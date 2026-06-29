Normally I put HOURS into these thumbnails (this is a lie, but it’s the kind of lie that builds trust). However, today I am running on three hours of sleep. So you get THIS.

Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, spent most of his jail sentence getting driven OUT of jail. Sixteen hours a day, six days a week, in an SUV with a bed built into the back.

The bed was not for naps. It was so a convicted sex offender could have sex in the back of an SUV, mid-sentence, on the taxpayer’s dime.

According to the federal government’s own files, pried loose this year, one of his victims told the FBI that Epstein had sex with her in that SUV while it sat parked in the jail’s own lot. The deputies guarding him were right there. She remembered their flashlights sweeping the dark. Not one of them walked over. Guards do not watch a convicted sex offender having sex in a truck and do nothing on their own. They do nothing when the word has come down from above to leave the man alone. Somebody arranged this. The guards just knew not to ask who.

That is what justice looks like when your bank account has ten zeros in it.

I know what it looks like at the other end, because I have stood there, and there was no bed. There was one toilet, twenty men, and a crust of dried piss and shit on the seat that all twenty of us used anyway, because the only other option was the floor. I can still smell it. Same country as Epstein. Same flag over the door. Different planet.

American justice comes in three flavors, and which one you get is decided before anybody reads a single fact of your case. One of those flavors is off the menu no matter how much your aunt won on the Powerball, because money alone does not buy that seat. The other two are where the rest of us live.

My Public Defender Showed Up Drunk and All I Got Out of It Was More Jail Time

The bottom tier is for the poor, which in this country is just the slow way of spelling guilty.

You can’t afford a lawyer, so the state loans you one, and you picture a noble public defender running on four hours of sleep and pure conviction. That guy is a fairy tale they tell law students. I have had half a dozen public defenders and not ONE of them was trying to win. They were building a contact list. The PD’s office is where a hungry young lawyer goes to get chummy with the judges and prosecutors he will need later, when he opens his own shop and starts charging thirty grand to defend people who have thirty grand. You are not his client. You are a name he has to clear off today’s list.

And those are the ones on salary. Plenty of these court-appointed lawyers do not draw one. They work a flat-fee contract, one fixed price per case no matter what. Plead you out before lunch and they keep the whole fee. Take you to trial and that same money has to cover weeks of unpaid work. Every trial is a pay cut. Every guilty plea is free money. They run that math with YOUR freedom as the number that moves, and a third to half of the poor in this country get a lawyer who earns more the faster he folds them. Some states banned these contracts for being exactly as filthy as they sound. The rest kept them.

So he does not fight. He catches you in the hallway, gets your name wrong off the folder, and tells you to sign. One of mine looked me in the eye and said I had a right to ASSIGNED counsel but not a right to EFFECTIVE counsel. He said it the way you’d read a lunch menu. The law says the opposite, but he knew the law is for closing arguments, not hallways. This is a man who showed up to my hearing reeking of vodka and weed, eyes like two brake lights, hair like he lost a fight with a box fan, and did nothing for me. Less than nothing. He is now the lead prosecutor of that district. The system did not punish him. It gave him a parking spot with his name on it.

So why the sprint to make you sign? Beds.

A jail full of bodies keeps its state and federal money flowing. Empty beds mean lost funding, and lost funding means a building full of people suddenly worried about their own mortgages. So the machine has one job, and it is not your safety and it sure as hell is not justice. The job is occupancy. Charge you with six things so you plead to one. Scare you into the plea before a jury ever smells the case. Slam it shut and roll the next body into your bunk. I sat next to men doing five and six YEARS over things that should have been a fine and a bad Saturday, men who pled because the lawyer paid to defend them told them to, and who did not know they were livestock until the lock clicked.

The Coloring Book Gulag

You would think they would let you go after that. They do not. They have your years. Now they want seconds.

Walk out of jail and the system “helps” you. It ships you to programming, which always has a name like New Horizons Pathways To Wellness Solutions, and which you assume means counseling.

