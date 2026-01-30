And no one is going to care because America has officially checked out of reality.

Over a year ago, I wrote about Elon Musk’s grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, and how he fled Canada after being charged with treason and allegedly raping a teenage girl. I said the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. I got absolutely destroyed for it. People called me every name in the book. Musk fanboys crawled out of the woodwork to tell me he was a visionary, a genius, a paragon of virtue who was going to save free speech and take humanity to Mars. They told me I was jealous, bitter, spreading lies about a great man.

Musk in his ‘Devil’s Champion’ leather armor that cost nearly ten grand to make. He wore it once.

Then I posted the photo of Musk at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party wearing full satanic armor, complete with an inverted cross and Baphomet sigil on the chest piece. Suddenly those same people got real quiet. But they didn’t apologize. They just stopped commenting and moved on to the next thing, because that’s what people do when confronted with evidence that their hero might not be who they thought he was. They don’t reassess. They just look away.

I knew something was wrong with Musk. Not because I’m psychic or because I have special insider information, but because I’ve spent enough time studying how power actually works to recognize the patterns. The grandfather connection wasn’t just some interesting historical footnote. It was a red flag the size of Texas. When someone comes from a family line that includes treason and sexual violence, when they grow up in apartheid South Africa with emerald mine money, when they surround themselves with the kind of people Musk surrounds himself with, when they wear satanic regalia to parties like it’s a joke, you pay attention. Because these things don’t happen in isolation. They’re symptoms of something deeper.

And I said it. I said Musk was involved in shady things. I said he was pushing a secret agenda. And I said, based on nothing but gut instinct and pattern recognition, that he was involved in weird sex pervert stuff. I didn’t have proof at the time. I just knew. The same way you know when someone’s lying to you even before you catch them in the lie. The same way you can smell rot before you see it.

Well, guess what? The Department of Justice just released a massive data dump of FBI documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and trafficking allegations. And Elon Musk’s name is in those documents. Right there in black and white, in FBI internal communications, in testimony from people describing parties at Mar-a-Lago where children were allegedly auctioned off. Musk’s name, alongside other powerful men, in allegations so disturbing that when people started sharing the documents online, the DOJ immediately scrubbed them from their servers. Gone. Deleted. Memory-holed. Damage control in real time.

Let me be very clear about what I’m saying and what I’m not saying. I’m not stating as fact that Musk committed specific crimes. These are allegations that appear in FBI documents, unverified tips that came through their National Threat Operations Center. Some of the complainants in these documents were deemed not credible by investigators. Some provided no probative information. This is not a court verdict. This is not proof beyond reasonable doubt. But it is his name, in FBI files, connected to allegations about child trafficking and sex parties. That is a fact. The documents existed. People saw them. Then the government deleted them.

And that deletion tells you everything you need to know about how this system actually works. If these allegations were baseless, if they were the ravings of disturbed conspiracy theorists with no connection to reality, why delete them? Why not leave them up and let the public see how thoroughly these claims were investigated and dismissed? Why not release a statement explaining that these were unverified tips that led nowhere? Why the panic? Why the cover-up?

Because powerful people are involved. Because the names in these documents include people currently running the country. Because we’re not supposed to know that the men making decisions about our lives, the men controlling our information infrastructure and our space programs and our government agencies, are the same men whose names appear in FBI files about child trafficking. We’re supposed to trust them. We’re supposed to believe they’re better than us, smarter than us, more moral than us. We’re supposed to accept that they got where they are through merit and hard work and genius, not through connections and money and the willingness to do things most people wouldn’t do.

How much longer are we going to defend these people? How much longer are we going to make excuses for them? Is this ancient Rome? Should we just start building bathhouses in every town and city for orgies? Because that’s where America is headed. That’s where we are right now. We have people in positions of unimaginable power whose names appear in documents about the sexual abuse of children, and when those documents briefly see daylight, the government’s response is to delete them and hope nobody noticed.

I’m a red-blooded middle-aged man. I like women. I understand sexual desire. But I am completely baffled by whatever is going on with these people. How many women is enough? At what point does the compulsion become pathological? I remember reading about a basketball player who claimed he’d slept with over 10,000 women. That guy ended up HIV positive if I recall correctly. Makes you wonder how many of the people in power are carrying diseases we don’t know about.

Charlie Sheen whored around his entire life and ended up HIV positive too. I can expect that from Sheen, a drugged-out Hollywood degenerate. But not from the people running the country. Not from the people we’re supposed to trust with our future.

