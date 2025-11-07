The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hilda Page's avatar
Hilda Page
5h

The greatest thing, and paramount in importance, is that we are now in the Highest Season of The Return of Christ Jesus every generation of believers that ever lived longed to see. (Yet Book of Daniel's mystery was not unsealed until our day; and prophecy-aligned with John's Revelation.) Imho (very humble), we are at the time it is paramount to put-on the whole Armor of God and keep it on! (*Ephesians 6:10-20) To cover yourselves and loved ones with prayers of protection (like *Psalm 91), to walk worthy, allow no offense, no unforgiveness, no unconfessed sin, and no lack of faith to enter into your temple of the Holy Spirit. Lastly, it is time to as much as possible (Christians), "Hide yourself for a little season until the indignation be over and past"...the fullness of time of the "abomination that causes desolation." Or as *Isaiah prophesied in 26:12-21 (read all), "Come, my people, enter thou into thy chambers, and shut thy doors about thee: hide thyself as it were for a little moment, until the indignation be overpast. For behold, the LORD cometh out of His place to punish the inhabitants of the earth for their iniquity: the earth also shall disclose her blood, and shall no more cover her slain." (v.20, 21)

Please, dearly Beloveds of our Great God and Only Wise King, I pray and beseech you in love, read these three *Scripture passages. Maranatha, Saints!♡

Reply
Share
2 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
Kathleen Connor's avatar
Kathleen Connor
Nov 7

I don’t think any of this is a stretch. It makes perfect sense when the analysis is done. (Curtis Yarvin would be proud of you for understanding his philosophy.) DOGE has been extremely busy compiling data for the upload to the soon-to-be-installed humanoids. The satellites will all be installed and awaiting updates as the robots are sent to fulfill the missions they are built for.

Reply
Share
134 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture