My life would make for a terribly depressing sitcom and Microsoft would still sue me over it.

Editorial Note: My laptop got hacked again. I think. It’s a couple months old and it’s the most expensive laptop I’ve bought in ten years of hobojournalizing my future into a side street homeless shelter for broken men, so I’m currently running a 50/50 blend of paranoid and annoyed. I was up all night wondering if I finally said something that pissed off the wrong top secret security clearance spook, or some tech bro billionaire I accused of modern day nazi death cultism, or any of the thousand other things I write about that anger powerful people and make small people like me vanish into shallow graves or lengthy prison terms for crimes we did not commit. Lily is away doing her summer camp instructor for young journalists thing, so she wasn’t around to edit or approve this one, and she may well send me a 2am encrypted message telling me to go see a shrink again. I don’t care. This is what I’ve been thinking about, so this is what I’m writing about. Take it how you will.

I’m sick of Cold War spy bullshit tactics. I’m an investigative journalist. I have a big mouth. I’ve been targeted for both. I expose the things mainstream media gets paid to ignore. Things like technocracy, which is tech bro Silicon Valley “nazi” doublespeak for technology-based fascism. City sized AI data centers named after demons, fallen angels, and pagan gods. (Total “coincidence” there, right?) I write about criminal organizations with government connections trafficking children. I write about powerful men and women abusing their offices to enrich themselves, selling off the United States to whatever foreign power is willing to wire 10 million in cryptocurrency to an anonymous account. I write about the Epstein class literally eating children, which somehow escaped mainstream media coverage even though several politicians in Washington were openly asking why the Epstein files are filled with references to “jerky” and cannibalism. My job is dangerous and it scares me.

I’ve been hacked before. A lot. I mean A LOT. To the point where I throw away my laptops every few months. I just assume by now that they’ve been compromised by zero day exploits and rootkits buried so deep that running every antivirus program ever made won’t fix it.

Sticking my tongue out at the computer accomplishes roughly as much and costs less.

I spend every freaking night lying in bed worried that some foreign government or criminal organization with 2 million dollar a year hackers on staff is finally going to get tired enough of my big mouth and ruin my life and reputation.

We’ve Been Expecting You

I know I am not (completely) delusional about this because I’ve already spent time behind bars for my work. A few years back I was beaten up and robbed for a laptop full of evidence of foul play and police corruption surrounding the gang rape and murder of a young girl, a girl the cops wrote off as “death by exposure” even though she was found naked and literally dripping with the semen of several men in an abandoned power plant that just happened to sit on the site of a potential 400 million dollar real estate development.

I got my ass kicked. I got robbed. And I was the one who ended up arrested. The officer who cuffed me said, “We’ve been expecting you, [REAL NAME REDACTED].” Another told me, “Don’t you forget we run this town.”

I am stressed out constantly now. This work is more than work for me. It’s a calling. A compulsion. An obsession so intense I cannot resist the urge to expose the corrupt and the evil of this world no matter the personal cost. And the cost keeps coming. It has cost me relationships, friendships, more money than I care to acknowledge, and over a year of my life in a county jail cell after I was told that if I just pled guilty to the TRESPASSING CHARGE I’d do two weeks and walk out a free man. Instead I sat for almost a year, because the guy lied to me, because he was another corrupt bozo doing what people with more money than he has tell him to do.

Jail wasn’t even my first education in how the powerful handle problems. In my late twenties, Microsoft sued me for 33 million dollars. I won the case. They still managed to destroy my business before I hit it big, and then Microsoft went and did the same thing I had pioneered. My assumption is the lawsuit was intended to ruin me (which it succeeded in doing) so my company wouldn’t be there to compete with their plans.

I know how powerful people operate. They are vindictive. They are cruel. They are PSYCHOTIC. Small fish like me are nothing but meat to them.

They keep chewing me up and spitting me out, and eventually I sew the chunks back together into something somewhat resembling a (mostly) human writer and get right back to it. Maybe I am an idiot. Maybe I am paranoid. Probably both. I don’t really know.

What I do know is that it’s only a matter of time before I say something about the wrong person and someone sets me up on some bullshit charge. Then I sit in a jail cell for six months because bail got denied over a “flight risk” label that isn’t true, while I drain my entire life savings on an attorney who is probably a Mossad or CIA asset anyway and will deliberately botch the case, and I do real time, and I probably get murdered in prison, because that is what happens to freelance journalists who piss off the wrong person. We are made to disappear. So I want everyone reading this to know something.

When I stop publishing, it won’t be because I chose to. It will be because something bad happened to me.

Thank all of you for reading The Wise Wolf. I hope people start taking my work more seriously, because it’s really happening. There really are third-generation “nazis” with hundreds of billions of dollars at their disposal who bought people in every government in the world, and they are going to build city sized AI data centers to control swarms of microdrone surveillance cameras and hundreds of thousands of humanoid shock trooper robot “peacekeepers.” I tried warning the world my entire adult life.

I could have kept my mouth shut and played ball and retired a millionaire by now, with some gorgeous trophy wife and a yacht that cost more than every house in the neighborhood I grew up in combined, including my grandparents’ half million dollar Victorian manse on the hill.

I know that would have been my path, because I have friends who kept their mouths shut and did what they were told, and now they’re all very wealthy, with beautiful wives, happy children, and lives that look more like fantasy to me than if The Lord of the Rings had had a baby with Star Wars and then threw a cocktail party to celebrate the birth.

But I chose another path. I chose the greater good, because I want to see a better world and not some dystopian nightmare future of people living in concrete tomb apartments, eating mealworm paste out of a chute on the wall twice daily, and being told to be GRATEFUL for it by their new robot - AI-super-trillionaire-class-overlords.

I know I ask for paid subs all the time, so I’ll skip the song and dance. You know what I have to say. You know I need money. I’ve put off having an attorney on retainer for far too long, and after everything you just read, you can probably see why it’s time I did something about that. So if you’ve got some spare change laying around every month that you’d rather spend on keeping my big mouth open than on a single cup of coffee, consider becoming a paid sub. Thanks again.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

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