And before anyone reading this thinks this is partisan, before the Trump supporters start screaming that this is Democrat propaganda, let me be absolutely clear: there’s plenty of evidence that Biden is a creep too. This isn’t about Republicans versus Democrats. This isn’t about one party being evil and the other being righteous. They’re all implicated. They’re all connected. They all protect each other. The document that just got deleted included allegations against people from both sides of the aisle. This is about power protecting power. This is about a class of people who operate by different rules and who have convinced us that questioning them makes us crazy.

Trump is currently in control of the FBI. Not the Democrats. Trump’s DOJ released this data dump, presumably without reading it first, and people discovered it was full of allegations and testimony involving the very people we just handed the keys to Washington. So they deleted it. Not because the allegations were false, but because they were inconvenient. Because some truths aren’t supposed to be spoken out loud. Because we’re supposed to look away.

I didn’t look away a year ago when I wrote about Musk’s grandfather. I didn’t look away when people attacked me for connecting those dots. And I’m not looking away now. My gut instinct was right. The pattern I identified was real. And now we have documentation, however briefly it existed in public view, that suggests the rot goes exactly as deep as I thought it did.

What does it say about our society that the men with the most power, the most wealth, the most influence over our daily lives, keep appearing in documents about the sexual exploitation of children? What does it say that when those documents surface, the response isn’t investigation or accountability but deletion and damage control? What does it say that we keep electing these people, celebrating these people, defending these people, even as evidence accumulates that they’re not who they claim to be?

The Musk fanboys won’t apologize. They never do. They’ll say the allegations are unproven. They’ll say anyone can make an accusation. They’ll say the timing is suspicious. They’ll say it’s a witch hunt, a smear campaign, politically motivated attacks on a man who threatens the establishment. And they’ll ignore the fact that Musk bought his way into government, that he’s used his wealth to position himself at the center of American power, that he’s pushing agendas most people don’t understand and wouldn’t support if they did. They’ll ignore all of it because admitting they were wrong would mean admitting they were fooled. And people will do almost anything to avoid that admission.

But I wasn’t fooled. I saw it a year ago. I called it. And now, even as the evidence gets deleted, even as the cover-up continues, even as the system closes ranks to protect its own, at least some of us know the truth.

We saw the documents before they disappeared. We know the names that were listed. We know what was alleged. And we know that the response to those allegations wasn’t denial or explanation but erasure.

That’s not how innocent people behave. That’s not how a functional justice system operates. That’s how guilty people with enough power to control the narrative protect themselves. That’s how a corrupt system maintains itself. Delete the evidence. Discredit the accusers. Attack anyone who asks questions. Move on. Wait for people to forget. Rely on the fact that most people don’t want to believe their heroes are monsters.

I don’t care if people forget. I don’t care if this gets buried along with everything else that’s been buried. I don’t care if the Musk fanboys keep worshipping him and the Trump supporters keep defending everyone in that orbit and the system keeps grinding forward like none of this matters. I said what I saw. I was right. And that matters to me even if it doesn’t matter to anyone else.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. I said it then. I’m saying it now. Joshua Haldeman fled Canada under a cloud of treason and sexual violence. His grandson just had his name appear in FBI documents related to child trafficking at Mar-a-Lago. That’s not coincidence. That’s not bad luck. That’s pattern. That’s bloodline. That’s what happens when you come from a family that’s been operating outside normal moral boundaries for generations.

And now that grandson has more power than almost anyone else in America. He controls a social media platform that shapes public discourse. He has the ear of the president. He’s positioning himself to control space travel, electric vehicles, neural interfaces, artificial intelligence. He’s building infrastructure that will shape humanity’s future. And his name appears in FBI documents about child sex trafficking.

Does that concern you? Does that make you uncomfortable? Does that make you want to ask questions about who we’re trusting with this much power? Or are you going to look away like everyone else, tell yourself it’s probably nothing, convince yourself that powerful men get falsely accused all the time, and go back to scrolling through the platform he owns while he makes decisions about your future?

I know what I saw. I know what my gut told me a year ago. And I know what those documents said before they got deleted. Whether you believe it or not isn’t really my problem. I’m not here to convince you. I’m here to document what I see and what I know. And what I know is that I was right about Elon Musk. The evidence briefly existed. Then powerful people made it disappear.

Draw your own conclusions about what that means.