It does not mean counseling.

It means a folding chair in a fluorescent room with a hundred other broken people, watching a VHS tape from 1994 about the dangers of drugs, narrated by a man in a denim jacket who has been dead for fifteen years.

Some days they hand you a COLORING BOOK. Crayons and all. Grown men, fathers, guys who did two tours overseas, told to stay inside the lines so a stranger with a clipboard can mark them present.

That chair is not free. That chair bills the taxpayer five to ten THOUSAND dollars a day. Per person. TO COLOR. Multiply it by the hundred chairs in the room, then by every room in every county in every state. The man who owns the program does not care if one soul in there ever gets clean. A clean man is a refund. Recidivism is not the bug. It is the revenue.

Does it make you mad that your tax dollars pay grown adults to COLOR so an already rich man gets richer? If so, share this article. Or don’t. I’m too exhausted to care right now. Share

A Few Beers With Dinner and a Senator Got Paid

I landed in one of these places myself.

I was not in that jail for being a criminal. I was there because I had been digging into the ritual murder of a young girl, a killing crooked cops had covered up, and they baited me into a trespassing charge to shut me up. I am still fighting that charge today, the better part of a decade later, which tells you exactly how badly somebody needs it to stick. That is a story for another day, and there will be one.

So there I sit, locked up over a trespassing charge, getting a front-row education in how this machine actually runs. The public PRETENDER who told me to sign the plea swore it was nothing. Two weeks in jail and done. Instead I sat in there for nearly a YEAR, waiting on something the system calls a bed date, a slot in a treatment program I never asked for and did not need. Why treatment? Because a social worker ran me through a five-minute questionnaire and I admitted I have a few beers with dinner sometimes. The kind of sentence said at every Applebee’s in America on a Tuesday. To the system, that made me an alcoholic.

When the bed finally opened, they shipped me, against my will, to a rehab called Gaudenzia. The place was packed with homeless people who were mostly just trying not to freeze to death on the street. They sat us grown men down in front of antidrug VHS tapes from the nineties and handed us coloring books to fill in like children.

When I finally clawed out of that nightmare shithole, I started digging into the company. Gaudenzia was founded by a man with close ties to a sitting US senator, and the two of them were part of the same government that wrote the laws that shovel people like me into places like that. Places they stood to PROFIT from. The lawmaker writes the law. The law fills the bed. The bed bills you. The men who built the loop collect at the top.

That is not a conspiracy theory. It is legal corruption, working exactly as designed, lining the pockets of politicians with YOUR tax dollars.

Your Life Savings or Your Freedom, Same Coin

That was the bottom tier, the one with no money to take, so they take your years instead. Climb a rung to where most of you live, too much money for the conveyor belt and not nearly enough for the velvet rope, and the system does not soften. It just changes what it reaches for. Down there it wanted the bed filled. Up here it wants your savings.

You probably will not lose half a decade over nothing. What you lose instead is everything you spent your life building, in one transaction, the second the cuffs click.

A real criminal defense attorney runs twenty to thirty thousand dollars, and for most families that number IS the savings. It’s the emergency fund, the kid’s college, the down payment, twenty years of doing everything right. The system knows you have it, which is the whole point, which is why it will dangle your future over a bag of weed or a DUI you caught after one glass of wine at a wedding. Spend the thirty grand and maybe you walk. Refuse and you lose the house, the job, the license, the kids. So you pay. Of course you pay. The lawyer eats, the court eats, and you start over at forty-five with nothing, guilty of the only real crime in this country, which is being a working person with something left to take.

Justice Is Spelled Just Us

Then there is the penthouse. The people who OWN the rehabs and the private prisons and the per-diem programs, and who write the laws that stuff them full. They have more money than ten lifetimes could spend and they claw for more anyway, because for this animal it is never enough. Elon Musk, the richest man alive, is chasing a payday near a TRILLION dollars. One thousand billions. The morning he gets it he will want the next one, because the hunger is the whole personality.

