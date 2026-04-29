Most of you think helium is the gas that makes birthday balloons float and your voice sound ridiculous. What you don’t realize is that it’s more critical to civilization than oil, China now controls most of what’s left, and six consecutive presidents from BOTH parties helped make that happen. This is the biggest story of my career. It may also get me killed. I’m publishing the raw research now, before I have a chance to write the actual article, because this is bigger than one journalist and the world needs to see it. Share this everywhere. Get it to major outlets. This information can stop the global ‘New World Order’ technate before it locks in permanently.

I found this while researching demon cults. That sentence only gets weirder from here…

So I want to tell you about helium.

But first I have to tell you about aliens, and then I have to tell you about Fox News stealing our story, and then I have to tell you about Lily, and then I have to tell you about my heart, and then I have to tell you about the time I called 911 for chest pain and woke up strapped to a gurney in a psychiatric hospital that held me for three months illegally, without ever seeing a single doctor, without ever receiving a single diagnosis, and which only released me after the Lieutenant Governor’s office of New York State threatened legal action against them. I am telling you all of this up front so that when I explain why I am publishing this research right now instead of in the book we were planning, you understand exactly what kind of situation you are dealing with and exactly how afraid I am, and why I am publishing it anyway.

That is the article. If you want to skip to the helium part, it is down there. But the context matters. The context IS the story.

The Part Where I Was Just Trying to Have a Good Time With Some Occult History

A few months ago I was doing what I do when normal people are sleeping, which is reading about Jack Parsons and Aleister Crowley and the specific variety of rocket-fuel-meets-sex-magick insanity that passed for a Tuesday night in Pasadena in 1946, just hobby stuff, the kind of deep dive into weird occult history and alien contact lore that is absolutely going to keep me off Coast to Coast AM forever because legitimate journalists do not admit they find this stuff fascinating, and I fell down a completely unrelated hole.

Eleven names. Scientists. Security clearances. Dead or missing. Plasma physics. Antigravity. Planetary defense. Asteroid deflection. The kind of research you would need if something was coming and you wanted to be able to do something about it, whatever that something turned out to be. I wrote the article as a tongue in cheek deep dive, tied it to the occult history, published it March 28, 2026, timestamped, sourced, named all eleven people by name with their specialties and dates.

Eighteen days later Fox News stood in the White House briefing room and asked Karoline Leavitt if the government was investigating the string of dead and missing scientists connected to classified aerospace and nuclear research.

CNN ran a segment. Newsweek published a timeline. Trump called it “pretty serious stuff.” The internet exploded as though this information had arrived from space rather than from a Substack that a former tech finance analyst writes at two in the morning because he cannot sleep and cannot stop.

WE BROKE THAT STORY FIRST and not one network mentioned us. Not one byline. Not one credit. Not one tweet saying “as first reported by.” I know for a documented fact that senators read The Wise Wolf. Syndicated radio hosts. Bestselling authors. People with television deals and publicists and verified checkmarks who apparently use independent journalism the way a certain kind of person uses a research assistant, which is to say they take everything useful out of it and act like they came up with it themselves.

I was furious. I remain furious. I have made peace with the fury because something happened a week later that made the scientists story look like the warm-up act.

The Week Everything Got Worse and Also More Interesting

Lily sent me a link. Our custom research AI had flagged something in the noise of the Iran war coverage. Missile strikes on Qatari helium infrastructure. Not a headline. Not even close to a headline. A footnote in a conflict everyone was already too exhausted to follow carefully.

Lily thought it was worth pulling on.

I want you to stop right now and go to HeliumCartel.com because what I am about to describe is the tip of something so large that I have been sitting on it for weeks trying to figure out how to explain it without writing a ten part series, and the full documented research is already up there waiting for you, because I may not have time to write the ten part series, and I will get to why in a moment.

Helium is not a party balloon element. That framing is an insult to the periodic table and a favor to the people who do not want you thinking about this. Helium is the ONLY substance on earth that can cool the superconducting magnets used in semiconductor fabrication. There is no substitute. The laws of physics do not offer one. Without a continuous supply of ultra-pure helium, which is 99.9999 percent pure (a specification called Six Nines that almost nobody on earth can produce), you cannot make microchips. Without microchips there are no phones, no computers, no AI data centers the size of a small city, no armies of robots for the elite to run their automation economy with, none of it. The entire technological civilization that is currently being used to consolidate power in the hands of people who do not have your interests anywhere near the top of their priority list runs on a supply chain that depends entirely on an element that, when it escapes into the atmosphere, rises to the top of the sky and leaves the planet permanently and never comes back.

It is the only element that does this.

When it is gone it is GONE.

Every President Since Clinton. Every Single One.

The United States built up a Federal Helium Reserve over decades. A strategic stockpile in Amarillo, Texas, representing one of the only genuinely irreplaceable resources in modern technological civilization. Every president since Clinton, and I am going to say this again because I need you to hear that this means BOTH parties, every Republican and every Democrat in the White House since 1993, has been systematically drawing down that reserve and selling it off at prices that do not reflect what it is actually worth.

