed what we already knew. Musk’s operation is breaking federal law. The question now is whether anyone will actually do anything about it. Will he be arrested? Fined? Forced to shut down his illegal operation?

We all know the answer. The richest man in the world does not go to jail. He does not even get a slap on the wrist. The EPA will hem and haw, issue a strongly worded letter, maybe levy a fine that amounts to pocket change for a man worth four hundred billion dollars.

And Colossus will keep running, poisoning the air and water of Memphis while Grok churns out more algorithmically generated child-pornography and racist jokes.

The Engineered Apathy of the American People

So why are people not in the streets? Why is this not front page news? Why are there no protests outside Colossus demanding its immediate shutdown?

Because the system has been engineered to make you feel powerless.

Think about it. Every time there is a protest that actually threatens the establishment, what happens? Federal agents show up in unmarked vans. Tear gas fills the streets. Crisis actors are deployed to escalate the situation. Throw a few bricks, start a fire, give the news cameras something dangerous to film. Then the real protesters get lumped in with the chaos, painted as violent extremists, and suddenly public opinion turns against them.

Or worse. People get shot. People get thrown in prison for years on trumped up charges. January 6 defendants are still rotting in solitary confinement while actual criminals walk free. The message is clear. Do not resist. Do not organize. Do not fight back.

This is not paranoia. This is pattern recognition. The powers that be have spent decades perfecting the art of suppressing dissent while maintaining the illusion of freedom. They do not need to ban protests. They just need to make you afraid to protest. They need you to believe that resistance is futile, that one person cannot make a difference, that the system is too big and too powerful to fight.

And so we sit at home, scrolling through our phones, watching the world burn in real time, telling ourselves there is nothing we can do.

Share

What Drives a Man Who Has Everything

Here is the thing about men like Elon Musk and the rest of the Silicon Valley overlord class. No amount of wealth is ever enough. No amount of power satisfies them. They could retire tomorrow and live in unimaginable luxury for ten thousand lifetimes, but they will not. They cannot.

Because deep down, beneath the billions and the rockets and the data centers, is a gnawing void. A pathological need to prove something. To whom? To themselves? To the father who did not believe in them? To the girl who rejected them in high school? Who knows. What we do know is that men with everything often got there precisely because they were born with nothing where their souls should be.

They do not love humanity. They despise it. They see people as resources to be optimized, data points to be analyzed, obstacles to be automated away. They would gladly burn every forest, poison every river, and choke every city with smog if it meant adding another zero to their net worth or another server to their empire.

It is the psychology of the profoundly insecure masquerading as vision. It is what happens when you give a man with the emotional maturity of a middle schooler the resources to reshape reality itself. The smaller the soul, the larger the need to dominate. A cosmic overcompensation. These are men who mistake conquest for achievement, control for purpose, and total dominion over the material world for significance.

And we are letting them do it.

What Happens Next

If we do not wake up, and I mean right now, the scenario I described at the beginning will not be fiction. It will be Tuesday.

The data centers will multiply. The power grids will buckle under the strain. Your electric bill will triple while your air quality plummets. The tech oligarchs will build their digital empire on the corpse of the natural world, and by the time the average person realizes what has happened, it will be too late to stop it.

Unless we refuse to let it happen.

The system wants you to feel powerless because powerless people do not fight back. But the truth is you are not powerless. You never were. Every totalitarian regime in history has fallen the same way. When enough people simply said no.

No, you cannot poison our air. No, you cannot steal our water. No, you cannot turn our world into your personal laboratory for AI experiments and ego gratification.

This is still our planet. This is still our future. And we still have a choice.

Share

Get 20% off forever

Big Tech Does Not Want You Reading This

The Wise Wolf is an independent publication that takes no corporate money, no political PAC funding, and no advertising from Big Tech. That is why they are trying to silence us.

Our subscriber numbers have been mysteriously dropping. Our rankings have plummeted. Articles like this one get shadowbanned, throttled, and buried in algorithms designed to protect the very people we are exposing. We have been censored, deplatformed, and harassed by the same techno authoritarians who are poisoning Memphis and lying about it.

But here is what they cannot control. You.

If you value independent journalism that is not afraid to call out billionaires breaking federal law, that refuses to bow to Silicon Valley’s agenda, that will keep warning you about what Big Tech is really up to, then we need your help.

Share this article. Send it to your friends. Post it on every platform that has not banned you yet. The algorithms cannot suppress what you share directly.

Share

Become a paid subscriber. For less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, you can support journalism that actually holds power accountable. Paid subscribers keep us in business. They keep us independent. They keep us free to tell the truth without fear of being shut down.

Get 20% off forever

The dystopia is already here. But it is not too late to fight back.

The question is, will you?

Help keep The Wise Wolf howling. God bless.