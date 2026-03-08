I need to warn you. What you’re about to read is going to make you angry.

It’s going to make you question everything you thought you knew about the intelligence hierarchy operating above your head, literally, while the government does nothing. We’re talking about an organized syndicate with an established network in every major city on earth. A group so sophisticated they’ve developed their own surveillance protocols, counter-intelligence tactics, and revenge operations that span decades. A group that has attacked children in broad daylight and gotten away with it. Every. Single. Time.

Look, I need to level with you people for a second. I love you. I do. You subscribe to this newsletter. Some of you pay actual money. Lily and I are grateful every single day that 60,000 human beings voluntarily chose to read what we write, and we don’t take that lightly. But I need to be honest about something that’s been eating at me like a vulture on roadkill (foreshadowing).

The only articles that get any traction around here are about pedophiles.

That’s the sentence I just typed with my own fingers. The only time this publication really blows up, the only time the shares start flying and the subscriber count ticks upward and the paid conversions roll in, is when Lily and I publish something about billionaires who rape kids. I have written essays that I genuinely believe are some of the best work I’ve ever done. Thoughtful, funny, deeply researched pieces about history and theology and what it means to be alive in this bizarre carnival of a civilization. And those pieces make twenty, maybe thirty dollars on a good day. That is not enough to survive. That is barely enough to buy the off-brand cereal.

Meanwhile I write “Epstein” in a headline and suddenly I’m relevant.

So today I’m trying something different. Today I’m writing about the actual most dangerous criminal organization on earth and I refuse to feel bad about it. If you clicked on this because you thought it was about Epstein, congratulations, you just got bamboozled by a guy in a farmhouse in upstate New York who is tired of writing about sex criminals and wants to talk about birds.

We’re talking about crows.

Stay with me.

The REAL Murder Syndicate

I spent my childhood summer’s on my grandfather’s farm in upstate New York. It was the kind of place where the air smelled like cut grass and cow manure in roughly equal proportions, and where my older cousin and I would spend entire summers doing the kinds of things unsupervised rural children do, which is to say, things our mothers would have killed us for.

My cousin was, and I say this with the love that Christ commands me to extend to all people, kind of an asshole. He was the type of kid who shot stray cats and dogs with his BB gun for entertainment, which is the kind of hobby that puts you on a very specific career trajectory, none of the options being good. He was basically auditioning to be a case study in a criminal psychology textbook. If Jeffrey Dahmer had a LinkedIn, my cousin would have been in his “People You May Know.”

One summer, my cousin decided to shoot a crow with his Red Ryder BB gun. The BB didn’t do any real damage. Crows are tough. It was the equivalent of flicking a bouncer on the ear. It didn’t hurt the bird. What it did was far worse.

It made the bird remember.

From that day forward, for the entire rest of that summer and every summer after, that crow would wait for us. Not figuratively. Literally wait. It would perch somewhere near my grandparents’ farmhouse, patient as a sniper, and the moment my cousin and I walked outside, it would take to the air, circle overhead, and bomb us with the only ordnance available to a bird.

Shit. Specifically, crow shit. Repeatedly.

I know it was the same crow because it had a distinctive white mark on one of its feathers. This was not a random act of avian gastrointestinal coincidence. This was a targeted campaign. A precision strike from a creature with a brain the size of a walnut and a grudge the size of Alaska.

This went on for years. I’m not exaggerating. Every summer I spent at my grandparents’ farm from the time I was eight years old until I was a teenager, this crow would be there, waiting, like a feathered debt collector who only accepted payment in humiliation. My cousin and I would walk outside and within minutes there it was, circling, releasing its payload with what I can only describe as enthusiasm.

And then my cousin left for college. And the crow stopped shitting on me.

That’s when it clicked. I was never the target. I was collateral damage. The entire multi-year aerial bombardment campaign was aimed at my cousin. I was just the guy standing next to the guy who pissed off the wrong bird. The moment the actual offender left the area of operations, I was granted a full pardon by the Crow Court of Appeals.

Honestly? Fair. My cousin deserved every drop. Anyone who shoots stray animals for fun has it coming, and the fact that divine justice arrived in the form of a bird with a photographic memory and excellent aim feels like exactly the kind of thing God would find funny.

They Remember Everything and They Tell Their Friends

My personal experience with crow vengeance is adorable compared to what researchers have documented. In 2006, a team at the University of Washington conducted an experiment that accidentally became a horror movie. They trapped seven crows on campus and then released them. The people doing the trapping wore caveman masks. Seems harmless enough.

It was not harmless enough.

Shortly after, the lead researcher walked across campus wearing the mask, and 47 out of 53 crows he encountered absolutely lost their minds. Dive-bombing. Screaming. The full Alfred Hitchcock. The researchers kept checking back every year, twice a year, wearing the mask for a few hours each time.

The harassment didn’t stop until 2023.

That is seventeen years. Seventeen years of institutional crow rage over one afternoon of mild inconvenience. And the really unsettling part? Most of the crows attacking the mask in 2023 weren’t even alive in 2006. They were born after the incident. They learned to hate that face from other crows. Crows are apparently running a generational oral history program dedicated entirely to cataloging which specific humans need to get wrecked.

