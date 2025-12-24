The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Synesis Aletheia's avatar
Synesis Aletheia
Dec 24

Is it too forgiving to suggest that this error wasn't an error at all, but a way to get information out from behind a bureaucratic curtain that couldn't be exposed otherwise? People remember what happened to Seth Rich and may have acted accordingly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
92 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
Dec 24

Let's cut some slack...

I mean there must be some good people still in the Whitewash House... and the Pentagram.

I think someone did that deliberately knowing that someone else figures it out.

The pedophiles in charge are too stupid to understand that.

So I guess some smart kid inside the Devil's liar did this so people could still get it... get it?

Smart move!

Smart kids don't like cheating... and nobody likes Epstein's friends.

This Christmas we should hang Bill Gaytes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
291 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture