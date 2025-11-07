This article is based on conversations I had about a year ago via encrypted email with an anonymous individual. They reached out, claiming to have information I’d find interesting. Some of what follows came directly from that exchange. Other pieces I’ve assembled myself, connecting dots that most people don’t bother looking for.
I make no claims to perfect accuracy here. This is speculation, pattern recognition, and intuition based on observable facts. But before you dismiss this entirely, remember something. I was once employed by a billionaire as his personal tech stock Nostradamus. Predicting where technology is heading, reading the tea leaves before the market catches on, that’s what I do. And I’m pretty damn good at it.
So yeah, this might sound wild. But I’ve been right about wild things before.
Let’s dig in…
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