The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
3h

www.heliumcartel.com

This story isn't 'sexy' enough so it won't ever get the coverage it deserves but this is one of the most important stories of the last 5 years and we broke it. We goddam broke it.

Reply
Share
3 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
PutativePathogen's avatar
PutativePathogen
2h

Haven't finished reading yet, but PLEASE go to Curious Outlier on substack and get a protocol for chlorine dioxide to disinfect your mouth. And possibly your heart. And, as I suspect you often fail to read the directions, follow them TO THE LETTER. You can order a supply here:

https://kvlab.com/

Do NOT try to figure this out yourself. Follow the directions in the substack pieces.

I get the kit with HCL as the activator.

In the meantime, get some povidone iodine 10% (Betadine, or at your local animal supply store like a feed store or TSC). Dilute it 50/50, and swish for 1 minute several times a day. Spit it out.

God bless.

Reply
Share
3 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture