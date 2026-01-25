On Saturday morning in Minneapolis, federal agents pepper sprayed a woman in the face at point blank range. Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, stepped in to help her. Multiple agents surrounded him, beat him while he was on the ground, and shot him multiple times. He died at the hospital.

Now the Department of Homeland Security wants you to believe he was a violent threat who attacked federal officers with a loaded firearm.

Secretary Kristi Noem stood before cameras and described how Pretti approached officers “menacingly with a semi-automatic handgun with dozens of rounds of ammunition.”

That single sentence proves she’s lying.

Think about what she just said. “Dozens of rounds of ammunition.” How exactly do you SEE dozens of rounds? Ammunition is inside the magazine. The magazine is inside the gun. Unless Pretti was standing there holding a firearm in one hand and a box of loose ammunition in the other like he was at a shooting range, there’s no way anyone could visually confirm he had “dozens of rounds.” You can’t see through metal. You can’t count bullets that are concealed inside a magazine that’s concealed inside a firearm.

This is the kind of lie someone tells when they’re making things up on the fly and don’t think anyone will question the details. It’s sloppy. It’s stupid. And it reveals the entire narrative is fabricated.

I said this an hour after the story broke. I knew they would claim he had a gun.

It’s the oldest play in the authoritarian playbook. Shoot someone, plant evidence or fabricate a threat, control the narrative before anyone can question it. The fact that Noem couldn’t even get her lie straight shows how brazen they’ve become. They’re not even trying to make it believable anymore.

Alex Pretti had no criminal record. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in biology. He worked as a research scientist before becoming a registered nurse. He cared for veterans at the VA hospital. He was an American citizen born in Illinois who grew up in Wisconsin. This wasn’t some dangerous criminal. This was a healthcare worker who saw federal agents brutalizing a woman and tried to help.

Within hours of publishing my initial coverage, half a dozen people showed up in the comments celebrating his death. “FAFO,” they wrote. “F*CKING Mexican piece of shit deserved it” another said. The man was Italian-American, you cold-hearted bastards. You’re so desperate to cheer for state violence that you can’t even get basic facts straight before celebrating an execution in the street.

You want to know what’s really disturbing? When I wrote about this murder yesterday, I was angry. I swore. I called it what it was - a government execution. And I got more comments condemning me for using profanity than ICE got for killing an American citizen in the street. Think about that for a second. A man is dead. Federal agents beat him and shot him while he was on the ground. The government is lying about why they killed him. And what outrages people? That I said a bad word.

This is where we are now. Old ladies clutch their pearls over the word F*CKING but have no problem with federal agents murdering American citizens based on lies. The language offends them. The murder doesn’t. That tells you everything you need to know about the moral bankruptcy of this country.

Alex Pretti is dead. Kristi Noem is lying about why he’s dead. And half the country is applauding because they assumed he was the “right kind” of victim to execute without trial.

Let me be clear about something.

I do not support illegal immigration.

I am not a Democrat. I vote Republican. But what happened in Minneapolis on Saturday morning was not immigration enforcement. It was not law and order. It was fascism. It was authoritarian thuggery. It was state-sponsored murder, and anyone who cannot recognize that is either lying to themselves or too stupid to understand what’s happening right in front of their faces.

If you’re reading this and feel personally attacked by that statement, maybe you’re in the wrong place. The Wise Wolf reports news from a non-biased perspective. We call out evil regardless of which party commits it. If you can’t handle that, there’s the door.

This was murder.

Plain and simple. These federal agents are monsters who should be sitting in prison cells right now facing homicide charges. Instead, the most powerful people in our government are spinning fairy tales about armed threats and dangerous confrontations to justify gunning down a nurse who tried to help someone.

If they’ll lie about this, what else are they lying about? If they’ll execute an American citizen in broad daylight and fabricate evidence to cover it up, what won’t they do?

This is the beginning, not the end. This is what fascism looks like when it’s still in the early stages, when it’s still testing how much the public will tolerate. They’re building a technological police state where your kids and grandkids will be enslaved by billionaires, worked until they’re used up, and discarded when they’re no longer profitable. Think I’m being melodramatic? Pay attention to what’s happening. Watch how many people cheer for it.

The Republic is dying. What’s replacing it won’t have room for dissent, won’t have room for compassion, and won’t have room for people who ask inconvenient questions about why federal agents can murder citizens and face no consequences.

Alex Pretti asked those questions. Now he’s dead. And Kristi Noem expects you to believe her obvious lies about why.