Think about that for a second. There are human beings who can’t remember what they had for breakfast. There are entire government agencies that can’t find documents they filed last month. But crows? Crows are out here maintaining a multi-generational enemies list with facial recognition capabilities that would make the NSA jealous.

A guy in one documented case saw some colleagues getting harassed by a few crows and fended the birds off by swinging his belt. Problem solved, right? The next morning he showed up to work and hundreds of crows were posted on his building, just waiting. Like the world’s most menacing welcome committee. Like the bird version of finding a horse head in your bed, except instead of a horse head it’s four hundred crows staring at you with the cold focus of a collection agency.

The Part Where Crows Trick Cats Into Fighting Each Other for Entertainment

Okay this is my favorite thing I’ve ever learned about any animal and I need you to understand that I am not making any of this up.

Crows are trolls. Not internet trolls. Actual, deliberate, strategic trolls who provoke other animals for what appears to be recreational purposes. They will walk up behind eagles and pull their tail feathers. Eagles. The bird that is literally the symbol of American military dominance. And crows just stroll up and yank their feathers like a drunk guy flicking the ear of an MMA fighter at a bar.

But here’s where it gets beautiful.

Crows have been extensively documented provoking cats into fighting each other. The crow will land near a cat and start pestering it. Pulling its tail, hopping just out of reach, being maximally obnoxious. And the cat, being a cat, eventually snaps and lashes out at the nearest living thing, which is usually another cat. Then the crows sit there and watch the brawl they just manufactured.

They do this on purpose. Scientists call it “theory of mind,” which is the ability to understand that other creatures have thoughts and emotions that can be predicted and manipulated. In human terms, it means crows understand that if you annoy a cat long enough, the cat will take its frustration out on a nearby cat. The crow knows this in advance. The crow engineers this outcome. The crow is essentially a boxing promoter operating at the intersection of applied psychology and pure chaos.

There’s a real possibility that this behavior serves no survival purpose whatsoever. No food is gained. No territory is secured. No predator is eliminated. The crows just seem to enjoy watching cats beat the crap out of each other the way some people enjoy reality television, except the crows are also the producers, the writers, and the instigators of every conflict on the show.

Crows don’t want peace. They thrive off problems and hover above them like a deranged sports commentator with wings. I have never felt more spiritually connected to an animal in my life.

They Build Decoy Nests Because They Think We’re Stupid (We Are)

Cities that have gone to war with crows (and this is a real sentence about real events that have actually happened on this planet) have discovered something deeply humbling. When municipal workers started locating and removing crow nests from utility poles and infrastructure, the crows responded by building fake nests.

Decoy nests. Dummy installations. Counter-intelligence architecture designed to waste the time and resources of the humans trying to remove them. The crows watched people take down their homes, understood the pattern, and started constructing elaborate fakes to draw the demolition crews away from the real nests.

A bird with a brain that weighs about the same as three nickels invented the concept of military decoys. The Pentagon spent billions of dollars developing inflatable tank decoys during the Gulf War and a crow figured out the same principle using sticks and spite.

One electric company documented removing nearly 16,000 nests in a single year. The crows barely flinched. They just kept building, real nests hidden among a constellation of fakes, and the humans kept swinging, exhausted and increasingly aware that they might be the dumber species in this particular arms race.

Crows Seem to Enjoy Being Alive

I think that’s the thing about crows that unsettles people the most. They’re not just surviving. They’re not just eating and breeding and sleeping and doing it again. They play. They solve problems for fun. They build things they don’t need. They provoke fights for entertainment. They hold grudges as a hobby. They teach their children who to hate and who to trust. They have funerals where they gather around their dead and try to figure out what happened, not to mourn, but to learn.

They seem to actually enjoy being alive!

What a concept.

I wish more humans enjoyed being alive. Maybe if we did, we wouldn’t keep electing billionaire pedophiles to run things. Maybe if we found as much joy in existence as a crow finds in pulling an eagle’s tail feathers, we wouldn’t spend our days doom-scrolling through an endless feed of horrors committed by people who own islands and private jets and the loyalty of every prosecutor in the country.

I don’t know. Maybe I’m projecting. I’ve spent the last several months staring at Epstein documents until my eyes bled, cataloging the ways the powerful abuse the powerless, and coming to the slow sickening realization that the people responsible for all of it would rather start a nuclear war and hide underground than face a single day in prison. Think about that. They would burn the world before they’d be held accountable. And we just keep scrolling.

So today I wrote about crows instead. Sue me.

Crows are amazing animals. They are the avian equivalent of a supercomputer if that supercomputer had a brain the size of a walnut and really enjoyed eating out of garbage cans. They hold grudges longer than my Italian grandmother. They build fake houses to outsmart the government. They understand abstract logic. They start fights between cats for fun. And somewhere in upstate New York, probably on my grandfather’s old farm, there might still be a descendant of the crow my cousin shot thirty years ago, perched on a fencepost, scanning every blonde-haired human who walks by, running the data through its tiny terrifying brain, and muttering the crow equivalent of “not him, but close enough.”

I for one welcome our avian overlords.

That’s all from the Wise Wolf this time around, folks. Share this article if you want. I’m sure other people would enjoy reading something that isn’t about child trafficking today. What a world we live in where that sentence makes sense.

Grace and Peace