The rich have always had their own private justice. I call it Just Us. As in, it’s just us up here, and the law is the fence we paid to build to keep you down there.

You have watched this your whole life even if nobody named it. A powerful man catches a felony and something magic happens. A technicality. A mistrial. A hung jury. A quiet appeal. A sentence that evaporates like spit on a griddle. A pardon delivered warm, like room service. Ross Ulbricht ran Silk Road, the original dark-web drug bazaar, moving narcotics across the planet by the click, and caught two life sentences. Two. Then in 2025 the right wallets wanted him out, the pardon came through, and he strolled. Two life sentences, gone like a parking ticket somebody fixed. Meanwhile a kid in tier one is doing real time for the bag of weed.

The Bed in the Back of the SUV

Epstein is the whole disease under one microscope.

In 2008 he pled guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution. Dozens of accusers, many of them children when it happened, were ready to testify to far worse on federal trafficking charges. Instead the feds shelved it. A non-prosecution deal, signed off by U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, and Epstein took a soft little state plea.

Then it got obscene.

He served under four months and got “work release.” Not a couple hours. Sixteen hours a day, six days a week, to go run a charity he founded roughly nine seconds before he needed one, the Florida Science Foundation. (Because nothing rehabilitates a child predator like launching a science nonprofit on his way into custody.) His own bodyguard drove him. His own lawyer was listed as his work supervisor. He even got to HIRE the off-duty deputies assigned to watch him, which is like letting the fox sign the henhouse’s paychecks. And the SUV that shuttled him, per the federal files, came with a bed in the back, which he used to have sex with one of his victims, a woman one of his associates had recruited out of high school and funneled to him years earlier, while the truck sat parked outside the jail.

Scripture has been hollering about this for three thousand years and the church keeps turning the page. “You shall do no injustice in court. You shall not be partial to the poor or defer to the great.” That is Leviticus. God himself, putting the rich man and the poor man on one scale and calling it sin to tilt it. We tilted it. Then we bronzed the tilt and bolted it to the courthouse lobby.

Two Parties, One Hand in Your Pocket

You are not one inch safer for any of it. You poured in billions and the streets only got worse, the drugs everywhere, the mentally ill shitting on the sidewalk because we closed the asylums and opened prisons, half of them private and the rest run by contractors who bill you millions a month to warehouse human beings. If safety were the point, you would have some by now. It was never the point. The point is the money, forty cents of every dollar you earn sucked up a vacuum hose and spit out the far end as somebody’s lake house.

And both teams built it. Every bed I sat in, every public pretender who told a poor man to sign, every per-diem rehab and sweetheart deal for a man like Epstein, written and signed and cashed by Republicans AND Democrats. They do not lie awake worrying whether your city is safe. They lie awake counting. Red and blue take turns playing the villain so you stay busy hating your neighbor while both of them rob the same house, and then they hand you a ballot and call it freedom. It is not freedom. It is a pressure valve. This is not a democracy with a corruption problem. It is an oligarchy in a democracy costume.

So stop swinging at the guy across the fence. He did not build the bed in that SUV. He is not billing you ten grand a day to watch grown men color. He is getting robbed by the same hands you are, kept busy by the same cheap trick. It was never red against blue. It was always the handful at the top against everyone left holding the bill. Them against us.

And there are a whole lot more of us than there are of them.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

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If you read all that and still found a laugh in there, think about a paid subscription, because the Wise Wolf is not, despite a rumor that refuses to die, getting rich off any of this. I am a guy who has worn the wristband and now files dispatches from a room where the climate control is a window I prop open with my Bible. A subscription keeps the lights on, gets Lily off a bus system she calls “a hostage situation with stops,” and gets me one ER copay closer to chewing on the left side of my mouth again. You have funded the penthouse your whole life without anyone asking. Maybe kick a few bucks to the guy in the lobby trying to photograph the receipts.

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