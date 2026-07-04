The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Alien Fox's avatar
Alien Fox
Jul 4

Akira is on my list to break down and analyze.

Once you see this stuff you cant unsee it lol

It’s in our entertainment, our tech, everywhere.

I’m writing about the recent Mk ultra hearing now too which obviously won’t get any mainstream coverage but people are starting to notice .

Im sure there’s way more evidence and info to all this that hasn’t been discovered yet or was overlooked.

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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
Jul 4

He was never joking. They have to tell us before they destroy us. It’s part of their twisted sick ideology.

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