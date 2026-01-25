The Wise Wolf

Franklin O'Kanu
Another murder by ICE - while a “ICE” winter storm sweeps the nation. From a spiritual perspective, a lot is happening: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/ice-and-ice-the-death-of-good-in

Stratman60
I suggest you stop voting, period. If you voted republican, you voted for this. If you vote democrat, you’re voting for the other half of the tyrannical tag team. Biden opened the borders to justify Trump creating a police/surveillance state. Trump provided the death jabs so Biden could mandate them. There is no political solution to any of what’s going on. Voting only feeds the beast by telling it you support a system so evil and corrupt, it can’t possibly be repaired. It’s time to look for other solutions.

