The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
15m

Elon Musk's father Errol has two children with Elon Musks sister.

What more is to say about this Family?

What more can i say aboul Elon Musk that I haven't said before.

Conman Liar Thieve Transhumanist Technocrat and Momma's boy.

Reply
Share
Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
17m

I think you are mixing up Wilt Chamberlain 10,000 women and Magic Johnson who got HIV AIDS.

Bit yea as regards Elon

Reply
Share
1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture