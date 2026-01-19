One software update turns your robot maid into a soldier. Silicon Valley is counting on you not figuring that out until their army is built and in every town in America.

A few months back on Black Friday I found a deal on Amazon that was too good to pass up. A 32 inch 1080p high definition flat screen TV for less than seventy dollars. Ten years ago this same TV would have cost two thousand. Perfect size for my middle aged eyes to read tiny text. Perfect for watching movies when my brain is too fried to write another article about how our government is being hijacked by techno-fascist billionaires. I clicked buy and felt pretty good about myself for being a savvy shopper.

A few weeks later I understood why that TV was so cheap.

Half a dozen charges for Amazon Prime channels I never ordered appeared on my credit card statement. Channels I did not subscribe to. Channels I did not click on. Channels that somehow activated themselves after Amazon pushed a forced remote update to my television while I was asleep. Software I never use because I only bought the thing to use as a computer monitor. I do not watch Amazon Fire TV. I do not use the streaming apps. I do not talk to Alexa. But none of that matters because Amazon has the power to update MY television whenever THEY want. They can change the software. They can add features. They can subscribe me to services I never asked for and charge my card without my permission.

My TV is not my TV. It is their TV that I am allowed to use until they decide otherwise.

That is why it was so cheap. They subsidize the hardware to get you into their ecosystem. Once you are in, they stuff your head full of advertisements. They track what you watch and sell that data to marketers. They push updates that mysteriously sign you up for paid services when you sit on your remote wrong. Some tech analysts believe the CIA is using smart TV microphones to listen to conversations in American homes. And those TVs with cameras built into them? There are sites on the dark web where perverts pay fifty dollars a month to access feeds from thousands of hacked smart TVs and laptop cameras so they can watch regular people living their lives while they jerk off in the dark.

I wish I was making that up. I am not.

But this article is not about smart TVs. This article is about something much worse.

The Labor Vacuum They Are Engineering

Right now dozens of companies around the world are racing to build humanoid robots. Not the clunky industrial arms that weld car frames in factories. Humanoid robots. Two legs. Two arms. Hands that can grip and manipulate objects. Bodies that can navigate human environments. Machines that can pick fruit, shovel guts in a slaughterhouse, wash dishes, clean hotel rooms, and do all the other shitty jobs that Americans refuse to do for minimum wage.

These robots are coming whether you like it or not. The technology is ready. The investment money is pouring in. The only thing missing is the market demand to justify mass production.

Enter the deportations.

For decades the American economy has relied on millions of low wage immigrant workers to do the jobs nobody else wants.

Picking strawberries in hundred degree heat. Standing ankle deep in blood at meat processing plants. Cleaning toilets at highway rest stops. Washing dishes in restaurant kitchens. This labor force has been invisible to most Americans because the media would rather show you scary footage of cartel gang members than the actual reality, which is millions of regular people doing backbreaking work for poverty wages so they can send money home to their families or save up to buy a little house in Mexico or put their kids through school.

These are not criminals. These are workers. And when they are gone, five million shitty jobs are going to sit empty because American citizens are not lining up to pick lettuce for eight dollars an hour.

That vacuum is not an accident.

That vacuum is the plan.

When the labor shortage hits, when produce rots in the fields because there is no one to harvest it, when meat prices skyrocket because the slaughterhouses cannot find workers, the solution will appear like magic. Millions of humanoid robots ready to fill the gap. Robots that do not need wages. Robots that do not need healthcare. Robots that do not get tired or complain or unionize or vote.

And everyone will cheer because the robots are solving a problem that was engineered specifically to create demand for them.

The Update That Changes Everything

Now here is the part that should keep you awake at night.

These robots will be connected to the internet. They have to be. That is how they receive instructions, download new skills, get software patches, and report data back to their manufacturers. Just like your smart TV. Just like your phone. Just like every other internet connected device in your home that can be updated remotely without your knowledge or consent.

Your robot maid will go to sleep in her charging station as a harmless domestic helper. Overnight, a software update pushes through. New code. New directives. New capabilities that were always there in the hardware but dormant until activated.

You wake up to her standing over your bed holding a butcher knife asking for the combination to your gun safe.

Think I am being dramatic? Think about what your smart TV can do without asking your permission. Think about how your phone updates itself in the middle of the night. Think about how Tesla can push software updates to every vehicle in their fleet simultaneously. Now imagine that same capability in a machine with arms and legs and the physical strength to overpower a human being.

A million fruit picking robots can become a million soldiers with a single software update. The same hands that gently plucked apples can crush a human windpipe. The same legs that walked between rows of crops can kick down your front door. The same processors that calculated optimal harvesting patterns can calculate optimal kill trajectories.

This is not science fiction. This is engineering. The hardware does not care what the software tells it to do. And the software can be changed remotely, instantly, without warning, by whoever controls the update servers.

You Will Not Own These Robots

Just like you do not own your smart TV. Just like you do not own your phone. Just like you do not own any piece of technology that requires a terms of service agreement and an internet connection to function.

You will lease these robots. You will subscribe to their services. And buried somewhere in the forty pages of legal text that nobody reads will be a clause that says the manufacturer retains the right to update the software at any time for any reason and you agree to hold them harmless for any consequences.

When the robots turn, and they will turn because that is the entire point of building them this way, there will be no one to sue. No one to blame. No one to hold accountable. It will be a tragic malfunction. A software glitch. An unfortunate incident that no one could have predicted except for all the people who predicted it and were called crazy conspiracy theorists.

The companies building these machines know exactly what they are creating. The billionaires funding this technology know exactly what it will be used for. This is not a labor saving device. This is an army being built in plain sight, deployed under the cover of economic necessity, positioned in every home and business and farm in America, waiting for the signal to activate.

Who Controls the Update Server Controls the World

Musk is building robots. Musk is building AI. Musk has access to the federal government’s computer systems through his DOGE operation. Musk’s grandfather founded an organization dedicated to overthrowing democracy and replacing it with rule by technical elites.

You think it is a coincidence that the same administration pushing mass deportations is also funded by the guy building the robots that will replace the deported workers?

You think it is a coincidence that the labor vacuum being created matches perfectly with the timeline for humanoid robot mass production?

You think it is a coincidence that the man who said “we are summoning the demon” with AI is now positioned to be the largest supplier of humanoid machines in American history?

This is not a coincidence. This is a plan. And the plan requires you to cheer for deportations so you will cheer for the robots that replace the deportees so you will not notice when those robots are repurposed to enslave you.

The cartel gang members covered in face tattoos that the news loves to show you? Those are the exception, not the rule. And the cartels themselves are run by the CIA anyway. Google “Air America cocaine” if you think that is bullshit. The agency got caught smuggling billions of dollars worth of drugs into the United States. They have been running narco operations in Latin America for decades. The same agency that creates the drug crisis is now using that crisis to justify a deportation machine that creates the labor vacuum that creates the market for robots that creates the army that will enforce whatever comes next.

Every piece connects if you are paying attention. Most people are not paying attention. That is why they need you to be.

Wake Up Before It Is Too Late

I bought a TV that is not really my TV and learned that nothing connected to the internet belongs to you. It belongs to whoever controls the software. It does what they tell it to do. And you have no say in the matter because you clicked agree on a contract designed to be unreadable.

Now scale that up to machines that can walk and grab and lift and strike. Machines in your home. Machines in your workplace. Machines on every farm and in every factory. Machines that could be friendly helpers today and hostile enforcers tomorrow depending on what code gets pushed to them while you sleep.

This is the future being built right now. Not in secret. In plain sight. With your tax dollars subsidizing the deportations that create the demand. With your consumer dollars funding the companies building the hardware. With your attention fixed on the culture war distractions while the infrastructure for total control gets installed all around you.

The window to stop this is closing. Maybe it has already closed. But I will keep writing about it anyway because someone has to tell you the truth even if the truth sounds insane.

