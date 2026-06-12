The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Tulips and Bees's avatar
Tulips and Bees
7h

I'm glad I'm not "everybody." I love the Wise Wolf and Lily.

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FaithBindsUs's avatar
FaithBindsUs
6h

The Wise Wolf:

I wanted to take a moment to write and thank you for your work. I have been following your writing for the past several months, and while I may not always know what to make of every conclusion you reach, I have come to appreciate something that is increasingly rare: authenticity. Whether someone agrees with you or not, it is obvious that you write from conviction and not convenience.

Over these months, I have read about far more than investigations and social commentary. I have read about your struggles, your disappointments, your battles with alcohol, your financial hardships, the difficult environments you have found yourself living in, and the personal costs that seem to accompany the path you have chosen. Those parts of your story have affected me as much as the articles themselves.

What strikes me most is that beneath the frustration, anger, and warnings, I see someone who genuinely cares about truth and is unwilling to simply look away from what he believes matters. That kind of determination is admirable, even when it comes at a great personal cost.

You are also a remarkably gifted writer. There are many people who possess information, but very few who can communicate in a way that captures attention, stirs emotion, and keeps readers engaged. You have that ability. Your writing is vivid, memorable, and deeply human. It is one of the reasons I continue to read your work.

At the same time, I find myself hoping for something more for you than simply another investigation, another battle, or another warning. I hope you find peace.

Not the kind of peace that comes from giving up what you love, but the kind that allows you to continue doing it without carrying the weight of the entire world on your shoulders. The burdens you describe are heavy, and no one is meant to carry them alone.

I do not know your faith, nor where you stand with God. But as a Christian, I want you to know that I have been praying for you. I pray that God would protect you, guide you, strengthen you, and give you wisdom. I pray that He would bring trustworthy people into your life, provide for your needs, and remind you that your worth is not determined by your circumstances, your finances, or the battles you fight.

I also want to acknowledge Lily. Though I do not know her personally, it is clear from the way you write about her that she plays an important role in your work and your life. Anyone who helps carry the weight of a calling like yours deserves appreciation as well.

Most of all, I simply wanted you to know that there are readers paying attention and not merely to your investigations, but to you as a person. There are people who see the struggle, recognize the sacrifice, appreciate the talent, and hope for better days ahead.

Thank you for continuing to write. May God bless you, watch over you, and grant you the peace that surpasses understanding as you continue the work you believe you have been called to do.

With gratitude and respect,

A faithful reader

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