The companies that bought it at those prices are documented. The lobbyists are documented. The financial connections between those companies and the political infrastructure that kept signing off on these sales, across party lines, across decades, are documented. I have the receipts. They are at HeliumCartel.com. I put them there because I needed them to be somewhere the internet could find them regardless of what happens to me personally, which brings me to the part of this article I did not plan to write.

The Part I Did Not Plan to Write

I am not well.

I have been treating infected wisdom teeth with antibiotics for almost two years because the surgery to remove them costs ten thousand dollars minimum and I do not have ten thousand dollars. I chose independent journalism over the career that would have given me ten thousand dollars to spend on dental surgery, a choice I do not regret and which is also killing me, which is funny if you look at it from the right angle, and I have been trying very hard to look at it from the right angle.

Untreated dental infections, when left long enough, migrate. They migrate to your heart specifically. The clinical term is endocarditis. The plain English version is that bacteria have been slowly destroying the lining of my heart while I was busy trying to expose the people who would have no trouble affording the surgery. Last night was a bad night. Chest pain. Could not breathe. Drenched in sweat. The kind of night where you think about calling an ambulance and then you remember the last time you called an ambulance for chest pain.

The last time I called for chest pain I woke up injected, strapped to a gurney, in an inpatient psychiatric facility that held me for three months. Illegally. I never saw a single doctor. I was never diagnosed with anything. I was never prescribed anything. I was there for three months and the facility released me only after the Lieutenant Governor’s office of New York State threatened them with legal action. I lost my apartment. I lost everything I owned. That is what happened the last time I trusted the medical system with my body while doing this work.

So no, I am not calling an ambulance. I am writing this article…

(If you are a doctor near Buffalo, New York, and you are not affiliated with any fraternal organization, mystery cult, or any of the other ancient Babylonian death club infrastructure I have been documenting for fifteen years, please reach out directly. I am genuinely asking. I need help and I am genuinely afraid to get it through normal channels because I know what powerful people are capable of doing to someone on an operating table and I know it from experience, not theory.)

What China Has Been Doing While We Were Selling

For ten years, while American presidents of both parties were selling off the Federal Helium Reserve at discount prices to companies with very interesting lobbying connections, China was building strategic reserves. Quietly. Methodically. They have also been developing the domestic infrastructure to produce Six Nines helium at a scale no other country currently matches.

South Korea imported 65 percent of its helium from Qatar in 2025. Taiwan imported 69 percent from Gulf countries. Samsung, SK Hynix, TSMC. All of them. All dependent on a supply chain that is currently being hit by missiles. And here is the part that should keep you awake: liquid helium evaporates. Containers stranded in a conflict zone lose their cargo to the atmosphere in 35 to 48 days. When it escapes it is gone. It does not come back.

China positioned itself to be the last major player standing when the supply chain collapses. That positioning did not happen by accident. The financial connections between the entities that facilitated America’s drawdown and the people who benefited from China’s buildup are documented, sourced, and waiting for you at HeliumCartel.com right now.

I also have documented connections between the financial interests behind this story and the same network of banking infrastructure that funded both Nazi Germany and Soviet communism simultaneously, which sounds insane until you look at the receipts, and the receipts are at HeliumCartel.com, and I put them there because this information needs to exist somewhere on the internet that does not depend on me being alive and healthy to maintain it.

Why This Is Going Up Now

I was going to write a book. Lily and I were going to do this properly, ten parts, fully sourced, the kind of thing that wins awards if the people giving out awards have not already been compromised by the same networks we are describing, which is a meaningful if.

I may not have time for the book. I might have had a mild heart attack last night. “Mild” is doing a lot of work in that sentence. It hurt like hell. I could not breathe. I was alone.

So the research is up. All of it. Go to HeliumCartel.com. It is raw data, documented connections, timelines with sources. It is not pretty. It is not packaged into a narrative with a clean ending. It is everything we found laid out as plainly as I could lay it out, because I needed it to be somewhere that did not require my continued good health to exist.

I know what is going to happen. This article will get a few thousand clicks. A few hundred shares. Then it will vanish under the next news cycle and people will forget that the Wise Wolf just documented one of the most significant long-term betrayals of American national interest in the last thirty years, by both parties, across multiple administrations, with a paper trail that connects to the same financial networks that show up in every other story I have ever written.

I already know that. I am publishing it anyway.

Share this. Not for the algorithm. Not for our subscriber numbers. Share it because the information at HeliumCartel.com is real and documented and the people responsible for it are counting on you not caring enough to make it matter. Share it because if enough people see it, even the networks that steal our stories without crediting us have to cover it eventually, and at that point the documentation is already public and the receipts are already out there and there is nothing anyone can do about that.

Help keep the Wise Wolf medicated.

Visit the website. Link is in the comments. Help us expose this treason.

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